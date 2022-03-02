 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube) Weeners I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's video of a drone shaped like a weener that can hit 219 km/h   (youtube.com) divider line
18
    More: Weeners  
•       •       •

687 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 8:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's got two extra baws!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It looks like a giant...

reggiestake.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have one.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I bet that will be a hot item for sex toys. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I have one.


Me too! I mean me too I have one for the people who use text to speech.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With that noise it gives off the vibe of a dystopian episode of Black Mirror.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size

I was distracted by that enormous flying...
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you're brave enough, etc.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You won't see it coming or going.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Neat. More toys for tech assholes.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I have one.


With propellers!? Awesome. After driving that home everyone else is just a hotdog down the hallway.
 
woodjf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
219kmph out of control and straight up your ass. 1in a million shot doc.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I swear doc!  I was just sitting on the toilet and..."
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Interesting that it recorded it's own doppler effect, according to this video.  Interesting as in, defying the laws of physics.  So added on.  So who knows what else is fake.  It might not even be a real penis.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.