(The Scottish Sun)   Defiant Ukrainians from the besieged city of Kharkiv take a break from the action, hop in Russian tank for a joyride   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Russia, Ukraine, Surface-to-air missile, Russian Ground Forces, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian language, Ukrainians, Belarus  
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians, drive it like you stole it.

Hey, Ruskies, not only are Ukrainians are stealing your tanks with tractors, now they taking them on joyrides.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannonball Run III
From Belarus to the sea.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be an awesome tik tok to see 3, maybe 4 stolen tanks, with Ukrainians doing "bumper cars" with them all, until they all fell apart.

Of course, maybe also firing all of their ordnance at the "convoy" would be great too.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they got their starlink gear and watched the youtube video on driving a tank.  Hopefully they got the notice that they don't have to declare spoils of war on their taxes.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's like antifa stalking cop cars?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hammettman: It would be an awesome tik tok to see 3, maybe 4 stolen tanks, with Ukrainians doing "bumper cars" with them all, until they all fell apart.

Of course, maybe also firing all of their ordnance at the "convoy" would be great too.


Tank jousting!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So it's like antifa stalking cop cars?


More like a rape victim ripping her attacker's dick off and slapping him in the face with it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, memories.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now that they have them and know how to use them...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
freakay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I imagine these folks would get off one or two shots before Russian tanks or missiles fire them up.

I would use them to block streets. Maybe plan on taking one good long distance shot at another tank up the road then bail.
 
smokewon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So it's like antifa stalking cop cars?


What the fark is this?
 
