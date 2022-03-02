 Skip to content
What's it like being on a refugee train out of Kyiv? Take a journey curated by YouTuber Bald and Bankrupt
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I watched this the other day.......dude got very lucky.   He'd one of the few Youtubers I watch regularlly.   If you want to support him, I recommend his book about Belarus:  The Burning Edge;  Travels through Irradiated Belarus.  It's pretty damn good.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My aunt was on one of those trains earlier today. Packed shoulder to shoulder, people taking turns sitting. She mad it out to Ternopil (western Ukraine) tonight, staying with some friends. We're trying to convince her to keep going west and eventually stay with my parents in Ohio. But she's in her 70s, and the idea of crossing the Polish or Slovakian border on foot with no place to stay in the other side is daunting.

But thank god she left. Kyiv train station was bombed just a couple of hours after her train pulled away. She's been sleeping in a bomb shelter these last few days, which can't be great for your mental or physical health in your 70s.

F*ck Putin.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the video he posted just before this one.
He's talking to everyone asking if they think a war is going to start and everyone is joking and all..
Bald and Bankrupt obviously has a past where he's fluent in many languages and he's totally not afraid of traveling alone in some very dangerous places.
Sometimes with a very pretty woman but usually always alone.
His obsession with Soviet times is a bit odd but hey, I love his vids and he definitely shows you the street level day to day lifestyle of the locals and not what the tourism industry wants you to see.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a good video, helps remind you of all the innocents caught in between two battling forces. Was chuffed when I saw bald helping load people's luggage. Proper gent, that.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm disappointed but not surprised that there were quite a few people of color basically students from Africa that were also trying to evacuate that we're having problems getting on a train. There is still a racism problem even in the Ukraine even in the midst of an evacuation. Of course I'm still backing ukrainia. But still it did give me pause. Sources on democracy now's probably podcast and they mentioned the man's name he documented his journey with his friend or cousin or something similar I don't remember it was a very long day yesterday and a rather long day today but it was on democracy now's show on kpfk this morning
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Bald and Bankrupt is the name of my shameless lif...lifest....


...<sobs>
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sabreace22: This was a good video, helps remind you of all the innocents caught in between two battling forces. Was chuffed when I saw bald helping load people's luggage. Proper gent, that.


I understand what you're trying to say, but one of those two battling forces is also innocent.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: I watched the video he posted just before this one.
He's talking to everyone asking if they think a war is going to start and everyone is joking and all..
Bald and Bankrupt obviously has a past where he's fluent in many languages and he's totally not afraid of traveling alone in some very dangerous places.
Sometimes with a very pretty woman but usually always alone.
His obsession with Soviet times is a bit odd but hey, I love his vids and he definitely shows you the street level day to day lifestyle of the locals and not what the tourism industry wants you to see.


His ancesty is Slavic, he's mentioned how his Dad is Polish, so it makes sense he'd have an interest in that area.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bald and Bankrupt

Trump?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Watching that video makes the desperate situation even more apparent. I'm glad it's not happening here. But I wish it wasn't happening to them either.

I hope Putin dies for this.
 
Mock26
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Living in the Midwest of the United States there is not much I can do for the Urkaine. But, I can donate to relief organizations and drink. After watching this video I think I will make another donation and drink some more.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I watched this the other day.......dude got very lucky.   He'd one of the few Youtubers I watch regularlly.   If you want to support him, I recommend his book about Belarus:  The Burning Edge;  Travels through Irradiated Belarus.  It's pretty damn good.


Yeah, same, and even graver is what the OP's title neglects to mention, which is that he was filming an adventure to the border in the days prior.

I learned a lot about these Eastern European enclaves by watching his channel the last two years.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: Bald and Bankrupt

Trump?


You can easily tell he's not Trump....he can speak English in complete sentences.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I watched this the other day.......dude got very lucky.   He'd one of the few Youtubers I watch regularlly.   If you want to support him, I recommend his book about Belarus:  The Burning Edge;  Travels through Irradiated Belarus.  It's pretty damn good.


Yay, we were just talking about this last week.  Glad he's not dead.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

raerae1980: TotallyRealNotFake: I watched the video he posted just before this one.
He's talking to everyone asking if they think a war is going to start and everyone is joking and all..
Bald and Bankrupt obviously has a past where he's fluent in many languages and he's totally not afraid of traveling alone in some very dangerous places.
Sometimes with a very pretty woman but usually always alone.
His obsession with Soviet times is a bit odd but hey, I love his vids and he definitely shows you the street level day to day lifestyle of the locals and not what the tourism industry wants you to see.

His ancesty is Slavic, he's mentioned how his Dad is Polish, so it makes sense he'd have an interest in that area.


International Friends Support Ukraine In Poznań, Poland During Russian Invasion Solidarni z Ukrainą
Youtube Vzuh__XwTK8
That's my college roommate, a math professor that moved to Poland 10 years ago. He's been traveling around the region for years, keeping a little YouTube channel of the quirkier stuff he comes across. He says that everyone is incredibly friendly, and post-soviet culture is fascinating. He's been to Ukraine dozens of times, and was telling me that he and many people he knows consider it their second home.

F*ck Putin.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just for fun, here's my friend taking his mom around Kyiv in better times:
The Top 10 Places To Take YOUR MOM In Kyiv, Ukraine. And Some Places NOT To Take Her!!!
Youtube 6Ayc494P-Rg
Slava Ukraini.

Full disclosure, I was born in Moscow. F*ck Putin.
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alienated: I'm disappointed but not surprised that there were quite a few people of color basically students from Africa that were also trying to evacuate that we're having problems getting on a train. There is still a racism problem even in the Ukraine even in the midst of an evacuation. Of course I'm still backing ukrainia. But still it did give me pause. Sources on democracy now's probably podcast and they mentioned the man's name he documented his journey with his friend or cousin or something similar I don't remember it was a very long day yesterday and a rather long day today but it was on democracy now's show on kpfk this morning


You realize that many of the dark skinned people you see currently trying to get out of Ukraine are NOT foreigners?   According to official  census figures Ukraine has a Roma community of about 50,000 but estimates of the real number range from 500k to over a million.   This is a Dog send for a lot of these Roma who have been trying to get out of Ukraine since the USSR collapsed.  You know that after this is over they are not going back...ever.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Algebrat: raerae1980: TotallyRealNotFake: I watched the video he posted just before this one.
He's talking to everyone asking if they think a war is going to start and everyone is joking and all..
Bald and Bankrupt obviously has a past where he's fluent in many languages and he's totally not afraid of traveling alone in some very dangerous places.
Sometimes with a very pretty woman but usually always alone.
His obsession with Soviet times is a bit odd but hey, I love his vids and he definitely shows you the street level day to day lifestyle of the locals and not what the tourism industry wants you to see.

His ancesty is Slavic, he's mentioned how his Dad is Polish, so it makes sense he'd have an interest in that area.

[YouTube video: International Friends Support Ukraine In Poznań, Poland During Russian Invasion Solidarni z Ukrainą]That's my college roommate, a math professor that moved to Poland 10 years ago. He's been traveling around the region for years, keeping a little YouTube channel of the quirkier stuff he comes across. He says that everyone is incredibly friendly, and post-soviet culture is fascinating. He's been to Ukraine dozens of times, and was telling me that he and many people he knows consider it their second home.

F*ck Putin.


Thanks for linking these videos! :-)
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bald is one of the best Youtubers out there.  Drink every time he says Soviet.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

raerae1980: TotallyRealNotFake: I watched the video he posted just before this one.
He's talking to everyone asking if they think a war is going to start and everyone is joking and all..
Bald and Bankrupt obviously has a past where he's fluent in many languages and he's totally not afraid of traveling alone in some very dangerous places.
Sometimes with a very pretty woman but usually always alone.
His obsession with Soviet times is a bit odd but hey, I love his vids and he definitely shows you the street level day to day lifestyle of the locals and not what the tourism industry wants you to see.

His ancesty is Slavic, he's mentioned how his Dad is Polish, so it makes sense he'd have an interest in that area.


His stuff in India is great too.
 
