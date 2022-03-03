 Skip to content
(Rappahannock News)   Hang gliding above a dense, mountainous national forest? What's the worst that could happen?   (rappnews.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not this.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So after he got hung overhead, did a couple of bears use him like a pinata?  That, I think, would be worse than just closing down an area roadway.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hell, when Subby said 'worst that could happen', I was expecting to read that he augured in and impaled himself on a tree!

False advertising, Subby!
 
hjk321
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Players can get stuck in trees while hang gliding now? They better fix this in the next patch!
 
mikefinch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So he had proper permits and safety training. He wasn't charged.

Is the story that local fire and police services are quality and doing their jorb?

I'm glad this guy is safe! Hangliding seems super fun but scary. I have no problem with my local support services using resources to rescue people engaging in legitimate fun.

Our tax money well spent. I have no issue with this.
 
