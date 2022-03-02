 Skip to content
(Guardian) Kherson has fallen
    More: News, Heavy fighting, Black Sea, Russia, Russian forces, Ukraine, southern Ukraine, Crimea, Caspian Sea  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
boredpanda.com
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let them settle in, make camp for the night, get comfy... drink and sleep.

We'll see how many live to see morning.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they'll figure out how to set guards on their equipment and barracks.
 
vilesithknight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games till a local farmer starts stealing tanks overnight... .
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can rush in, the problem is rushing out
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Cheznya when you need her?
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I expect any territory gains are all for use as bargaining chips at negotiations. "You want back cities? Give us President Funnyman."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 680x775]


Begun the Media wars have.

That's a Russian TV camera, I think.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1 week.  Their first city, 80 miles from where they started.  And they had to destroy it in order to save it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: It's all fun and games till a local farmer starts stealing tanks overnight... .


Reminds me of the Warfield Expedition of 1843.  A group of Texans crossed the border into New Mexico, raided Mora, and attacked the Presidial forces that were encamped nearby.  After capturing some Mexican soldiers and a lot of horses, the Texans themselves camped out for the night.  Overnight, the locals sneaked into the camp and took all of the horses, captured and Texan.  The Texans were forced to walk back to Texas.
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They dont seem all that well defended as they are on patrol.  Granted, if you tried to hit one of them with a Molatov Cocktail they would all converge their fire on you, but wouldn't you think you could pick off one of them at the end of the line?
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between the reserves and civilians that the Ukrainians have combined with the Russian losses, is occupation even possible? Sure they can take a city, but can they stand a chance of holding it?
 
gordocroissant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long after Russia manages to kill zelensky, this war will go on. The man himself has accepted that he is likely dead.
 
dascott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got a knife?

Got a knife?

Fark user image
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
let the insurgency begin.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


At least we got this out of it.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maniacbastard: Between the reserves and civilians that the Ukrainians have combined with the Russian losses, is occupation even possible? Sure they can take a city, but can they stand a chance of holding it?


No, not really.  In a modern urban environment where every window is possibly a sniper's nest and a good portion of the population has guns, occupation is a tall order unless you have a whole shiat load of soldiers.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 600x432]


don't you make a farkin' move
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: It's all fun and games till a local farmer starts stealing tanks overnight... .


Slavs and stealing any and everything they can get their hands on: name a more iconic duo. 

I hope the Ukrainians fund their defense by selling gently used Russian equipment on Polish Craigslist.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So wait for nightfall and then take your rocket launchers out on a casual stroll?

/good hunting to you, Ukrainians
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolverkrainians!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

debug: maniacbastard: Between the reserves and civilians that the Ukrainians have combined with the Russian losses, is occupation even possible? Sure they can take a city, but can they stand a chance of holding it?

No, not really.  In a modern urban environment where every window is possibly a sniper's nest and a good portion of the population has guns, occupation is a tall order unless you have a whole shiat load of soldiers.


A whole shiat load of soldiers, and a civilian population that is mostly apathetic or friendly.  Russia hasn't worked on hearts and minds over the past two weeks.
 
scanson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dascott: Got a knife?

[Fark user image image 256x224]


I remember that game being hard af.

Got past my usual spot where I got killed, left Nintendo running to come back and progress.

Older brother took the game out, farking up my progress.

Still pisses me off.
 
amindtat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

RIP Gina


RIP Gina
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for a quick invasion, eh, Vlad?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would not want to be one of these Russian soldiers. They're gonna get sniped and firebombed a lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks, but I'm pretty sure it was supposed to be taken in less than a day based on location and their attacks.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Sucks, but I'm pretty sure it was supposed to be taken in less than a day based on location and their attacks.


Yeah, this is obviously not good news. But I'm not impressed.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They'll be patrolling on foot in a couple hours after they run out of gas.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I would not want to be one of these Russian soldiers. They're gonna get sniped and firebombed a lot.

[Fark user image 850x477]


Good article:  https://taskandpurpose.com/news/urban-warfare-expert-offiers-ukraine-tips-battling-russia-urban-combat/
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: At this point I expect any territory gains are all for use as bargaining chips at negotiations. "You want back cities? Give us President Funnyman."


Nope - Kherson across to Mariupol they're going to keep, due to our long-discussed land-corridor and water-supply. Reposting my MS Paint from weeks ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: vilesithknight: It's all fun and games till a local farmer starts stealing tanks overnight... .

Slavs and stealing any and everything they can get their hands on: name a more iconic duo. 

I hope the Ukrainians fund their defense by selling gently used Russian equipment on Polish Craigslist.


It's been said that nobody wants to invade the US because there would be a gun under every blade of grass.

Ukraine is going to have a tank in every garage.
 
berylman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like the proverbial dog who finally caught the car I wonder what the endgame is for Russia if they do eventually succeed through a protracted war of attrition. Put up a flag in Kiev and just unilaterally declare the entire country absorbed like an amoeba? Then what?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gordocroissant: Long after Russia manages to kill zelensky, this war will go on. The man himself has accepted that he is likely dead.


Wonder why he doesn't take the Afghan President way out and fly out with a few pallets of U S dollar, some country gold and a new phone with an unlisted number.

Oh, wait.  He's a leader.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Icarus_Rising: At this point I expect any territory gains are all for use as bargaining chips at negotiations. "You want back cities? Give us President Funnyman."

Nope - Kherson across to Mariupol they're going to keep, due to our long-discussed land-corridor and water-supply. Reposting my MS Paint from weeks ago:

[Fark user image image 850x612]


All this to have some ships stuck there because Turkey closed the straight to you.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: disaster bastard: vilesithknight: It's all fun and games till a local farmer starts stealing tanks overnight... .

Slavs and stealing any and everything they can get their hands on: name a more iconic duo. 

I hope the Ukrainians fund their defense by selling gently used Russian equipment on Polish Craigslist.

It's been said that nobody wants to invade the US because there would be a gun under every blade of grass.

Ukraine is going to have a tank in every garage.


And a 6x6 amphibious SAM system plowing every field.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: disaster bastard: vilesithknight: It's all fun and games till a local farmer starts stealing tanks overnight... .

Slavs and stealing any and everything they can get their hands on: name a more iconic duo. 

I hope the Ukrainians fund their defense by selling gently used Russian equipment on Polish Craigslist.

It's been said that nobody wants to invade the US because there would be a gun under every blade of grass.

Ukraine is going to have a tank in every garage.


The world seems to be concerned about where Putin might invade next. But by the time Russia takes Ukraine (if it even does), I'm not sure there will be enough of an army left to even attempt to extend further the way Ukraine has been chewing them up.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: All this to have some ships stuck there because Turkey closed the straight to you.


"Not a problem.  We will denazify Istanbul next. ... What do you mean, 'theyre in NATO'?"
 
valenumr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Icarus_Rising: At this point I expect any territory gains are all for use as bargaining chips at negotiations. "You want back cities? Give us President Funnyman."

Nope - Kherson across to Mariupol they're going to keep, due to our long-discussed land-corridor and water-supply. Reposting my MS Paint from weeks ago:

[Fark user image image 850x612]


To me, this seemed the most likely approximate goal, but then their victory statement was leaked. They want the whole enchilada.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In case anyone doesn't watch Deep Space Nine:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: BigNumber12: Icarus_Rising: At this point I expect any territory gains are all for use as bargaining chips at negotiations. "You want back cities? Give us President Funnyman."

Nope - Kherson across to Mariupol they're going to keep, due to our long-discussed land-corridor and water-supply. Reposting my MS Paint from weeks ago:

[Fark user image image 850x612]

All this to have some ships stuck there because Turkey closed the straight to you.


I'm sure that Turkey is itching to reopen the Strait at the first indication of deescalation. They didn't seem hugely eager to close it to Russia in the first place.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: [boredpanda.com image 700x844]


Harold Godwinson gives this meme the side-eye.... well, one side-eye anyway
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Icarus_Rising: At this point I expect any territory gains are all for use as bargaining chips at negotiations. "You want back cities? Give us President Funnyman."

Nope - Kherson across to Mariupol they're going to keep, due to our long-discussed land-corridor and water-supply. Reposting my MS Paint from weeks ago:

[Fark user image 850x612]


I would not rule out Ukraine taking back territory.  Especially if Russia devolves into a leadership power struggle and would-be rulers decide they need their armies closer to home to 'denazify' the Russian population.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: They can rush in, the problem is rushing out


Clearly, zerg rush was not the proper strategy. Build more Overlords ;P
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

valenumr: BigNumber12: Icarus_Rising: At this point I expect any territory gains are all for use as bargaining chips at negotiations. "You want back cities? Give us President Funnyman."

Nope - Kherson across to Mariupol they're going to keep, due to our long-discussed land-corridor and water-supply. Reposting my MS Paint from weeks ago:

[Fark user image image 850x612]

To me, this seemed the most likely approximate goal, but then their victory statement was leaked. They want the whole enchilada.


I can see the rest being the bargaining chip - those areas are chock-full of Ukrainians anyway. Remember, they recently posted a map showing that they do consider a smallish swath of Ukraine to be "Actual Ukraine," as opposed to Russian land that was mistakenly given to Ukraine by misguided former Soviet leaders.

"Keep your capital, Lviv, and their surrounding regions - those are 'historically yours,' after all. But we need to keep the coast because [Russian reasons]."
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: In case anyone doesn't watch Deep Space Nine:

[Fark user image image 333x500]

[Fark user image image 706x539]


Here's two pictures with no context that will mean nothing to you.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1499101890570821640

Fark user imageView Full Size


They might have a foothold, but considering another resupply convoy got toasted i the tweet above, and Russian soldiers are using shopping carts to resupply from grocery stores in the city, the prospects of holding it seem low.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: In case anyone doesn't watch Deep Space Nine:


Fark those people.

Fark those people.

Fark user image
 
