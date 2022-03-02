 Skip to content
Fark Writer's Thread, Poe Style
toraque
1 hour ago  
Wow, I butchered that headline trying to get it to fit into 150 characters. Anyway, continuing our grand tour of stylistic inspirations, we arrive at Edgar Allen Poe this week, with Edgar Allan Poe's Seven Tips for Writing Stories and Poems:

1. Know the ending before beginning to write
Once writing commences, the author must keep the ending "constantly in view" in order to "give a plot its indispensable air of consequence" and inevitability.

2. Keep it short (the 'one-sitting' rule)
"If any literary work is too long to be read in one sitting, we must be content to dispense with the immensely important effect derivable from unity of impression." Force the reader to take a break, and "the affairs of the world interfere" and break the spell. This "limit of just one sitting" allows for exceptions, of course (or the novel would be disqualified from literature). But the one-sitting rule, he says, applies to any poem.

3. The choice of impression
Beforehand, the author should have "the choice of impression" that he wants to leave in the reader. This is the writer's skill over a reader's emotions.

4. Choose the tone of the work
As "beauty is the sole legitimate province of the poem, melancholy is thus the most legitimate of all poetical tones." Whichever tone one chooses, the preferred - and recommended - technique is that of refrain -a repeated "key-note" in word, phrase, or image that sustains the mood. In 'The Raven' the word 'nevermore' exercises that function, a word that Poe chose as much for its phonetics as for its conceptual qualities.

5. Determine the theme and characterization of the work
Unlike the methods of many writers, Poe moves from the abstract to the concrete and chooses characters as the mouthpieces for ideas. The important thing is to be clear where you move between.

6. Establish the climax
Poe recommends having a very clear place in which to gather the narrative threads to form a climax, and that the writing has its beginning at the end (as in 'The Raven')

7. Determine the location
Once you have decided why you want to put certain characters in their place, saying a certain thing, and once you have crystalized your idea and made a sketch of how to reach your climax, you can decide "to place the lover in his chamber... richly furnished." Reaching this at the end only suggests that the work itself will enable the writer to know how the space will look and how he should dress his character. "A close circumscription of space is absolutely necessary to the effect of insulated incident."

There are a lot of good suggestions here, and honestly I can't find fault with any of them. I do promise, however, that I will mutilate his poetry as headlines . . . nevermore.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
Creepy Lurker Guy
1 hour ago  
This is way out of season.  I posted it last Christmas.  But with an invitation to do things Poe-Style, I can't resist re-posting.

I saving it so submit when we do the Fark Fiction Anthology Holiday Special.


O nce upon a Christmas jolly, as I decked the halls with holly,
 and placed a wreath upon my homestead door.
The moonlight blazed through the window, preternaturally it did so,
   casting shadowy phantoms upon the hallway floor.

The bilious luminosity of the phosphorus moon,
   'cross the landscape outside, was carelessly strewn.
A coach crossed my lawn, drawn by supernatural forces,
   a team of sepulchral, undead horses.

The driver so menacing, macabre and sick,
I knew just then, it must be Old Nick.
He pulled on the reins, the horses were primed,
   with a ghastly howl, to the rooftop they climbed.

I heard from the roof, a noisome upheaval,
   like the banshee howl of festering evil.
Louder it grew, as it fell toward the grate,
   I stood there transfixed, awaiting my fate.

He emerged from the hearth, all sooty and red,
   and lurched 'cross the floor, like a creature undead.
I stood spellbound, as would have you,
for not Santa, but Satan emerged from the flue.

Red skin, sharp horns and a dark pointed beard,
   an astonishing sight, I thought him quite weird.
"Lucifer, Beelzebub, Mephistopheles, Beast!
   Of all Christmas Guests, I want YOU the least!"

"Fear not!" said he "nor take me to task.
   I simply have a favor to ask."
"In this joyful season, I have dined to excess,
   and find myself in alimentary distress."

"Now pray show me to your bathroom door,
   lest I soil thy parlor floor."
He entered the bathroom, and then shut the door.
   There soon followed a dreadful roar.

The whole house shuddered, the door came unhinged,
   I saw through the smoke, that the doorframe was singed.
When the flames had abated, and the bog-roll was incinerated,
   stepped the Prince of Darkness into the room.

Though he was now sated, the toilet was obliterated,
   as I perceived beyond him, in the caliginous gloom.
He thanked me soundly, and then profoundly, turned to take his leave.
While I pondered deeply, what had uniquely, transpired this Christmas Eve.

He stepped to the mantel, and prepared to arise,
   his impending departure a sight for sore eyes.
I called after him, ere he made his farewell,
   to demand of him, the future foretell.

"What of my crapper, you evil yapper?  Shall it flush as it did before?"
Quoth the horned one:
                     __          __               _        ___
              |\ |  |__   \  /  |__  |)  |\  /|  / \  |)  |___
              | \|  |__    \/   |__  |\  | \/ |  \_/  |\  |___
 
AtomPeepers
1 hour ago  
I'm working on an horror entry this year. I'm excited for tens of people to read it.
 
MythDragon
1 hour ago  
Stephen King vs Edgar Allan Poe. Epic Rap Battles of History.
Youtube 56R3hU-fWZY
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

