Fark NotNewsletter: All the everything that's going on
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-03-02
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Been a busy week for the news cycle with all the everything that's going on. Meanwhile, my laptop's been down for repairs and I feel like I'm flying blind mostly. It also means I was unable to process the Fark Headlines of the Week. I'll catch up when the laptop is back.
Not sure if we'll have the Fark News Livestream this week - it'll be a game time decision. Depends on laptop repairs and whether or not I can scramble to assemble enough material before 4 p.m. tomorrow. Keep an eye out just in case.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
patrick767 knew how to take a costume from the '80s and make it relevant today
Pocket Ninja took issue with some purported facts in a Fark headline
bearded clamorer was unsurprised by what a man did with his wiener after cutting it off
fragMasterFlash wanted to augment a product called The Brow®, which is a visor worn like sunglasses
FrancoFile described the painstaking process used to make Daniel Radcliffe look like "Weird Al" Yankovic
Jesus McSordid explained that a teacher was correct in stating that it's impossible for one pizza to be larger than another pizza
Combustion felt protective of Mia Khalifa
KRSESQ was surprised to learn something new about Bernie Madoff
aleister_greynight recognized a 1980s costume model
The Pope of Manwich Village let us know what this strange fish-man was singing
Smart:
KCBlueGal updated us on Hank the foster pup
Ragin' Asian considered what could've prevented vital 3G devices losing service when carriers switch to 5G
Harry Wagstaff is still owed a point on a grade school exam
HugeMistake had advice for the thousands of Farkers who're currently working out the terms of huge movie deals
bloobeary predicted what life will be like for those who choose to wear The Brow®
Earguy discussed what happened in the case of the retired cop who got away with killing another man in a movie theater
paulleah shared a story about a school making silly rules about how a child could get to school
CSB Sunday Morning: Second chances
Smart: Hankie Fest passed up a chance to join the circus
Funny: No (real) funny stories this week
Politics Funny:
nquadroa handled a complaint about a Fark headline
CarnySaur wasn't sure that a tweet from the Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs was properly translated
thatguyoverthere70 explained why Donald Trump tried to keep the January 6 committee from obtaining his White House records
cretinbob was confused by I Ate Shergar's observation about "the line after which the point of no return begins"
BumpInTheNight was fed up with people fishing for funny votes
Politics Smart:
Weaver95 wondered how economic restrictions on Russia will affect certain Americans
markie_farkie suggested America and allies should go shopping
eurotrader agreed with Mitch McConnell
Warthog discussed how Vladimir Putin farked up
NobleHam countered the mistaken belief that all murders are hate crimes
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Terrapin Bound advertised a company to think about after you see the judge
RedZoneTuba worked out a cushy endorsement deal for this former player
GoodDoctorB played with these beachgoers
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us a 6,000-foot-tall fire squid without its Michael suit
RedZoneTuba discovered what squirrels do in the park
Redwing walked sillily at the seashore
RedZoneTuba celebrated the Munich Agreement
slimebarfer found out that the Fark squirrel ended up in a retirement home
Yammering_Splat_Vector's MLB uniform ad was appropriate and also wildly inappropriate
samsquatch showed that "Futurama" made an accurate prediction
Fartist Friday: Everyday things that look like UFOs
RedZoneTuba created a diversion
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell Vol. 16. SHOW us your favorite artwork you've created and TELL us the story behind its inspiration, materials, backstory, etc. Share with us your photos, paintings, jewelry, poetry - any art medium! Difficulty: Art you haven't entered into our contests before. Be sure to tell us about your art!
Farktography: Happy Accidents
This one was a tie, with Squid_for_Brains capturing an epic catbeard and orionid gave us a bright view through the mist
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we learned that soil samples are not always the best assessment of a farm's viability. On the Quiz itself, mrs. badcrumble came out on top with 947, followed by Priapetic in second with 934 and SoundOfOneHandWanking in third with 920. FormlessOne made fourth with 918, and richh99 rounds out the top five with 905.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a recall of Skyline Chili, that cornerstone of every nutritious breakfast. Only 20% of quiztakers caught the article about the mislabeling at the factory and knew that some of those cans might contain something closer to actual sustenance than the label implied, that being Cream of Chicken soup. I mean, I can only imagine the look of abject horror on the faces of the consumers when they hit the can opener and are confronted with such a thing that they wouldn't even feed their pets who literally lick their own anuses. But I can certainly imagine the relief felt by the ones who got chicken soup instead.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the historical significance of the Amache site near Grenada in Colorado. 77% of quiztakers knew that this was the site of one of the Japanese internment camps during WWII. For what it's worth, the 1956 Chinese Confession Program ran by the FBI was administered through FBI headquarters in Washington, DC, and the westernmost part of the Trail of Tears is in Oklahoma,
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the newest Coca-Cola flavor. Only 61% of quiztakers knew that you can soon get your hands on some raspberry flavored Coca-Cola Starlight before posting your mandatory good review of it so you won't face being cut off on social media. No word yet on Vought International's impending lawsuit or who thought the risk of facing down Homelander was worth it.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Spaghetti Carbonara, which I'm pretty sure a really drunk 18th Century Italian guy invented when he came home late one night with the munchies and tossed random stuff out of his cold storage into to his frying pan. 88% of quiztakers knew that the main ingredients of spaghetti carbonara are spaghetti noodles and cured pork meat, such as bacon. And of course we put cheese on it because that's how you know it's a successful Italian import.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you should definitely catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
