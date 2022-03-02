 Skip to content
Germans take de-yachstsification to a new level
51
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

51 Comments     (+0 »)
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, I'm so stealing that funny new word
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Ok, I'm so stealing that funny new word


Dilbar?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: cman: Ok, I'm so stealing that funny new word

Dilbar?


Yeah. What's wrong with it?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did Yahtzee that coming.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now we might see some action.
 
Torqueknot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TWO Helicopter pads!  TWO!

fark the rich.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: TWO Helicopter pads!  TWO!

fark the rich.


Well while yours is sitting you have to have room for the guest to come dontcha know
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Time for some Boats and Hos!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark off, Forbes, I'm not disabling my ad blocker for you or anybody.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: I did Yahtzee that coming.


YAHTZEEIZED!
 
Theeng
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now sell it and give tje proceeds to Ukraine.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: TWO Helicopter pads!  TWO!

fark the rich.


and 1,000 cushions.  Really
 
rpm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Fark off, Forbes, I'm not disabling my ad blocker for you or anybody.


Works for me. Try ublock origin.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Manned by a crew of 96...
can host up to 24 people in 12 suites.... that's 4 crew to 1 guest.

Yea, fark the rich
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby!

+1
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they sell it and give the money to Ukraine?  No?  What a symbolic and useless gesture.

What crime did he commit other than being ridiculously f*cking rich?

/The asset is frozen, not seized.  Big difference
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least the crew won't be strung along with no pay check and being asked to pay the bills out of their savings until things are worked out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: cman: Ok, I'm so stealing that funny new word

Dilbar?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drewbob: BenSaw2: I did Yahtzee that coming.

YAHTZEEIZED!


This was the right headline and subby should feel bad.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"One of the earliest investors in Facebook..."

This explains so very much.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theeng: Now sell it and give tje proceeds to Ukraine.


^^ THIS

/They will not sell it
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd buy that for a Dilbar!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Did they sell it and give the money to Ukraine?  No?  What a symbolic and useless gesture.

What crime did he commit other than being ridiculously f*cking rich?

/The asset is frozen, not seized.  Big difference


They just seized it ffs. You have to give them a day or two do to anything with it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
$600 mil...That will buy a lot of LPG from Quatar to help stave off price hikes to the average German consumer..
It also ease up that defense budget increase
 
The Bestest
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Manned by a crew of 96...
can host up to 24 people in 12 suites.... that's 4 crew to 1 guest.

Yea, fark the rich


Why do you hate those 96 crew jobs?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Torch it.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: TWO Helicopter pads!  TWO!

fark the rich.


A staff of 96 farking people. For a boat.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lucky Stu: Manned by a crew of 96...
can host up to 24 people in 12 suites.... that's 4 crew to 1 guest.

Yea, fark the rich


Yea, fark those job creators for spreading their wealth.

Of all the things they could spend money on, something like this is probably the best overall for common folk.

/we need to go back to Upstairs/Downstairs
 
Theeng
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Lucky Stu: Manned by a crew of 96...
can host up to 24 people in 12 suites.... that's 4 crew to 1 guest.

Yea, fark the rich

Yea, fark those job creators for spreading their wealth.

Of all the things they could spend money on, something like this is probably the best overall for common folk.

/we need to go back to Upstairs/Downstairs


fark that trickle down bullshiat.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its plush interiors have more than 1,000 sofa cushions

I never thought I'd get the "number of sofa cushion on the world's largest motor yatch" checked off my scavenger hunt!
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No more yachts and no more shiatty yacht rock.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For $600MM it had better come with hot & cold running Hall and Oates on stage at all times, and the Yacht or Nyacht guys blessing the ambient music playlist.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Load it with a nuke and sail it to a Russian port.  Then nuke the port.

Sieze their private jets and outfit them with drone tech and kamakazi nukes into Russia.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Let's welcome our next contestant on Your Stuff Is Ours! Take a gander at everything you're about to lose!"
 
special20
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: cman: Ok, I'm so stealing that funny new word

Dilbar?


images.forwardcdn.comView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Theeng: Now sell it and give tje proceeds to Ukraine.


The only people who can afford it are the same thieving oligarchs as this douche. You might be able to run it on the Danube or Rhine as a luxury tour ship, but only multi-millionaires could afford the tickets.

Grab all the mega-yachts in the world, mount a 3"/50 gun on each, tow it out to the middle of the Atlantic, and drop the owner, his family, and his senior executives on it. The folks on the last boat afloat get a ride home. A lottery winner gets to sink the last boat.

Pay-per-view rights to broadcast the battle would be 9 figures, with Ukraine holding the rights. Casinos taking wagers on the winner have to give Ukraine a 20% cut.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theeng: Now sell it and give tje proceeds to Ukraine.


Convert it into a hospital ship and ship it to Crimea
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nothing grabs a Russian Oligarch's attention like confiscating his swag, like his big-ass love yacht.

Smart move, driving a wedge between Putin and his Bratva buddies.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: No more yachts and no more shiatty yacht rock.


You can go join Putin in hell.  Yacht rock and the sister genera of dock rock are sacred american art.  So are JD Ryznar and Hollywood Steve and crew.  The identifiers and creators of the category.

A curse upon you and your lineage.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: BunchaRubes: Did they sell it and give the money to Ukraine?  No?  What a symbolic and useless gesture.

What crime did he commit other than being ridiculously f*cking rich?

/The asset is frozen, not seized.  Big difference

They just seized it ffs. You have to give them a day or two do to anything with it.


Oh come now, his vodka ration has already been cut in half due to sanctions. He needs that bonus before the DTs set in.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

meat0918: Torch it.


I do love that destructive anger that causes humans to destroy what they could otherwise have repurposed.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nick el Ass: No more yachts and no more shiatty yacht rock.

You can go join Putin in hell.  Yacht rock and the sister genera of dock rock are sacred american art.  So are JD Ryznar and Hollywood Steve and crew.  The identifiers and creators of the category.

A curse upon you and your lineage.


c.tenor.comView Full Size


/Very nice.
//Very evil.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Its plush interiors have more than 1,000 sofa cushions

I never thought I'd get the "number of sofa cushion on the world's largest motor yatch" checked off my scavenger hunt!


.but how many tiny giraffes?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image 425x276]
"Let's welcome our next contestant on Your Stuff Is Ours! Take a gander at everything you're about to lose!"


Just Google any of these names - I already found a couple properties in Aspen I got my eyes on.

Per Bloomberg:
A growing number of superyachts belonging to Russian tycoons have made their way to the Indian Ocean, cruising around the Maldives and Seychelles just as sanctions are imposed on their homeland following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: meat0918: Torch it.

I do love that destructive anger that causes humans to destroy what they could otherwise have repurposed.


Like mutually beneficial trade agreements with Ukraine?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: $600 mil...That will buy a lot of LPG from Quatar to help stave off price hikes to the average German consumer..
It also ease up that defense budget increase


I am sure the depreciation and lack of buyers are going to drive that price way down.
 
alienated
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've always wanted a boat. Nothing fancy , but a Destroyer with a helipad. Something that can ride out a typhoon or hurricane at sea. Extra hull plating for the bow with an icebreaker wedge. Oh well
.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: meat0918: Torch it.

I do love that destructive anger that causes humans to destroy what they could otherwise have repurposed.


Tell me exactly how this can be repurposed?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTA: "One of the earliest investors in Facebook along with fellow billionaire Yuri Milner, ...."

I'll take "Things that make you go 'hmmmm'" for $200, Alex
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Torqueknot: TWO Helicopter pads!  TWO!

fark the rich.


"Its plush interiors have more than 1,000 sofa cushions and it can host up to 24 people in 12 suites."

So that's 20.8 cushions per buttcheek?
 
