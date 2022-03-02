 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   How did a £230 unpaid debt in 1997 turn into an eviction from a £3 Million castle in 2022? Lawsuits. Many, many lawsuits   (bbc.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, instead of paying the bill and then going after whoever was "responsible", they lost their house.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who makes a castle out of argyle?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: So, instead of paying the bill and then going after whoever was "responsible", they lost their house.


IIRC from the last update in this saga if they'd just ignored the bill they could have also have run down the limits on collections times after something like 7 years.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When keeping it real goes wrong, British style.
 
