(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   When silly string is outlawed, only outlaws will have silly string. Guns-for-tots still okay in Florida   (nbc-2.com) divider line
22
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
were called to the Ice Cream Club of Veterans Parkway

Really?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being the victims are minors, officers called their parents who decided to press charges.

Their parents are pathetic.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is sad. I can see if you threw a Tonka truck at a kid ... sure. That's assault/battery. Or if you were shooting one of the fancy Nerf guns. I could see that. But Silly String? What if it was just kids blowing bubbles at each other?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is silly string (or st least the pressurized gas) still highly flammable? Those birthday party or cigarette smoker horror stories were a blast.
 
HitAnyKey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can carry firearms without license in Texas, but pepper spray is illegal. 'Small' dispensers are still sold, but laws are ambiguous.

https://www.dps.texas.gov/section/private-security/non-lethal-weapons-club-pepper-spray-tasers
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That is beyond snowflakedom.

I'll assume the DA will drop the charges, and berate the LEOs for their undue diligence.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Being the victims are minors, officers called their parents who decided to press charges.

Their parents are pathetic.


I hope they end up paying for all court costs.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is Cape Coral.

Cape Coral is the asshole of Florida.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How black are they?
 
Pinner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: How black are they?


None more black?
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two kids charged with battery? I've been giving mine food. What a waste.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah we absolutely have to assume the "victims" were white and the "perps" were not
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: That is sad. I can see if you threw a Tonka truck at a kid ... sure. That's assault/battery. Or if you were shooting one of the fancy Nerf guns. I could see that. But Silly String? What if it was just kids blowing bubbles at each other?


Nerf guns? Really
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: This is Cape Coral.

Cape Coral is the asshole of Florida.


No, the impacted hemorrhoid of the asshole of Florida.

The Pigs did their part the right way, but it's a call that shouldn't have been made.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is was happens when you kowtow to Progressives.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: kmgenesis23: That is sad. I can see if you threw a Tonka truck at a kid ... sure. That's assault/battery. Or if you were shooting one of the fancy Nerf guns. I could see that. But Silly String? What if it was just kids blowing bubbles at each other?

Nerf guns? Really


You can shoot your eye out.

/ According to my sister
// Who spent 15 years as an ER Triage Nurse
/// Slashies.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Guns-for-tots still okay in Florida"

But they've yet to OK my 'Firearms for Fetuses.'  We're a not for profit organization that strongly believes that all pre-born should have semiautomatic weapons with two spare clips.  Moms should rattle when they walk.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: This is Cape Coral.

Cape Coral is the asshole of Florida.


Florida is nothing but assholes
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: This is Cape Coral.

Cape Coral is the asshole of Florida.


Florida has multiple, multiple assholes.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chitownmike: MelGoesOnTour: This is Cape Coral.

Cape Coral is the asshole of Florida.

Florida is nothing but assholes


great minds....
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess I'm the only one that thinks the parents made the right call. It's important for children to know that there is no level of physical abuse from strangers that they are obligated to put up with, and vice versa.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

