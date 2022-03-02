 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk) Behold Russia's 15 million dollar missile system... that was just burned in a field by some Ukrainian farmers
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Why would you do that when there are much better options:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful


I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either


True...
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful


Next time I'll make sure they clear it with you first.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Would be a stretch for anybody to figure out an anti-air missile system strictly by live fire and by the time you did you'd be out of ammo. This way they get their picture in the paper flipping off Putin and they don't accidentally shoot down a school or hospital.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

hobnail: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

Next time I'll make sure they clear it with you first.


Well they should have done that first.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They could have kept it tax free.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.


Booby traps
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps


What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It likely takes six months or a year to train a crew member on that system, when the instructors presumably know how to operate it.

Little danger of the Russians getting it back and using it now.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
These things are going to be turning up in farm sheds for decades to come.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wolfling: These things are going to be turning up in farm sheds for decades to come.


Not necessarily. If after the war the Ukrainian government offers a buy-back program that pays more than they're worth they'll get all of them back because average Ukrainians are going to need the money after all of this to rebuild their lives.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
still this war is moving in Russia's direction guys. 
https://twitter.com/redmanjustine/status/1499180156325445640
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

Next time I'll make sure they clear it with you first.


Aw, c'mon!  Yeah, burning it is emotionally satisfying, but Damn!  Burning abandoned military hardware has several hundred ways for things to go sideways.  From environmental contamination to KABOOM!
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Wolfling: These things are going to be turning up in farm sheds for decades to come.


I agree to produce your idea for a TV show called "Potato Pickers" where I have a uninteresting portly man and an annoying thin man scour the Ukrainian countryside to haggle with locals about selling their Russian military relics.

I'm gonna pass on that annoying tattooed girl who apparently couldn't get shiat done, and instead find two 25 yr old Ukrainian women with large breasts that I will cut to whenever the portly guy and thin guy get boring.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: still this war is moving in Russia's direction guys. 
https://twitter.com/redmanjustine/status/1499180156325445640


Dude, did those people just get snuffed by a thermobaric blast? Please say no.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cubansaltyballs: Wolfling: These things are going to be turning up in farm sheds for decades to come.

I agree to produce your idea for a TV show called "Potato Pickers" where I have a uninteresting portly man and an annoying thin man scour the Ukrainian countryside to haggle with locals about selling their Russian military relics.

I'm gonna pass on that annoying tattooed girl who apparently couldn't get shiat done, and instead find two 25 yr old Ukrainian women with large breasts that I will cut to whenever the portly guy and thin guy get boring.


She's the highlight of the show. Talented woman.
Look up Dannie Diesel sometime.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful


True, but this particular unit appears to be the same one from the earlier video where the tires came off because it got hopelessly stuck in the mud and they apparently just gunned the engine until the tires just fell off the rims.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
World of Tanks should just set up shop in Ukraine and do mods/paint job contests on all the abandoned equipment.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Booby traps


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps

What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?


Hard to be sure what is truth out there, but the reports of green conscripts surrendering or being captured and then saying they didn't realize they were going to war is puzzling and raises questions.

Did the Russians send in their B team because they expected the show of force to yield a quick surrender?  Do they have an A team (almost certainly they do) ?  Will their A team work as efficiently as might be expected now that things have turned out, very publicly, to be a lot more difficult than Putin expected?

Will Russia skip sending their A team and just bomb the place to rubble.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
People stealing Russian military equipment has been my favorite genre of video the past couple of days.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Isn't being on fire SOP for Russian military equipment?
 
Xai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful


If there is little contact with local militia it could be best to burn it in case the Russians come back in force.

Either way its one less piece of hardware they can use to harm Ukraine
 
Renault
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps


Russian booby trap: mariabutina.jpg
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: hobnail: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

Next time I'll make sure they clear it with you first.

Aw, c'mon!  Yeah, burning it is emotionally satisfying, but Damn!  Burning abandoned military hardware has several hundred ways for things to go sideways.  From environmental contamination to KABOOM!


Which is why I'd be standing a LOT further back from that thing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should have kept it instead of burning it. And, as an added bonus they would not have to claim it on their taxes.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Bootleg: Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps

What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?

Hard to be sure what is truth out there, but the reports of green conscripts surrendering or being captured and then saying they didn't realize they were going to war is puzzling and raises questions.

Did the Russians send in their B team because they expected the show of force to yield a quick surrender?  Do they have an A team (almost certainly they do) ?  Will their A team work as efficiently as might be expected now that things have turned out, very publicly, to be a lot more difficult than Putin expected?

Will Russia skip sending their A team and just bomb the place to rubble.


They sent in the Z team. I fear what the A team will bring.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hobodeluxe: still this war is moving in Russia's direction guys. 
https://twitter.com/redmanjustine/status/1499180156325445640

Dude, did those people just get snuffed by a thermobaric blast? Please say no.


It is certainly the right color for it.

:-(
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wolfling: These things are going to be turning up in farm sheds for decades to come.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: SansNeural: Bootleg: Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps

What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?

Hard to be sure what is truth out there, but the reports of green conscripts surrendering or being captured and then saying they didn't realize they were going to war is puzzling and raises questions.

Did the Russians send in their B team because they expected the show of force to yield a quick surrender?  Do they have an A team (almost certainly they do) ?  Will their A team work as efficiently as might be expected now that things have turned out, very publicly, to be a lot more difficult than Putin expected?

Will Russia skip sending their A team and just bomb the place to rubble.

They sent in the Z team. I fear what the A team will bring.


The A-team doesn't work for Russia, fool!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: ThieveryCorp: SansNeural: Bootleg: Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps

What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?

Hard to be sure what is truth out there, but the reports of green conscripts surrendering or being captured and then saying they didn't realize they were going to war is puzzling and raises questions.

Did the Russians send in their B team because they expected the show of force to yield a quick surrender?  Do they have an A team (almost certainly they do) ?  Will their A team work as efficiently as might be expected now that things have turned out, very publicly, to be a lot more difficult than Putin expected?

Will Russia skip sending their A team and just bomb the place to rubble.

They sent in the Z team. I fear what the A team will bring.

The A-team doesn't work for Russia, fool!
[Fark user image image 450x302]


Okay, B Team. B for Bolshevik.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful


IDK, if I was not sure if or when the Russians were coming back with a gas can, I may have chosen to disable it in place.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: SansNeural: Bootleg: Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps

What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?

Hard to be sure what is truth out there, but the reports of green conscripts surrendering or being captured and then saying they didn't realize they were going to war is puzzling and raises questions.

Did the Russians send in their B team because they expected the show of force to yield a quick surrender?  Do they have an A team (almost certainly they do) ?  Will their A team work as efficiently as might be expected now that things have turned out, very publicly, to be a lot more difficult than Putin expected?

Will Russia skip sending their A team and just bomb the place to rubble.

They sent in the Z team. I fear what the A team will bring.


This is the A team.  It always has been.  The problem is, Putin expected this whole thing to be wrapped in hours, or a couple of days at most, and certainly not with Russia's economy, reputation, and travel capabilities now getting curbstomped by everyone as a result.
 
quantsuff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Breaker Moran: Booby traps

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x513]



Well that was quite the challenging fap.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Bootleg: Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps

What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?

Hard to be sure what is truth out there, but the reports of green conscripts surrendering or being captured and then saying they didn't realize they were going to war is puzzling and raises questions.

Did the Russians send in their B team because they expected the show of force to yield a quick surrender?  Do they have an A team (almost certainly they do) ?  Will their A team work as efficiently as might be expected now that things have turned out, very publicly, to be a lot more difficult than Putin expected?

Will Russia skip sending their A team and just bomb the place to rubble.


Even if Russia sends their more elite troops now, they've already blooded the Ukrainians.  the Ukrainians are already trained and experienced killers.  Even if Ukrainian losses are higher to better-trained troops, those Ukrainians will not hesitate to continue to kill invading Russian troops.

I have no doubt that fortunes can shift wildly in battle, and that tactics that worked before might fail to work again, but simply overcoming that initial struggle to take a life is not something to ignore.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: still this war is moving in Russia's direction guys. 
https://twitter.com/redmanjustine/status/1499180156325445640


oops
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Breaker Moran: Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.

Booby traps

What would a Russian Army booby trap look like, given the rest of the invasion? A deflated whoopee cushion on the driver's seat?


Booby trapping with what supplies?
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't have much experience, but don't think I'd want to be standing too close, say within 50 yards, of a burning missile system.  (Maybe if the missiles were gone, but the fact that it was abandoned says, maybe not?)

Anyways, burn on, but get the hell away from it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: cman: I bet it felt good, but damn, burning abandoned military equipment is not the best idea in the world.

Sure it's Russian made and it sucks but it's better to give it to the militia so that they can make the call on whether or not its still useful

I assume the Russians abandoned it for a reason, and it's possible the locals couldn't recover it either.


Also possible they're closer to Russian forces than Ukrainian. Better to deny the asset.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thorpe: Cubansaltyballs: Wolfling: These things are going to be turning up in farm sheds for decades to come.

I agree to produce your idea for a TV show called "Potato Pickers" where I have a uninteresting portly man and an annoying thin man scour the Ukrainian countryside to haggle with locals about selling their Russian military relics.

I'm gonna pass on that annoying tattooed girl who apparently couldn't get shiat done, and instead find two 25 yr old Ukrainian women with large breasts that I will cut to whenever the portly guy and thin guy get boring.

She's the highlight of the show. Talented woman.
Look up Dannie Diesel sometime.


Nah
 
