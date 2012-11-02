 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Admit it, you'd also choose to be drunk if you had to fly for JetBlue   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clifton was taken into custody but released to JetBlue security. He could still face federal charges.

Could?
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it probably helps to be drunk to fly on jet blue as well.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I *hic* found my new career *hic*!
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to the FAA, pilots should not be flying with a BAC over .04."

ummmm... Seriously? I thought it was 0.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thermo: "According to the FAA, pilots should not be flying with a BAC over .04."

ummmm... Seriously? I thought it was 0.


8 hours bottle to throttle and less than 0.04 to be legal. This guy was in the tank. Nice career you had there pal.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot. Jet Blue. He was probably begging to work for the airport custodial engineering department.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bet he went to Bar-bill. They have the best wings & coldest beer in town.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I like flying drunk. I sleep more.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I actually find JetBlue to be more enjoyable to fly than most other U.S. airlines.  That's a low bar, to be sure, but there it is.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

blacknite: it probably helps to be drunk to fly on jet blue as well.


It's not just jet blue, any type of travel requires a nice buzz
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I like flying drunk. I sleep more.


When I die, I want to go peacefully in my sleep like my father, the pilot. Not screaming in terror, like the passengers on his flight.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thermo: "According to the FAA, pilots should not be flying with a BAC over .04."

ummmm... Seriously? I thought it was 0.


.04 is more than 0
 
Valter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A challenger approaches: United.

Last time I flew on United I made sure to get hammered at the bar before we boarded and got my free drink ("first" class - never fly anything else if you can afford it).

25 minutes of beeping from the cockpit and I start to think "this can't be good." This was a redeye to DC. The thing needed a repair and the closest parts were in LA. We were in San Diego.

I was so loopy that I was still drunk the next morning when they finally were able to get us a replacement flight.

Long story short, don't get drunk before a flight. Also don't fly United.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd be drunk, too, if I had to fly out of Buffalo.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bughunter: I'd be drunk, too, if I had to fly out of Buffalo.


Better than flying in
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CHEEKTOWAGA.

cheek,,,,to....WA...ga?

CHEEK...to....wa...ga?

cheek..TO...wa..ga?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: thermo: "According to the FAA, pilots should not be flying with a BAC over .04."

ummmm... Seriously? I thought it was 0.

.04 is more than 0


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Drunk Pilots
Youtube 8hL6nXfBhj0
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I took a JetBlue from Baltimore to Boston once. Most comfortable flight I've ever had.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bughunter: I'd be drunk, too, if I had to fly out of Buffalo.

Better than flying in


How do you think I got there?

/and boy were my arms tired
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size

Just give him some cocaine. He'll be fine.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Out of curiosity I looked this up.

0.16 - 0.19% - The term "sloppy drunk" applies. Dysphoria will become stronger, and nausea may occur. Walking becomes difficult, and you may fall and hurt yourself.

Yeah, that's what I want when I'm in a large pressurized aluminum tube hurtling through the
atmosphere 30,000 feet up and 600 miles per hour.
/along with that one guy whose gonna have the needed to be duct taped
to his passenger seat psychotic break.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The pilot has been identified as 52-year-old James Clifton of Orlando, Florida.

At least is wasn't meth. If it was an Allegiant flight, I would have bet my yearly salary the pilot was high on meth.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I saw a documentary  *not xhampster or porn hub) that showed the average regional flight crew and how little they made. A captain on the regional jet fro Newark to Orlando was making $32k per year 10 years ago. They did this to get the hours. They stayed in 2 br apartments  with 10 or more people sharing rhe space . Kind of scary
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
es.web.img2.acsta.netView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: I actually find JetBlue to be more enjoyable to fly than most other U.S. airlines.  That's a low bar, to be sure, but there it is.


Flew it once a few years ago non-stop from San Diego to Boston and it was fine, but like you said a low bar.
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: I took a JetBlue from Baltimore to Boston once. Most comfortable flight I've ever had.


They give you a bit more legroom (big guy here) and those blue potoato chips rock.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I choose to be drunk because reasons.

\headline is too wordy
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Up in the air junior birdman" is not to be sung in the cockpit, over the PA.  Ever.  Especially if you're drunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know the difference between a JetBlue pilot and a FedEx pilot?

JetBlue gets hammered before he gets on the plane.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
yeah, no way you'd ever get me to fly either on or for Jet Blue while sober.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

resident dystopian: Out of curiosity I looked this up.

0.16 - 0.19% - The term "sloppy drunk" applies. Dysphoria will become stronger, and nausea may occur. Walking becomes difficult, and you may fall and hurt yourself.

Yeah, that's what I want when I'm in a large pressurized aluminum tube hurtling through the
atmosphere 30,000 feet up and 600 miles per hour.
/along with that one guy whose gonna have the needed to be duct taped
to his passenger seat psychotic break.


Lightweight
 
