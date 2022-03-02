 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   All roads lead to the Hague   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

653 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 1:17 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Which Farker did this?

Brilliant.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is what you get when you elect a comedian as President.  F*ckin' A, Bubba.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha! Love it.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.


Nobody does.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So if they decide war crimes have been committed, more strong finger wagging?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.

Nobody does.


It says Gaaga.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even Anne Frank will see that coming.
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what you get when you elect a comedian as President.  F*ckin' A, Bubba.


As opposed to electing a joke?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.


I'm not sure how people get the correct pronunciation from 'Hague', frankly
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Even Anne Frank will see that coming.


OMG. I'm going to be using that line for years to come. Sincere thanks!
 
Nullav
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.

Nobody does.


Yeah, it's totally gaaga to me too.

/I tried, but I'm just going to accept my illiteracy here.
 
dywed88
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.


It is essentially a Greek alphabet with some Slavic letters thrown in.

The biggest issue isn't with Cyrillic but with Latin script. For whatever reason Rho (P) became R and Pi (π) became P in the Latin script. So Cyrillic P = Greek P = Latin R.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what you get when you elect a comedian as President.  F*ckin' A, Bubba.


Not to belittle the horrors and danger in Ukraine, but Zelensky must have millions of brocrushers by now.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dywed88: Benevolent Misanthrope: This is what you get when you elect a comedian as President.  F*ckin' A, Bubba.

As opposed to electing a joke?


THIS RIGHT HERE
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.


Turn your device/screen/TV upside down.

It's practically English, then.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.


1) It's not a transliteration. Ukrainian Haaha turns into Гаага, which sounds close enough to the city's name.

2) It sure isn't a transliteration of the English name for the Netherlands city. "The Hague" is an English bastardization of "Den Haag." If we translated it literally, it'd be "The Hedge." We can't bring ourselves to call things by the names in their language so we just fark it up as hard as possible. That's why Kiev turned into Kyiv, because our dumb asses kept emphasizing the second syllable instead of the first.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: Gyrfalcon: wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.

Nobody does.

It says Gaaga.


Road-io Gaaga.

You gave them all those old time stars
Through wars of worlds invaded by Czars
You made 'em laugh, you made 'em cry
You made us feel like we could fly...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.

Nobody does.


The cursive is boggling
boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.

I'm not sure how people get the correct pronunciation from 'Hague', frankly


Da Hogg
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MetaDeth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dywed88: wxboy: I don't understand the Cyrillic alphabet at all.

It is essentially a Greek alphabet with some Slavic letters thrown in.

The biggest issue isn't with Cyrillic but with Latin script. For whatever reason Rho (P) became R and Pi (π) became P in the Latin script. So Cyrillic P = Greek P = Latin R.


You're not helping. I didn't understand that either.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.