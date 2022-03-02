 Skip to content
(WCNC Charlotte)   NASCAR team turns left into the chat   (wcnc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gonna need special pemsisions and export licenses.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 million rounds of ammo? I assume it's out of his personal stash.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: He's gonna need special pemsisions and export licenses.


I'd imagine if he's serious there'd likely be some magic expediting going on in this particular case

/and a hell of a lot of oversight to make sure it gets there
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already sent weapons to Ukraine.

I pay my taxes and I voted for Biden.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.


I think a lot of people are vicariously living out some Red Dawn adolescent fantasy. We get all these piecemeal feel good stories but nothing about how things stand or how they're likely the play out.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a bad move considering the allegiances of NASCAR-Americans. Has Fox "News" denounced him yet?
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we just decided to annoy KittyPie2.0 with as many headlines as possible?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.

I think a lot of people are vicariously living out some Red Dawn adolescent fantasy. We get all these piecemeal feel good stories but nothing about how things stand or how they're likely the play out.


LOL, I'm pretty sure just my direct nieces and nephews probably have about 100 years of service between them since 911. You underestimate them at your peril.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: 1 million rounds of ammo? I assume it's out of his personal stash.


It's NASCAR, 1 million rounds is what he found between the couch cushions.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like a lib.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I think a lot of people are vicariously living out some Red Dawn adolescent fantasy.


I've never been to war, but I have a brain with both imagination and critical thinking ability and I've read enough about wars to combine with vaguely relevant experience and have an idea of how traumatic it must be.

Anybody who thinks it's wonderful and heroic and is old enough to go to Ukraine to fight?  Go.  You'll learn quickly enough, probably end up horribly traumatized mentally if not also physically (or simply dead) but at least you'll be doing something useful while you're learning the hard way.

And we need to learn the lesson that it's not just Putin - it's every greedy power-seeking sociopath that we allow to ascend to positions of control without dumping their body in the street.  We have to figure out some way to control the sub-optimal outcomes of our primate social psychology and the outliers who take advantage of it.  As a species we're smart enough to recognize that we're just torturing each other and wasting so much time and effort on it.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just make sure you send 7.62 and not 5.56.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NASCAR legend Richard Childress says he pledged to send 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine as soldiers and citizens defend their country from the Russian military.

Sounds great until the crates arrive and they're the wrong caliber.

/If you want to "do something" and have the means, send cash. They know what they need and where to get it.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.


jaytkay: Seems like a bad move considering the allegiances of NASCAR-Americans. Has Fox "News" denounced him yet?


For context, Richard "Pop Pop" Childress was a VP of the NRA for a long time, and stayed with the organization all through Wayne LaPierre's Russian money laundering scheme and a real life Russian spy using the organization to gather intel and spread their influence. The only thing that got him to leave was losing the president's role to Oliver North. But not before he funneled some of those tainted funds to NASCAR and his race team (driven by his own grandson) in the form of race name and car sponsorships.

He is desperately trying to cover his ass for bad shiat he at-best turned a blind eye to and had the power to do something about.
 
valenumr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.


I consider myself fairly conservative, but it's an ancient philosophy at this point. I've never agreed with Republicans on social issues, and I don't have a huge problem with social spending programs. My views more stem from waste, bloat, and graft, with a likely biased point of view from my upbringing. I didn't vote for trump in 16, but I was sort of okay for a minute with situation until covid happened and the teaparty on meth emerged. I still have hope that we can get to a moderate, responsible government. One that can debate without shiatting all over the place.

So that's a bit long story short... Mainstream conservatives, and I mean not the idiots, have only sort of supported Russia at a very large arms length, in the relatively short period from the end of 2001 up to their shenanigans in 2008. And opinion really declined after Crimea. Despite what you see from pandering pundits and Russian shill propaganda morons, no self respecting conservative would even remotely support Putin and Russia here.

The scary part is that the faction that has jumped the shark has pulled some Joel Osteen level shiat, and insane people are throwing money at them like it is baka san's wife's vulva.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Just make sure you send 7.62 and not 5.56.


This.

Though a few tons of fertilizer and some fuel oil might be a nice add on.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Childress is getting old and getting right with the world. I hope he's not getting conned by AMMO Inc.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

valenumr: drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.

I consider myself fairly conservative, but it's an ancient philosophy at this point. I've never agreed with Republicans on social issues, and I don't have a huge problem with social spending programs. My views more stem from waste, bloat, and graft, with a likely biased point of view from my upbringing. I didn't vote for trump in 16, but I was sort of okay for a minute with situation until covid happened and the teaparty on meth emerged. I still have hope that we can get to a moderate, responsible government. One that can debate without shiatting all over the place.

So that's a bit long story short... Mainstream conservatives, and I mean not the idiots, have only sort of supported Russia at a very large arms length, in the relatively short period from the end of 2001 up to their shenanigans in 2008. And opinion really declined after Crimea. Despite what you see from pandering pundits and Russian shill propaganda morons, no self respecting conservative would even remotely support Putin and Russia here.

The scary part is that the faction that has jumped the shark has pulled some Joel Osteen level shiat, and insane people are throwing money at them like it is baka san's wife's vulva.


My pragmatism far outweighs my idealism at this point. I just want a government of old Jerry Browns, taking a motor pool car into work every day and actually working at the business of government. I don't even care if I agree with them anymore.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We have to do all we can, and I felt with AMMO Inc. and myself, we're doing the right thing and we're going to get that ammunition as quick as we can to them."

Not much after a driver wins a race...

"We did all we could as a team, I'd like to that Wal-Mart, Piggly Wiggly, Jolt Cola, Jack Links Jerky, Remington, Nati Ice for helping us pull this off."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: He's gonna need special pemsisions and export licenses.


I'm guessing he's just going to pick up the bill for whatever Ukraine wants to order from other countries. Can you even get AK ammo in the US?
 
valenumr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drewogatory: valenumr: drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.

I consider myself fairly conservative, but it's an ancient philosophy at this point. I've never agreed with Republicans on social issues, and I don't have a huge problem with social spending programs. My views more stem from waste, bloat, and graft, with a likely biased point of view from my upbringing. I didn't vote for trump in 16, but I was sort of okay for a minute with situation until covid happened and the teaparty on meth emerged. I still have hope that we can get to a moderate, responsible government. One that can debate without shiatting all over the place.

So that's a bit long story short... Mainstream conservatives, and I mean not the idiots, have only sort of supported Russia at a very large arms length, in the relatively short period from the end of 2001 up to their shenanigans in 2008. And opinion really declined after Crimea. Despite what you see from pandering pundits and Russian shill propaganda morons, no self respecting conservative would even remotely support Putin and Russia here.

The scary part is that the faction that has jumped the shark has pulled some Joel Osteen level shiat, and insane people are throwing money at them like it is baka san's wife's vulva.

My pragmatism far outweighs my idealism at this point. I just want a government of old Jerry Browns, taking a motor pool car into work every day and actually working at the business of government. I don't even care if I agree with them anymore.


I suppose I'm a bit cynical, so it makes the idealism pill hard to swallow.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jensaarai: drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.

jaytkay: Seems like a bad move considering the allegiances of NASCAR-Americans. Has Fox "News" denounced him yet?

For context, Richard "Pop Pop" Childress was a VP of the NRA for a long time, and stayed with the organization all through Wayne LaPierre's Russian money laundering scheme and a real life Russian spy using the organization to gather intel and spread their influence. The only thing that got him to leave was losing the president's role to Oliver North. But not before he funneled some of those tainted funds to NASCAR and his race team (driven by his own grandson) in the form of race name and car sponsorships.

He is desperately trying to cover his ass for bad shiat he at-best turned a blind eye to and had the power to do something about.


He used said power to basically punish his other grandson for daring to side with BLM in the Summer of 2020.  Grampa's Least Favorite spent a year in basic purgatory before getting a full time ride with what's left of The King's team.
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fatalvenom: "We have to do all we can, and I felt with AMMO Inc. and myself, we're doing the right thing and we're going to get that ammunition as quick as we can to them."

Not much after a driver wins a race...

"We did all we could as a team, I'd like to that Wal-Mart, Piggly Wiggly, Jolt Cola, Jack Links Jerky, Remington, Nati Ice for helping us pull this off."


You forgot Jesus.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

valenumr: drewogatory: valenumr: drewogatory: I mean FARK has been claiming all the rednecks are for Putin since this started. Meanwhile, all my hillbilly relatives are falling all over themselves to get to Ukraine, send aid (guns, lets be real) whatever. Now, the fact that none of them will actually do anything shouldn't be held against them.

I consider myself fairly conservative, but it's an ancient philosophy at this point. I've never agreed with Republicans on social issues, and I don't have a huge problem with social spending programs. My views more stem from waste, bloat, and graft, with a likely biased point of view from my upbringing. I didn't vote for trump in 16, but I was sort of okay for a minute with situation until covid happened and the teaparty on meth emerged. I still have hope that we can get to a moderate, responsible government. One that can debate without shiatting all over the place.

So that's a bit long story short... Mainstream conservatives, and I mean not the idiots, have only sort of supported Russia at a very large arms length, in the relatively short period from the end of 2001 up to their shenanigans in 2008. And opinion really declined after Crimea. Despite what you see from pandering pundits and Russian shill propaganda morons, no self respecting conservative would even remotely support Putin and Russia here.

The scary part is that the faction that has jumped the shark has pulled some Joel Osteen level shiat, and insane people are throwing money at them like it is baka san's wife's vulva.

My pragmatism far outweighs my idealism at this point. I just want a government of old Jerry Browns, taking a motor pool car into work every day and actually working at the business of government. I don't even care if I agree with them anymore.

I suppose I'm a bit cynical, so it makes the idealism pill hard to swallow.


Oh, I'm a lot cynical. I fully embody Churchill's
"Show me a young Conservative and I'll show you someone with no heart. Show me an old Liberal and I'll show you someone with no brains."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Oh, I'm a lot cynical. I fully embody Churchill's
"Show me a young Conservative and I'll show you someone with no heart. Show me an old Liberal and I'll show you someone with no brains."


So you not only believe fake quotes, you believe stupid philosophies.
There are lots of old liberals that are quite smart.
All the smartest people tend to be "liberal", in fact.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Just make sure you send 7.62 and not 5.56.


I'm pretty sure he meant 155mm artillery rounds.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Offers" isn't exactly "doing". Often it's a way to make yourself look good, without costing you any money or effort.
Right now, I offer to send 30 fully mission capable F16s with enough fuel and munitions for the next 6 months....oh sorry guy, the government says no.
Ok, I offer to send enough Sonic burgers to feed your entire military for a week....oh wait, sorry, they won't be good by the time they get there.  Well, I offered.
See? Easy, right?

Let me at least do this: If any Ukrainian military ladies get some leave, and want to spend it in VA, I'll personally sex you as much as you want. I mean we all gotta pitch in with what we're good at, and I am happy to donate my time and skills.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: drewogatory: Oh, I'm a lot cynical. I fully embody Churchill's
"Show me a young Conservative and I'll show you someone with no heart. Show me an old Liberal and I'll show you someone with no brains."

So you not only believe fake quotes, you believe stupid philosophies.
There are lots of old liberals that are quite smart.
All the smartest people tend to be "liberal", in fact.


Given the age of the quote I'd doubt he was referring to our modern idea of "social" progressives and conservatives, but more likely financial ones related to government spending.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: edmo: He's gonna need special pemsisions and export licenses.

I'm guessing he's just going to pick up the bill for whatever Ukraine wants to order from other countries. Can you even get AK ammo in the US?


Lulz. This is America son.

Hell, all my rifles in that niche are 7.62x39
 
