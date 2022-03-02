 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   60% of children have now gotten Covid after the country decided to invite all of them to pox parties at their local schools   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Sick, Immune system, Antibody, Respiratory system, Infection, CDC's nationwide antibody seroprevalence survey, Transmission and infection of H5N1, ELISA, blood samples  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Mar 2022 at 12:53 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?


Do everything we can to deny disability benefits?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?


About a third of people that get Covid have Long Covid. There is a wide range of effects, many debilitating. Let It Rip™ is going to be all kinds of more expensive in the end than the cost saving for smoking all the expensive otherwise compromised poors "With" as opposed to the "Of's", going forward.
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?

Do everything we can to deny disability benefits?


That's a BINGO!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Democrats should have made this about children from the very beginning of the pandemic.  Nothing in the GOP rhetoric has been about children other than propraganda directing parents to torment school boards over teaching history.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sno man: AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?

About a third of people that get Covid have Long Covid. There is a wide range of effects, many debilitating. Let It Rip™ is going to be all kinds of more expensive in the end than the cost saving for smoking all the expensive otherwise compromised poors "With" as opposed to the "Of's", going forward.


The virus in the unvaccinated shortens lifespan, by much we don't know and it will be individual dependent.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On a positive note, 40% of them are immune
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?

Do everything we can to deny disability benefits?


You assume the Repubicons retake control.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been wearing my mask anywhere children might be present. The germ goblins infect everyone around them, and not just Covid,
 
Valter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?


Set phasers to Kill Idiots.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sno man: AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?

About a third of people that get Covid have Long Covid. There is a wide range of effects, many debilitating. Let It Rip™ is going to be all kinds of more expensive in the end than the cost saving for smoking all the expensive otherwise compromised poors "With" as opposed to the "Of's", going forward.


Does that 1/3rd figure include the vaccinated+boosted people who got an extremely mild strain of it with annoying-at-worst symptoms? If so- that Long Covid figure looks frighteningly high.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sno man: AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?

About a third of people that get Covid have Long Covid. There is a wide range of effects, many debilitating. Let It Rip™ is going to be all kinds of more expensive in the end than the cost saving for smoking all the expensive otherwise compromised poors "With" as opposed to the "Of's", going forward.


The utterly crushing tidal wave of disabilities from this monstrosity will likely be the orbitally-dropped tungsten rod that breaks the privatized death panels' backs.

/it can't happen soon enough
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sno man: AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?

About a third of people that get Covid have Long Covid. There is a wide range of effects, many debilitating. Let It Rip™ is going to be all kinds of more expensive in the end than the cost saving for smoking all the expensive otherwise compromised poors "With" as opposed to the "Of's", going forward.


Citation.jpg

Most people who got COVID never even ended up in a hospital. Post vaccine, booster, and Omicron, that is especially true. People who got COVID 1.0 pre-vaccine or people who are not vaxxed who got Delta, yeah. This certainly isn't reflected in the 1/3 of people I know who had COVID. 1 person of the like 100 has some sort of long term effect but it doesn't appear to be chronic and her level of energy has improved immensely over time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The alternative was Big Pharma spending their money on clinical trials for children at the same time as the much larger market of adults. Congress or the FDA could've made them do it.

Instead they dispersed the lie that children didn't spread it and couldn't be hurt by it, and put children on the backburner. So insidious was this lie, and so deferential to anti-vaxxers, that when all K-12-age children were finally  eligible for the shot, 4 months ago, school districts didn't mandate the vaccine.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get ready for a big stonking wave of vascular disease.

The stupid commercials with well-dressed, slightly pudgy middle aged couples walking in parks with jaunty music will be inescapable.  Just remember to ask your healthcare professional if Xukiazimunab is right for you.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Most people who got COVID never even ended up in a hospital. Post vaccine, booster, and Omicron, that is especially true. People who got COVID 1.0 pre-vaccine or people who are not vaxxed who got Delta, yeah.


So.. Except for all the people who ended up in the hospital, most people never ended up in a hospital.
Could you be any worse at this
Listen to yourself
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Democrats should have made this about children from the very beginning of the pandemic.  Nothing in the GOP rhetoric has been about children other than propraganda directing parents to torment school boards over teaching history.


Democrats didn't think they'd have to fight idjits over a basic common sense health issue. You are responsible for the health of your children. Not following a health standard that has been praised world wide (innocculations) for centuries because 'Murica is just idjit. Don't 'should have' the Dems on this one!
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: the money is in the banana stand: Most people who got COVID never even ended up in a hospital. Post vaccine, booster, and Omicron, that is especially true. People who got COVID 1.0 pre-vaccine or people who are not vaxxed who got Delta, yeah.

So.. Except for all the people who ended up in the hospital, most people never ended up in a hospital.
Could you be any worse at this
Listen to yourself


The assertion was that 1/3 of people who got Covid got long Covid. There have been 79 million Covid cases in the U.S. so the assertion, without any qualifiers, is that 26 million people still have symptoms. That kind of requires a citation.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CasperImproved: themindiswatching: AlgaeRancher: Is it too early to wonder what the next phase is going to be?

Do everything we can to deny disability benefits?

You assume the Repubicons retake control.


You assume they won't. I have absolutely no faith in the US electorate, at least until i'm proven wrong.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does anybody seriously believe at this point that there's any chance to evade it? We're ALL going to get it if we haven't already. Better kids get it while they're kids and have a 99.9999% chance of no serious problems from it.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.