New York man attacks 7 Asian women in one day
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How nice of TFA to provide details of each of the 7 attacks.

The suspect is described as male with a light complexion and blonde hair.

And this is truly surprising. 🙄
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Punk-ass biatch is too afraid to try that shiat on an Asian man. Very telling.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure he owns one of these


I'm sure he owns one of these
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: How nice of TFA to provide details of each of the 7 attacks.

The suspect is described as male with a light complexion and blonde hair.

And this is truly surprising. 🙄


farking Arians!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WTF? Do you attack one Asian, and then an hour later feel like attacking another one?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He'd better be careful about that.


 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: How nice of TFA to provide details of each of the 7 attacks.

The suspect is described as male with a light complexion and blonde hair.

And this is truly surprising. 🙄


Orange complexion and majestic blonde hair.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Punk-ass biatch is too afraid to try that shiat on an Asian man. Very telling.


A while ago someone on Fark posted this awesome punk band and their song "Racist Sexist Boy."

The Linda Lindas - "Racist, Sexist Boy" (Live at LA Public Library)
Youtube J5AhU5Q7vH0

Some Farkers didn't understand how the boy in the story was being sexist. It was because he likely targeted a "weak" girl with his racism when he would never confront another boy.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank God we finally found a white perpetrator.

Can we do #stopasianhate now?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He probably works for a local non profit that receives dollars based on how many hate crimes are committed in their area. Like a firefighter who sets fires. Study it out.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chitownmike: fatassbastard: How nice of TFA to provide details of each of the 7 attacks.

The suspect is described as male with a light complexion and blonde hair.

And this is truly surprising. 🙄

farking Arians!



 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like a grown up Dennis the menace.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He coulda stopped at one less -- with 6 you get eggroll
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: How nice of TFA to provide details of each of the 7 attacks.

The suspect is described as male with a light complexion and blonde hair.

And this is truly surprising. 🙄


Well, when Orthodox Jews were getting ambushed in NYC a while ago - "knockout game" - a highly  disproportionate number of the attackers were Black. Racist violence can infect any group. Don't have any good numbers on the last couple waves of anti-Asian racist violence, but it isn't a given that it has to be feral whites.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Thank God we finally found a white perpetrator.

Can we do #stopasianhate now?


I wondered if anyone would have a stupid hot-take, and lo and behold you really rose to the challenge.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somebody's got a case of yellow fever.

/that's how that works, right?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Enabled and encouraged by people like Fox "News."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Enabled and encouraged by people like Fox "News."


Tucker Carlson will be all, "The Serial Asian Assaulter never did anything to me! Should he really be prosecuted? Some of those Asians might have been illegal immigrants, after all."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: farking Arians!


My favorite kind of Asian!

My favorite kind of Asian!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: Don't have any good numbers on the last couple waves of anti-Asian racist violence, but it isn't a given that it has to be feral whites.


The vast majority of the attackers have been black. Are there have been dozens of these attacks lately. But since the narrative isn't served, you rarely hear about them. One happened here in Seattle a couple weeks ago. Broad daylight, young Asian woman gets cracked in the head with a bat for no reason.

So of course THIS is the one that makes Fark.

Wonder why.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Notice how he went from punching to elbowing to shoving?

His hand and his elbow sound tired.

/and will probably show evidence of the assaults
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: lindalouwho: Punk-ass biatch is too afraid to try that shiat on an Asian man. Very telling.

A while ago someone on Fark posted this awesome punk band and their song "Racist Sexist Boy."

[YouTube video: The Linda Lindas - "Racist, Sexist Boy" (Live at LA Public Library)]
Some Farkers didn't understand how the boy in the story was being sexist. It was because he likely targeted a "weak" girl with his racism when he would never confront another boy.


Ha! I've heard about the band in passing but this is the first te I've listened to them.
Thanks!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess it's not the same guy who did this last year:  https://twitter.com/i/status/1399502974272131078

The Sun was there.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: chitownmike: farking Arians!

My favorite kind of Asian!
My favorite kind of Asian!


I might consider letting HER punch ME in the face.

/well , maybe some light slapping anyway
//with wife's approval of course
///ain't never gonna' happen
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: The vast majority of the attackers have been black. Are there have been dozens of these attacks lately. But since the narrative isn't served, you rarely hear about them. One happened here in Seattle a couple weeks ago. Broad daylight, young Asian woman gets cracked in the head with a bat for no reason.
So of course THIS is the one that makes Fark.
Wonder why.


You're welcome to submit links, too.

But I guess whining about it is more satisfying.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Magnanimous_J: The vast majority of the attackers have been black. Are there have been dozens of these attacks lately. But since the narrative isn't served, you rarely hear about them. One happened here in Seattle a couple weeks ago. Broad daylight, young Asian woman gets cracked in the head with a bat for no reason.
So of course THIS is the one that makes Fark.
Wonder why.

You're welcome to submit links, too.

But I guess whining about it is more satisfying.


I don't know about satisfying. Easier definitely.
 
moike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No help, no sympathy.

Drag him into the middle of an intersection and shoot him in the back of the head for all to see.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Are there have been dozens of these attacks lately.


Hey, this you?

Magnanimous_J: Can we do #stopasianhate now?


Obvious troll is obvious.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: How nice of TFA to provide details of each of the 7 attacks.

The suspect is described as male with a light complexion and blonde hair.

And this is truly surprising. 🙄


I dream of Gene(meany)?
 
Focks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This situation could be helped if the USA told China there will be no more trade, no more ships unloaded, no more Chinese business available in the USA until China stops doing business in Russia. That would be the biggest thing we could do. But we won't. Americans are too greedy and heartless. I heard the pitiful remarks at the state of the union speech. Money takes precedence over every political party's platform. I heard that loud and clear.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

moike: No help, no sympathy.

Drag him into the middle of an intersection and shoot him in the back of the head for all to see.


Bullets will be useful in the upcoming war with Russia.

Take him up to the roof of a medium night building.  Give him the option of jumping and having a shred of honor, or getting pushed and dying with zero honor.  Well, the dying will come eventually.  That's why you choose a medium night building.  The attacker needs time to think about their sins before they expire.  And the pain.  They need time to experience the pain.

All after a fair trial, of course.
 
toonetwin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

