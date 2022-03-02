 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Thirty seven countries have made referrals to the International Criminal Court against Russia for crimes against humanity. This is your Wednesday evening Ukraine invasion thread   (twitter.com) divider line
Original
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeansNfranks
18 minutes ago  
Does this mean we can take Russia, and make it an extension of another country? That place is broken, with too much money flowing around that mafia thugs shouldn't have.
 
Bondith
17 minutes ago  
Good, while we're doing that, can we dob them in for bombing hospitals in Syria as well?
 
The Bestest
17 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Does this mean we can take Russia, and make it an extension of another country? That place is broken, with too much money flowing around that mafia thugs shouldn't have.


East Ukraine
 
discrete unit
17 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
guttermedic
16 minutes ago  
Made it in early for once...lots of conflicting news stories today at work, what's the general idea of where things stand?
 
sforce
16 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
RolfBlitzer
16 minutes ago  
More like "Nazification".
 
thisispete
16 minutes ago  
Try not to commit any war crimes on the way to the parking lot
 
berserkr1979
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/someone had to do it.
 
Russ1642
15 minutes ago  
Crimes against humanity, illegal weapons used on civilians, and the entire invasion being a breach of international law is still not enough for any country to send in troops. Do they think Putin is going to stop at Ukraine? He's going for world domination.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
15 minutes ago  
This is like referring a President of the United States to the ICC as Russia isn't even part of the IT. Best we can hope for is someone overthrows him and extradites him so they can continue to rob, cheat, and steal and hopefully not be as brazen as to invade a western country that has powerful friends.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
15 minutes ago  
When Neutral Observers get killed in shelling, it really doesn't look good for your whole
"Precision Munitions", and, "We aren't targeting civilians" schtick.

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1499152064408178690?cxt=HHwWhMC-9YK3h84pAAAA
 
spleef420
15 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Does this mean we can take Russia, and make it an extension of another country? That place is broken, with too much money flowing around that mafia thugs shouldn't have.


Divide it and Belarus among the rest of the former USSR nations and give Putin an 8' x 4' plot of land in central Siberia.
 
fragMasterFlash
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
14 minutes ago  

berserkr1979: [Fark user image image 498x222]

/someone had to do it for the third time itt.


Ftfy
 
raerae1980
14 minutes ago  

guttermedic: Made it in early for once...lots of conflicting news stories today at work, what's the general idea of where things stand?


I would like to know this, too.
 
Corvus
14 minutes ago  
Biden was smart getting the international community against Russia so it doesn't look just like US v Russia.
 
theguyyousaw
14 minutes ago  
It does have rare earth elements, oil, gas and an apparently easy to brainwash populace, should be much easier that Afghanistan.

Let's just blame 9/11 on putin.

I'll put $1trillion on it, over the course of several years obviously.
 
fiddlehead
14 minutes ago  
Posting this here too, because political street art is best street art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
headslacker
14 minutes ago  
Get off my lawn!
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
14 minutes ago  

guttermedic: Made it in early for once...lots of conflicting news stories today at work, what's the general idea of where things stand?


Wholly and generally farked.
 
RasIanI
13 minutes ago  
I find it fascinating that, after days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, YouTube has recommended a documentary on Joey Gallo's war with Joe Prafacci
 
mofa
13 minutes ago  
Seeing some great deals...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980
13 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Posting this here too, because political street art is best street art.

[Fark user image 704x523]


is this a Banksy?
 
berserkr1979
13 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: berserkr1979: [Fark user image image 498x222]

/someone had to do it for the third time itt.

Ftfy


Took me too long to find the right GIF
 
RolfBlitzer
12 minutes ago  

mofa: Seeing some great deals...
[Fark user image image 425x284]


Does it have free shipping?
 
Wobambo
12 minutes ago  
I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.
 
The Bestest
12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Crimes against humanity, illegal weapons used on civilians, and the entire invasion being a breach of international law is still not enough for any country to send in troops. Do they think Putin is going to stop at Ukraine? He's going for world domination.


1. why do you think no nuclear-armed country has ever been invaded?
2. not a ton of other places he could "dominate" without tripping over a NATO country
 
Bennie Crabtree
12 minutes ago  
One good thing that might come of this: nuclear powers won't be strong enough to invade a country then threaten nucelar war. Fark the USA for McCain's bomb bomb bom Iran, and all the Republican senators and Congresors who talked about glass parking lots on Fox News. If the ICC can take down Russians, it can take down Americans, and we will all be safer.
 
thisispete
11 minutes ago  
Fans of Dan Carlin will be pleased to see he has a podcast up about the invasion.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
10 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.


Can it be after may 10th? I'm finally taking my 2020 birthday vacay and i really don't want it to be stopped by nuclear war after the last one was stopped by a global pandemic.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
10 minutes ago  

berserkr1979: Petroleum Oligarch: berserkr1979: [Fark user image image 498x222]

/someone had to do it for the third time itt.

Ftfy

Took me too long to find the right GIF


That's where they always get ya.
 
Juc
10 minutes ago  
Weren't there supposed to be peace talks today?
Anybody actually hear anything of that? I think it's something like 1am over in kyiv.
 
jst3p
10 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: It does have rare earth elements, oil, gas and an apparently easy to brainwash populace,


But enough about the US.


/not defending Russia but we should be careful throwing stones...
 
AquaTatanka
10 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.


okay.  what is Putin gonna nuke?
 
Pert
10 minutes ago  
FFS..... 38.

"The UK and 37 of our allies..."
 
jst3p
9 minutes ago  
Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.

Assuming he can get the guys with the keys to turn them.
 
Luse
9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Crimes against humanity, illegal weapons used on civilians, and the entire invasion being a breach of international law is still not enough for any country to send in troops. Do they think Putin is going to stop at Ukraine? He's going for world domination.


Russia has lost any mirage of being a super power. Their ineptness here shows them to be regional at best. Simple things like ensuring their armored vehicles have enough gas to make it to the battlefield seem to be tricky at best.

Don't get me wrong, they're still a cancer on the taint of the world and need to be removed by any means necessary but this blundering war crime has shown that Russia has withered from within and is now a paper tiger.
 
GardenWeasel
8 minutes ago  

guttermedic: Made it in early for once...lots of conflicting news stories today at work, what's the general idea of where things stand?


Messy but overall, much the same. Cities getting bombed and outer areas swapping territory back and forth.
 
fiddlehead
8 minutes ago  

raerae1980: fiddlehead: Posting this here too, because political street art is best street art.

[Fark user image 704x523]

is this a Banksy?


GIS says it's by Seth Globepainter. Nice stuff. He's painted murals in Kiev as well.
 
kumanoki
7 minutes ago  

jst3p: Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.

Assuming he can get the guys with the keys to turn them.


You're talking about nukes on warheads. What you're not thinking about are the tactical nukes and dirty bombs. Small backpacks that can be left in a city corner. No keys need to be turned, no responsibility need be taken
 
thisispete
7 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.


Yeah, I'm hoping this ends with a dead Putin. I'm worried that it will end with mushroom clouds.
 
raerae1980
6 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: raerae1980: fiddlehead: Posting this here too, because political street art is best street art.

[Fark user image 704x523]

is this a Banksy?

GIS says it's by Seth Globepainter. Nice stuff. He's painted murals in Kiev as well.


It's really good.  Thank you for sharing it!!
 
theguyyousaw
6 minutes ago  

jst3p: theguyyousaw: It does have rare earth elements, oil, gas and an apparently easy to brainwash populace,

But enough about the US.


/not defending Russia but we should be careful throwing stones...


The world should do to Russia what they're doing to Ukraine, but without the war crimes.

I'm pretty sure putin is behind 9/11.
Makes sense, follow the money.
 
kbronsito
5 minutes ago  
Do they need a referral for a war crime trial specialist? What if the ICC is not in their network?
 
Jubeebee
5 minutes ago  

Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.


When the pincer movement in the east looks to either be bogged down or about to close and the UA at the line of control in the Donbass tries to break out, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Putin detonate a tactical nuke in the forest somewhere.
 
Wobambo
5 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.

okay.  what is Putin gonna nuke?


He's a lunatic throwing a suicidal murderous tantrum. I dunno - you pick something.
 
khitsicker
5 minutes ago  

thisispete: Wobambo: I still think we're going to see nukes launched. Putin had big dreams and fell flat on his face right after his big imperious speech and whatnot. Not only does he know he's dead, but this has done so much damage to Russia's pride and image (at least the old Soviet relics) they'll just have to throw the tantrum. So Russia will be feared and respected.

Yeah, I'm hoping this ends with a dead Putin. I'm worried that it will end with mushroom clouds.


Technically that would also mean putin is dead
 
