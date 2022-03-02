 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, give it an A, give it an A, give it an A now   (avclub.com) divider line
13
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rip rhcp

Stone Cold Bush (Remastered)
that Flea bass rocks my face off
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Red Hot Chili Peppers, also known as the "Chi Peps,"

No they are not....nobody calls them that
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of miss Shockwave Flash since simple games like this could just be a webpage instead of dealing with the hassle of an installer for something you will likely burn out on in a single coffee break. I don't miss all those security holes tho.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dennysgod: The Red Hot Chili Peppers, also known as the "Chi Peps,"

No they are not....nobody calls them that


Shhhhh, he's try to sound cool to the Zoomers who don't know any better.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I consider myself a fairly avid fan of the band and enjoy / have memorized most of their songs and I've never heard them called Chi Peps. Sounds like an appetizer at Chili's (which I am not a fan of).
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Rip rhcp

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oc6ltyk1uuk] that Flea bass rocks my face off


That album was one of those I listened to back then and was instantly taken with. I can still remember hearing that track for the first time and how hyped that shiat made me.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Rip rhcp

that Flea bass rocks my face off


Kick his ass Flea Bass!

Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing on console? Well, fark this shiat. A keyboard and mouse setup is beyond stupid. Will not play. And I say that as a huge fan of the Chi Peps. I've been into the Chi Peps forever. I must have seen the Chi Peps a hundred times, because that's how big a fan of the Chi Peps I am.

/Chi Peps
 
scanson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's headlines like these that make me realize how much I'm the Fark demo
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh. I was thinking this was about the TV show where you would presumably play as David Duchuvny roaming around Southern California f*cking anything with a hole.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Your dream of "Californication," the video game, is now a reality

I did have that dream, but not what you are thinking Onion writer....

dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Shostie: Oh. I was thinking this was about the TV show where you would presumably play as David Duchuvny roaming around Southern California f*cking anything with a hole.


LOL, you beat me by a minute!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a funny way to spell Baah!

You left off the "h".
 
