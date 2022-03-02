 Skip to content
(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month January 2022 voting for Main
35
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for January 2022!  (Watch for February voting next week!)

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Wednesday, March 2 and ends Tuesday, March 8, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for January 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfizer CEO announces that their new Omicron vaccine will be ready in March, just in time for the next variant that won't be affected by it


Linked article: nbcwashington.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man was removed after being stuck in chimney of a house he doesn't live in. Authorities say this is pretty common during the flue season


Linked article: wjla.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pi


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carhartt CEO walks a tightrope over vaccine mandates. Presumably, a tightrope that is one size too big and fades in color after about three washes


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat fitness tracker showcased at CES which sounds like an expensive way to look at the number zero all the time


Linked article: cnet.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today is National Sadomasochism Day, or as it's known in retail, as 'National Get to Know Your Customers Day'


Linked article: nationaldaycalendar.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman attacked by bear while walking her dog in DeBary. See, that's why I walk my dog in DeNoBary


Linked article: clickorlando.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exercise is beneficial for dementia patients, but be sure to AirTag them first


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 vaccine refusenik refused heart transplant. Next person in line appreciative of his stance


Linked article: boston.cbslocal.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did it!


Linked article: bnnbloomberg.ca
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who touched macaque better see a doctor


Linked article: pahomepage.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting shot by a Prius driver is like a hunter getting plugged by a deer


Linked article: floridapolitics.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feral hog's femoral feast renders hunter ephemeral


Linked article: dailymail.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ie


Linked article: uk.news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida Man disguised himself as a woman in armed robberies, police say, although how he was able to carry away his loot in an outfit with no pockets is unclear


Linked article: clickorlando.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12-year-old rescued from sewage drain after snakes prevent her escape, as police officer reports he was tired of these monkey fighting snakes in the Monday to Friday drain


Linked article: abc7amarillo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists name tree after Leonardo DiCaprio, presumably because its wood doesn't float


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK discount store selling sex toys next to chocolates and candies. Possibly between the Bit O Honey and Oh Henry


Linked article: metro.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once were some plague rats from Nantucket, who broke all the rules and went to a big assed party and golf outing. Subby can't rhyme, but they're all going to jail


Linked article: rte.ie
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having learned nothing from People magazine's Betty White cover, Buckingham Palace unveils plans for the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations in the summer


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is WAY too close for comfort


Linked article: legacy.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Metal asteroid could be worth 10 quintillion dollars, say NASA folks who got entirely the wrong takeaways from "Don't Look Up"


Linked article: smithsonianmag.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pope says people who don't have children are selfish


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists racing against the clock to develop a variant-proof COVID-19 vaccine before we run out of Greek letters


Linked article: cbsnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's National Florida Day, so strip naked, put on Crocs, go outside, attack an alligator that was caught in your septic tank then use the Stand Your Ground defense when you're arrested


Linked article: nationaltoday.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a matchmaking service can't find you a partner, don't immolate yourself with gasoline. Use Tinder instead


Linked article: yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake. Of course, you should have seen the Florida Man that got away


Linked article: clickorlando.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life isn't fare


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On this day in history, in 1302, Dante was exiled from Florence, possibly because he wasn't even supposed to be there that day


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can now order 4 COVID test kits per address for free from the USPS, which should arrive just in time for the surge to be over


Linked article: special.usps.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh so sorry. Your blood test came back guilty on four counts of fraud


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
World's Oldest Man Dies. Why does this keep happening?


Linked article: guinnessworldrecords.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miss a few car payments? That's a dog mauling. Get pulled over by police? Dog mauling. Drive your dog to the mall? Oh, you better believe that's a dog malling


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news: Floridians are starting to accept climate change is real. The bad news: By wondering if they should tear up palm trees to plant more shade trees for protection from the sun instead of how to evolve gills so they can live underwater


Linked article: npr.org
 
