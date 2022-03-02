 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   How many times do you have to stand up to bullies?   (twitter.com) divider line
59
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

2080 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 3:51 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You have to stand up to them every time, alas.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's arrest the smallest, oldest person here. Brave, brave officers.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats, Russia! You're about to experience a heavy dose of the Streisand-Effect!

Letting her sit there and hold signs would reach whoever was there. But now that you've arrested her, you blew up something that could've easily be contained. Now Russians will see a Russian grandmother getting arrested/taken away and realize the government is SCARED.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As many as it takes, Subby.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There ya go, these are the "manly men" our conservo-turds see as models.to follow.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Front page that. Instagreen.

Go.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Front page that. Instagreen.

Go.


Indeed, this is heroic in so many ways.
DON'T MESS WITH BABOOSHKA
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's how you get a visit from Baba Yaga in the night.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the cops that get me.

"Uh, Ivan Ivanovich, should we tase her, you think?"

"No you dumbfark!...Grandma? Grandma! Hello! I'm with the Moscow police! How are you tonight? I'm really sorry but I'm going to have to kindly ask you to come with us..."

"Just a little...?"

"No! Help me here!...Grandma, take my hand, we'll go to the station, make you tea and just ask you who made that poster, a'right?"
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: You have to stand up to them every time, alas.


Truth.

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh man if only a wheelchair was involved with the actual story, the headline would've been perfect lol!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You have to keep standing up to a bully until you completely annihlate the bully, their nation, their lineage, and the knowledge that they ever existed.  You grind their bones into dust.  You rejoice in their blood.  You DESTROY them.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Mad Scientist: You have to stand up to them every time, alas.

Truth.

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]


Such a damning photo. Bleeding from his head while they're all standing there.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Every single time. That's why, even when he was an old man in poor health, John Lewis always marched for civil rights.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The woman protesting is awesome but notice how few people seem afraid of the police. They're even bumping into them, jostling them, getting in their way.

This is different and a big deal. Combine this w the General who sent the "don't invade" letter before the invasion and it points to possible trouble for Putin.
 
sforce
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let this spark their next revolution.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow such tough alpha male bro dogs, they must have gone to go to cop school with American cops to find such a dangerous criminal in that mass of people. Tonight on Russian news they will probably say she slept with Nazis during the siege.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: You have to stand up to them every time, alas.


As many times as it takes
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Part of me is hoping this is an act of malicious compliance (you've been ordered to arrest protestors, so you arrest the one that will put the state in the worst light), but the larger, more cynical, part of me is just assuming it's cops copping.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Front page that. Instagreen.

Go.


I want this on the front page of every newspaper on the planet, their physical paper, web sites and social network accounts.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sforce: Let this spark their next revolution.


I can't envision a civil war in a nuclear armed Russia. It's horrific to imagine.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Congrats, Russia! You're about to experience a heavy dose of the Streisand-Effect!

Letting her sit there and hold signs would reach whoever was there. But now that you've arrested her, you blew up something that could've easily be contained. Now Russians will see a Russian grandmother getting arrested/taken away and realize the government is SCARED.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Begun, the "Bread Riots" have.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: mongbiohazard: Mad Scientist: You have to stand up to them every time, alas.

Truth.

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]

Such a damning photo. Bleeding from his head while they're all standing there.


The video is worse.  They aren't actually standing there, they are walking past.  One of the young cops reaches down to render aid and then a supervisor pulls him back into line as they march away.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You have to keep standing up to a bully until you completely annihlate the bully, their nation, their lineage, and the knowledge that they ever existed.  You grind their bones into dust.  You rejoice in their blood.  You DESTROY them.


..hear the lamentations of their women??
 
zbtop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Let's arrest the smallest, oldest person here. Brave, brave officers.


You can tell how awkward and uncomfortable they are with it, they're being very delicate with her relative to how they're handling others. The longer this conflict goes on, the harder it's going to be control the narrative for Russia.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
She was fighting Nazis before you were born, Vlad.
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is that Sergei's Mum?
 
SeenTheFourLights
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: You have to keep standing up to a bully until you completely annihlate the bully, their nation, their lineage, and the knowledge that they ever existed.  You grind their bones into dust.  You rejoice in their blood.  You DESTROY them.


no, that will only perpetuate the endless cycle of violence. the only solution is to just accept what happened and move on.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FireSpy: scottydoesntknow: Congrats, Russia! You're about to experience a heavy dose of the Streisand-Effect!

Letting her sit there and hold signs would reach whoever was there. But now that you've arrested her, you blew up something that could've easily be contained. Now Russians will see a Russian grandmother getting arrested/taken away and realize the government is SCARED.

[Fark user image image 489x425]


Wait. Didn't he die in prison?
 
Mukster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You stand up until they stand down.
 
SeenTheFourLights
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mukster: You stand up until they stand down.


and then what. that just makes room for the next bully and the next. if you stop reacting, they'll just get bored of beating you senseless and start feeling the love.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She lived through a siege that saw wallpaper paste and linseed oil rationed as food. Do you really think she wants that hell revisited on anyone, let alone her neighbors?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Keep it going until Russia stops this garbage.
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Always at least one more time, subby. Always at least one more time.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Congrats, Russia! You're about to experience a heavy dose of the Streisand-Effect!

Letting her sit there and hold signs would reach whoever was there. But now that you've arrested her, you blew up something that could've easily be contained. Now Russians will see a Russian grandmother getting arrested/taken away and realize the government is SCARED.


Problem is, without a free press, most media being state controlled and the few independents being shut down, it's likely that most Russians WON'T see this.  Only the ones actively seeking outside sources might, and they likely don't need to be convinced.

They might be emboldened, though...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SeenTheFourLights: AmbassadorBooze: You have to keep standing up to a bully until you completely annihlate the bully, their nation, their lineage, and the knowledge that they ever existed.  You grind their bones into dust.  You rejoice in their blood.  You DESTROY them.

no, that will only perpetuate the endless cycle of violence. the only solution is to just accept what happened and move on.


How would the total annihilation of the enemy and their lineage allow for a cycle?  Unless you are invoking non euclidian time and or reincarnation?  When the bully is ground to dust, will they claim it is just a flesh wound?
 
SeenTheFourLights
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
guys, if you stand up to a bully with violence, that just continues the violence cycle. the real trick is to just sit there taking it, so everyone sees how uncool the bully is.

once the bully is crushed under the weight of their uncool points, all the other bullies won't try anything because they want to stay cool.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Let's arrest the smallest, oldest person here. Brave, brave officers.


Sort of like yesterday's "children in jail for protesting" photos.

Absolutely pathetic.
 
SeenTheFourLights
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: SeenTheFourLights: AmbassadorBooze: You have to keep standing up to a bully until you completely annihlate the bully, their nation, their lineage, and the knowledge that they ever existed.  You grind their bones into dust.  You rejoice in their blood.  You DESTROY them.

no, that will only perpetuate the endless cycle of violence. the only solution is to just accept what happened and move on.

How would the total annihilation of the enemy and their lineage allow for a cycle?  Unless you are invoking non euclidian time and or reincarnation?  When the bully is ground to dust, will they claim it is just a flesh wound?


they are just wanting to be cool and accepted like anyone else, and once they realize that bullying is uncool, they'll just be better and stop.

problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SeenTheFourLights: Mukster: You stand up until they stand down.

and then what. that just makes room for the next bully and the next. if you stop reacting, they'll just get bored of beating you senseless and start feeling the love.


Or, the bullies will realize you are not fighting back and will run a train on your ass.  Then sell you into sexual slavery, and when you holes are destroyed and unusable for pleasure, they butcher you and feed you to the other sex slaves.

Id rather fight to the death.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: fiddlehead: mongbiohazard: Mad Scientist: You have to stand up to them every time, alas.

Truth.

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x566]

Such a damning photo. Bleeding from his head while they're all standing there.

The video is worse.  They aren't actually standing there, they are walking past.  One of the young cops reaches down to render aid and then a supervisor pulls him back into line as they march away.


They served and protected the shiat out of that guy.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Heartbreaking.
All I see is someone's great grandma.
 
SeenTheFourLights
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: SeenTheFourLights: Mukster: You stand up until they stand down.

and then what. that just makes room for the next bully and the next. if you stop reacting, they'll just get bored of beating you senseless and start feeling the love.

Or, the bullies will realize you are not fighting back and will run a train on your ass.  Then sell you into sexual slavery, and when you holes are destroyed and unusable for pleasure, they butcher you and feed you to the other sex slaves.

Id rather fight to the death.


violence is never the answer. all you need is love. fighting to the death just breeds more violence and death. its a shame you cant see the solution to bettering all of humankind.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: Wow such tough alpha male bro dogs, they must have gone to go to cop school with American cops to find such a dangerous criminal in that mass of people. Tonight on Russian news they will probably say she slept with Nazis during the siege.


This will never make the Russian news. As far as Russian news is concerned the Russians are defensively protecting themselves from the evil nazi Ukrainians, and there are no protests or backlash. They even went as far as praising the global sanctions saying that would lead to a more independent and stronger Russia. They only reason anyone over there knows anything real that is going on is because luckily the youngsters, like youngsters all over the world, are more tech savvy than their parents and know how to circumvent state media.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it time for Russian Spring?
 
SeenTheFourLights
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
uncool points are really heavy. trust me. once the bully is pinned down by the sheer weight of their uncoolness, not only will they not be able to get you because of how heavy they are, but all the other bullies will suddenly gain introspection and rethink their life choices.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Is it time for Russian Spring?


It's time for Russian fall.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SeenTheFourLights: AmbassadorBooze: SeenTheFourLights: Mukster: You stand up until they stand down.

and then what. that just makes room for the next bully and the next. if you stop reacting, they'll just get bored of beating you senseless and start feeling the love.

Or, the bullies will realize you are not fighting back and will run a train on your ass.  Then sell you into sexual slavery, and when you holes are destroyed and unusable for pleasure, they butcher you and feed you to the other sex slaves.

Id rather fight to the death.

violence is never the answer. all you need is love. fighting to the death just breeds more violence and death. its a shame you cant see the solution to bettering all of humankind.


Username doesn't check out, seems like you should be admitting that there are five lights.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.