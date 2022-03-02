 Skip to content
(Zillow)   My hovercraft is full of eels   (zillow.com) divider line
34
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you're referring to this:

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: If you're referring to this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.


>Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and come with a Hovercraft.

Looks like the listing says it comes with one
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nailed to the perch: markie_farkie: If you're referring to this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.

>Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and come with a Hovercraft.

Looks like the listing says it comes with one


Read shiat?  Really?

I wuz jest lookin at the pitchers.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ever go to make a specific dinner dish and you're like... fark.... I forgot the lemon or the cilantro or something like that....
now imagine doing that while living in this house.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Homicidal, piano playing android sold separately.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not a right angle in the farken house.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice walk-in large shower.

The bathtub is a little too exhibition-y for me.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But hey, you're on an island.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I would love that set up. I just need to win the lottery.  I'm a need an amphibious car, too.

/Big city right there and rural living, like a castle with a huge moat. Love it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Go bouncy-bouncy?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't see any eel guards on that boat.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nailed to the perch: markie_farkie: If you're referring to this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.

>Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and come with a Hovercraft.

Looks like the listing says it comes with one


SUV?  Is there some new kind of which I am unaware?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Nailed to the perch: markie_farkie: If you're referring to this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.

>Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and come with a Hovercraft.

Looks like the listing says it comes with one

SUV?  Is there some new kind of which I am unaware?


"Seagoing Utility Vehicle".

Are you not getting your memoes?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blastoh: ever go to make a specific dinner dish and you're like... fark.... I forgot the lemon or the cilantro or something like that....
now imagine doing that while living in this house.


Perhaps in this case you have the chef flogged and send the butler to shore for some cilantro and a new chef.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Might as well sell now at the peak of the market before climate change makes waterfront living too expensive for damn near everyone.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hardforum.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Turbo Cojones: Nailed to the perch: markie_farkie: If you're referring to this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.

>Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and come with a Hovercraft.

Looks like the listing says it comes with one

SUV?  Is there some new kind of which I am unaware?

"Seagoing Utility Vehicle".

Are you not getting your memoes?


So what's up with the garage door then?  Lawnmower access maybe?

Maybe they had parts left over and didn't want to waste them?

Anyway I filled out the pre qualify @ 33k per month.  Ill see you all at the party.

You can wait tables.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blastoh: ever go to make a specific dinner dish and you're like... fark.... I forgot the lemon or the cilantro or something like that....
now imagine doing that while living in this house.


If you can afford that house you can afford to have the store bring its inventory to you.
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why....why the garage?

For the
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No boathouse to store your yacht?

One star. Would not buy.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Might as well sell now at the peak of the market before climate change makes waterfront living too expensive for damn near everyone.


It's going to be cheaper. Further inland and more coastline.
 
Snort
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Needs more white on white color scheme.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Might as well sell now at the peak of the market before climate change makes waterfront living too expensive for damn near everyone.


It's on a lake, not an ocean. I don't know the location that well, but it seems unlikely there is a massive amount of local ice that never thaws just waiting to empty into Bald Eagle lake.

/A few weeks back someone believed global warming would result in the sea backing up into all the great lakes somehow. 170' seems like an awful lot of sea level raise.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Nailed to the perch: markie_farkie: If you're referring to this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.

>Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and come with a Hovercraft.

Looks like the listing says it comes with one

SUV?  Is there some new kind of which I am unaware?


It freezes and you can just drive there in the winter.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you'll still be living in Minnesota.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why are the screens above the toilet instead of in front of it? You can't aim if you watch them while pissing and can't watch them while pooing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The masturbatorium could use some updating.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: Why....why the garage?

For the


eels.
 
traylor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My nipples explode with delight.

/A mellbimbóim élvezettel robbannak fel.

//or something
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: So what's up with the garage door then?  Lawnmower access maybe?


That's where you park your hovercraft probably. Although I think you'd need more vertical clearance so now I'm back to square one.
*googles personal hovercraft*
Nah, this would fit:
uk.boats.comView Full Size

And ice on the river is probably why a hovercraft is preferable. Boat in summer, hovercraft in winter.
 
morg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The masturbatorium could use some updating.
[Fark user image 802x534]


"I want my screen setup to look really cool but be totally useless."
 
SansNeural
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Might as well sell now at the peak of the market before climate change makes waterfront living too expensive for damn near everyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Nailed to the perch: markie_farkie: If you're referring to this:

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It's a run-of-the-mill pontoon boat.

>Home is accessible 365 days a year via boat/SUV and come with a Hovercraft.

Looks like the listing says it comes with one

SUV?  Is there some new kind of which I am unaware?


It's Minnesota. The lake will freeze over thick enough to drive on.

The "garage" does appear to have a driveway that slopes down to the lake, so between driving there in the winter and the hovercraft, that's what it's for.

I guess theoretically you could maybe get a small ferry/barge in that lake to get a car over there, though I'm not sure why you would. After all, if you can afford $6.6m for a house you can also afford a boat of sufficient size to get anything you need over there.
 
wxboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: fragMasterFlash: Might as well sell now at the peak of the market before climate change makes waterfront living too expensive for damn near everyone.

It's on a lake, not an ocean. I don't know the location that well, but it seems unlikely there is a massive amount of local ice that never thaws just waiting to empty into Bald Eagle lake.

/A few weeks back someone believed global warming would result in the sea backing up into all the great lakes somehow. 170' seems like an awful lot of sea level raise.


Changing weather patterns could put more rain into the watershed, which could raise lake levels for at least short periods.

But also, climate change is going to make fresh (drinking) water a more valuable commodity, so having lakefront property would give you access to a lot of it.
 
