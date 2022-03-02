 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   Where were you at the Battle of Techno House?   (news.com.au) divider line
27
    Ukraine, Russia, Black Sea, Russian soldier, Sea of Azov, Ukrainian language, Soviet Union  
27 Comments     (+0 »)
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He wanted some Hardbass.
He was defeated.

I hope he checks Uamee for new releases.

Thanks subby that video made my day.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
That building is going to burn just to set an example. And what an example of the complete stupidity of this war it will be.

/invaders go home
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The owners are probably loving it because they can't get any better free press than that
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Russia's elite troops.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Techno Viking (Unedited Original Video)
Youtube -8H4GKg-mYQ

Right behind the Techno Viking. Safest place in the former Eastern Bloc right now.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: The owners are probably loving it because they can't get any better free press than that


It'll be a hollow victory when the Russkies bomb the place to hell for embarrassing them and Dear Leader, though.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putin has lost 2/3 of the top 3 Hardbass groups.
XS Project now supports Ukraine
Fark user imageView Full Size

No songs about it from them yet.

Uamee's song is 2 days old.
uamee - PUCK FOOTIN' [KREMLIN BOTS]
Youtube YcsTJuVZ3D0


Well, DJ Blyatman, I'm waiting to know who you're siding with, Ukraine or Vladimir.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If he is too stupid to use his weapon sling for its designed purpose, of course a door would perplex him. I just wish he had wasted more ammo in his endeavor.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in bowling green, subby. At the battle thereof. Heretoforthwithright.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he has some looting on his mind.

Oh and anyone who could film him, could have also shot him.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon_777: Looks like he has some looting on his mind.

Oh and anyone who could film him, could have also shot him.


Yeah he was looting.  If there was a military reason to bash down the door, there would have been twenty guys.  He was probably hoping to loot the bar.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon_777: Looks like he has some looting on his mind.

Oh and anyone who could film him, could have also shot him.


Not everyone is necessarily a soldier. They may not have weapons, or may not know how to use them. If you haven't been trained with a rifle it's best to leave it to someone who has.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in the nitrous tent, thanks.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: Langdon_777: Looks like he has some looting on his mind.

Oh and anyone who could film him, could have also shot him.

Not everyone is necessarily a soldier. They may not have weapons, or may not know how to use them. If you haven't been trained with a rifle it's best to leave it to someone who has.


I meant it as more of a warning to the idiot soldier off on a solo-looting mission.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three years ago he got his ass kicked by the bouncer after trying to jump the line
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real party was upstairs
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet the Battle of the Vertical Video was lost....

I bet he just wanted to score some vodka.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-8H4GKg-mYQ]
Right behind the Techno Viking. Safest place in the former Eastern Bloc right now.


MEANWHILE1 IN BELGIUM!

Tribe 22 - Acid-New Beat
Youtube 6PCgQMRdhP8


1 Okay, so what's, umm, 1988-2022, carry the four, what's three and a half decades between new beat, acid house and le techno?
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: khatores: Langdon_777: Looks like he has some looting on his mind.

Oh and anyone who could film him, could have also shot him.

Not everyone is necessarily a soldier. They may not have weapons, or may not know how to use them. If you haven't been trained with a rifle it's best to leave it to someone who has.

I meant it as more of a warning to the idiot soldier off on a solo-looting mission.


Yeah, he's kind of an idiot. But he's probably abandoned his unit at this point and maybe he doesn't know how he's going to get back to Russia.

If I were a Russian soldier at this point, I'd try to get away from any major city and just find some farmhouse out in the country and beg for boarding in return for doing literally whatever work around the place I could find.

Or maybe join the resistance, or even just find a random basement that happens to belong to some gay people.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The real party was upstairs


OK, this guy gets the dank remix. (caveat: may have been sped up by 1-2% to dodge the DMCA but it's not so sped up as to be distracting.)

Yazoo - State Farm (Madhouse mix by Paul Dakeyne)
Youtube mQQHnWWrUFE


/if you click through, 80s remix god DJ Paul Dakeyne actually made an appearance in the YT comments from 8 years ago: "Hi all, thanks for the great comments - this always was my most favourite of remixes during my music production career. You'll be able to hear this and more 80s electropop classic (originals and remixes) on my new online radio show coming late 2013. Keep an eye ontwitter.com/ElectroPop80s for more info :-)"
 
nakmuay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Modern day warfare is really interesting. The internet is playing a huge role in propaganda. Even if you're the weaker country in terms of military, you can still mock and shame the more powerful one by posting the other side's moments of weakness.

I'm waiting for someone to dig up cringey social media posts of some captured enemy and then internet people will try to cancel them.

You can win wars in the air, on the seas, on land, but in the digital world, anyone could take you down.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Modern day warfare is really interesting. The internet is playing a huge role in propaganda. Even if you're the weaker country in terms of military, you can still mock and shame the more powerful one by posting the other side's moments of weakness.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I didn't make it.  Couldn't find the right shirt to match my boots and pants and boots and pants.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Untz
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
