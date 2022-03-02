 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Ottawa gets it's troll on in front of the Russian embassy   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You forgot the apostrophe on "gets," subby. Also, remember that when you have words in the same sentence that appear back to back and each feature double esses, those need apostrophes, too. Your headline should be correctly written:

Ottawa get's it's troll on in front of the Rus'sian embas'sy.

Some people might make an argument for also putting an apostrophe between the two tees in Ottawa because that word is followed by a word that also requires an apostrophe, but those people are idiots. You'd only do that if the following word started with a vowel, as does Ottawa.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You forgot the apostrophe on "gets," subby. Also, remember that when you have words in the same sentence that appear back to back and each feature double esses, those need apostrophes, too. Your headline should be correctly written:

Ottawa get's it's troll on in front of the Rus'sian embas'sy.

Some people might make an argument for also putting an apostrophe between the two tees in Ottawa because that word is followed by a word that also requires an apostrophe, but those people are idiots. You'd only do that if the following word started with a vowel, as does Ottawa.


its them people, not those, PN.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The trolls keep comin' and they just keep trollin'
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: You forgot the apostrophe on "gets," subby. Also, remember that when you have words in the same sentence that appear back to back and each feature double esses, those need apostrophes, too. Your headline should be correctly written:

Ottawa get's it's troll on in front of the Rus'sian embas'sy.

Some people might make an argument for also putting an apostrophe between the two tees in Ottawa because that word is followed by a word that also requires an apostrophe, but those people are idiots. You'd only do that if the following word started with a vowel, as does Ottawa.


As much as I usually appreciate your work, this is a misfire.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm all for trolling the Russians but renaming streets and putting up signs outside of an embassy is pretty entry-level. The staff probably had a pool about what the signs would say. That's not to say it shouldn't be done, just that people should aim higher.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They should park a couple transport trucks blocking the entrances.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: I'm all for trolling the Russians but renaming streets and putting up signs outside of an embassy is pretty entry-level. The staff probably had a pool about what the signs would say. That's not to say it shouldn't be done, just that people should aim higher.


I'll do my part by printing out your post and mailing it to Ottawa City Hall.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I like it but "Libre" should come after Ukraine since it's an adjective. If "Free" is used as a verb than the translation is "Liberez" but there should be a " l' " before Ukraine.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
then not than
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wademh: Pocket Ninja: You forgot the apostrophe on "gets," subby. Also, remember that when you have words in the same sentence that appear back to back and each feature double esses, those need apostrophes, too. Your headline should be correctly written:

Ottawa get's it's troll on in front of the Rus'sian embas'sy.

Some people might make an argument for also putting an apostrophe between the two tees in Ottawa because that word is followed by a word that also requires an apostrophe, but those people are idiots. You'd only do that if the following word started with a vowel, as does Ottawa.

As much as I usually appreciate your work, this is a misfire.


Like a total capostrophe?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Canadians are also sending packets of sunflowers to the Russian embassy.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Coo! I'm loving it. Walking back from the Mall, the Arts Centre was flooded in blue and yellow virtual banners reading "Stand with Ukraine". I wish you could have seen them, but I seldom take photos even when I have my camera with me.

Maybe there's a spare Embassy we could give Ukraine around here some where, once it was scanned for bombs and spy gadgets.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Time to get the City Council to change the name of Charlotte St to Kyiv St
 
Muso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Russians go to the house?"
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I like it but "Libre" should come after Ukraine since it's an adjective. If "Free" is used as a verb than the translation is "Liberez" but there should be a " l' " before Ukraine.


than?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do they sell sunflower seeds for poisoning rats and mice?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: I'm all for trolling the Russians but renaming streets and putting up signs outside of an embassy is pretty entry-level ... people should aim higher.


Maybe serenade the embassy with air horns.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They should surround every Russian embassy with barb wire.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
After the letter they sent out yesterday, they earned it. (I was blocked by the Russian Embassy Twitter account a couple of years ago for suggesting they were tweeting like a 12 yr old. This letter suggests that 12 yr old got promoted to author of official communication at about 14)(The highlight is from who I stole the screenshot from, making a different specific point, remember, blocked. By the same people that thought this letter was a good idea.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It took Ottawa 3 weeks to clear some rubbles out in front of parliament and just days to put up new signage.

That kind of efficiency doesn't come at a cheap cost. Rush orders, in times of war, for propaganda materials. That's at least 2 surcharges.

Way to waste taxpayers money. Can you fix our broken infrastructure instead naming it different. If we had to spend it on the conflict, then that money would be better off as munitions shipped out to Ukraine or a donation to Red Cross matched by federal government.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I love the French - English thing y'all got going on up there.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Manfred J. Hattan: I'm all for trolling the Russians but renaming streets and putting up signs outside of an embassy is pretty entry-level ... people should aim higher.

Maybe serenade the embassy with air horns.


You think the Canadians can get access to those Havana syndrome generators?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Canadians should be escorting the Russians to the nearest ice flow or to the nearest Tim Horton's and fling poo at the Russians.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: I'm all for trolling the Russians but renaming streets and putting up signs outside of an embassy is pretty entry-level. The staff probably had a pool about what the signs would say. That's not to say it shouldn't be done, just that people should aim higher.


It may be entry level, but it still outdoes the once upon a time ago talk to rename 5th Ave Obama Drive for a small segment.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You guys are missing the easiest way to annoy the Russians. Invite the truckers back, but tell them they can only park in front of the Russian embassy.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: The Canadians should be escorting the Russians to the nearest ice flow or to the nearest Tim Horton's and fling poo at the Russians.


There is a convenient river right behind their Embassy.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Manfred J. Hattan: I'm all for trolling the Russians but renaming streets and putting up signs outside of an embassy is pretty entry-level ... people should aim higher.

Maybe serenade the embassy with air horns.

You think the Canadians can get access to those Havana syndrome generators?


They're pretty tight with Cuba, so maybe.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Free book? Which book?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Legitimate question:
I wonder whose side the employees of the embassy are on, being permanent residents outside of Russia.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Manfred J. Hattan: I'm all for trolling the Russians but renaming streets and putting up signs outside of an embassy is pretty entry-level ... people should aim higher.

Maybe serenade the embassy with air horns.

You think the Canadians can get access to those Havana syndrome generators?


The Drew Carey Show: Panama By Van Halen
Youtube ZDkWRP67Es0
 
