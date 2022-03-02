 Skip to content
(iNews (UK))   Ukraine cyber resistance aims to bring Texas to Russia   (inews.co.uk) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's about time for the rest of the world to do to Russia what Russia's been doing to the rest of the world.  There are hackers on both sides, Vlad.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's about time for the rest of the world to do to Russia what Russia's been doing to the rest of the world.  There are hackers on both sides, Vlad.


... You want us to support a right-wing fascist group in Russia?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Okay, but if they take Texas they gotta keep it, no returns for any reason.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bootleg: Sin_City_Superhero: It's about time for the rest of the world to do to Russia what Russia's been doing to the rest of the world.  There are hackers on both sides, Vlad.

... You want us to support a right-wing fascist group in Russia?


Nah.  GOP's got that covered.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just put Abbott in charge of selling off the Russian grid. No hackers required.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick.. get the sniper team to Cancun!
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
THX 1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my entire life, I've never seen such a unifying cause.


- 95% of the world:  GO!

- Rebublicans: Yes it's the hiumanitarian thing to do, but it could cost my campaign some dollars.  Oh noes, what should I do?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x932]


That looks like Putin's "I've made a huge mistake" face
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Uh... We might need to decide on one meaning of the word "sanctioned" and stick with it. Maybe just until this war is over.
 
pxsteel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

THX 1138: In my entire life, I've never seen such a unifying cause.


- 95% of the world:  GO!

- Rebublicans: Yes it's the hiumanitarian thing to do, but it could cost my campaign some dollars.  Oh noes, what should I do?


Really cause 9/11 was pretty unifying    At least for a little while
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pxsteel: Really cause 9/11 was pretty unifying At least for a little while


Until "You're with us or against us" immediately bled over into a million other issues besides 9/11, and divided people until this day. One of the stupidest statements by any president.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thorpe: pxsteel: Really cause 9/11 was pretty unifying At least for a little while

Until "You're with us or against us" immediately bled over into a million other issues besides 9/11, and divided people until this day. One of the stupidest statements by any president.


Remember when people were baying for the heads of the Dixie Chicks on pikes because they made a song that criticized the war and Bush?
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: It's about time for the rest of the world to do to Russia what Russia's been doing to the rest of the world.  There are hackers on both sides, Vlad.


Yup. And while one side may have been "quiet," they've been preparing and learning.

#farkPTN
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lol filter
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pxsteel: THX 1138: In my entire life, I've never seen such a unifying cause.


- 95% of the world:  GO!

- Rebublicans: Yes it's the hiumanitarian thing to do, but it could cost my campaign some dollars.  Oh noes, what should I do?

Really cause 9/11 was pretty unifying    At least for a little while


Yeah it was about a day before certain people were like "Let's kill all brown people we see!!!"
But it was unifying before that.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pxsteel: Really cause 9/11 was pretty unifying    At least for a little while


The surveillance state in't unifying. The surveillance of all our online and digtal phone activity is, by definition, suppression, coercion, and threatening. In order for it to function, the surveillance society must decide who gets the presumption of innocence and who must be referred for police action. The eoncomy, under urveillance capitalism, is about some corporate entity making our choices for us, and limiting us to the vendors they want us to have. That, again, is coercion, but it is also exploitation by those vendors. It only became legal because of PATRIOT Act laws and the construction of surveillance tech for the DHS, and no other pathway through the law.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You know...

We all had a good laugh at Anonymous hacking and changing the registration info on Putin's yacht this weekend...

That said...

What if that was just a dry run to test infiltrating a medium-level piece of Russian cyber-infrastructure? A sort of scrimmage match to warm up for the real showdown...
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bootleg: Sin_City_Superhero: It's about time for the rest of the world to do to Russia what Russia's been doing to the rest of the world.  There are hackers on both sides, Vlad.

... You want us to support a right-wing fascist group in Russia?


Russia IS a right wing fascist group.
 
