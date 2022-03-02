 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   BBC reporters watch Russian state-controlled TV and discover the obvious, that it's full of lies about what's going on in Ukraine   (bbc.com) divider line
2 hours ago  
Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?
 
bifster
2 hours ago  
My wife is Russian. She came to Canada 24 years ago but still has a brother in Moscow. Disturbing to hear that in Moscow, most still support Putin.

They have to be careful what they post or comment on. Below is a text she received from her brother. This is what is being spread in Russia. Anecdotal yes, but fits the controlling nature of Russia & how they twist the narrative. Also very scary as they can go to jail for the "wrong" comments".
(Translated by Google Translate)

"Received from reliable sources with a request to DISTRIBUTE to the maximum possible number of people
Appeal to the citizens of Russia and Ukraine!

Dear compatriots, fellow citizens, friends!

Many of you do not understand what is happening and how to perceive the ongoing hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.
Contradictory information is coming from all sides, mostly "fake" Let's try to explain the essence of what is happening

1. Photo and video filming was banned for Russian troops, so as not to outrage the population of Ukraine and Russia with videos and photographs of the damage caused and the dead soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Therefore, everything that is now on the network is mainly filmed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which cling to every small victory, to every wrecked truck. Taking into account the scale of the offensive and the number of hot spots, they have nothing special to boast of, the number of their fakes also speaks of this.
Although, as you understand, it will not do without losses on our part either, we need to understand and accept this.
These are military operations and not only professional military personnel are involved in them, but also civilians who can suffer mutually.

2. No matter how you feel about Putin, now our political and military leadership needs your understanding and moral support!
A war is a great tragedy, but a lost war is a disaster!
In this difficult time, wishing for the defeat of our army, agitating against Putin and the military operation, breeding defeatist sentiments, whining about sanctions and panicking is tantamount to betrayal, for which you will soon have to answer.
The decision to launch a military operation was not easy, but believe me, our leadership of the country and the Army, all actions are precisely planned, calculated and weighed to the smallest detail and detail.
And with only one goal, this military operation was launched - the defense of Russia and the fraternal people of Ukraine!
Decision is made!
There is nothing to stop, the die is cast, now we are all in the same boat.
We will "rake" all the consequences later, but now we need a VICTORY!. Even if for this it will be necessary to use heavier weapons than are used by the Russian army now.

3. Understand, this is not a war "for palaces, banks, and the privileges of individuals", this is a war for historical justice and your own safety! Russia has always been friendly to Ukraine. Since the collapse of the USSR, Russia has always helped Ukraine: benefits, preferences, resources sold cheaper than other countries, gave profitable loans. Russia treated Ukraine as a brotherly country. And how did Ukraine (its leadership) repay? The fact that she wanted to join NATO, a military organization whose entire raison d'être is aimed at confronting Russia. Which in its last documents declared Russia an enemy.
This is a real betrayal, this is a stab in the back. Why did Ukraine want to deploy American military bases and weapons, first in Crimea, then on the border with Russia?
Why was it necessary to indulge the Ukrainian nationalists?
There are no more than 20% of the population there (and they are concentrated mainly in the western regions, the former Galicia), who do not want to have anything to do with either the "Muscovites" or, by the way, the Ukrainians themselves. The remaining 80% of the Ukrainian population has always stood for friendship and partnership with Russia.

4. Separately, I would like to clarify the situation with sanctions. A resource rich country like Russia should strive for AUTARCIA (independence), we should not depend on anyone, especially from our potential enemy. Therefore, all sanctions and prohibitions in the future are even useful for the development of our own economy and contribute to self-sufficiency.
Dear fellow citizens, if your homeland (Russia and Ukraine) is dear to you, if you associate your future with it, if you are going to live here and raise your children and grandchildren, show patience and due patriotism, support our army and the leadership of Russia!
We wish courage and courage to the Russian soldiers and officers participating in the military operation!

Remember, we support you, worry about you, pray for the successful completion of your Great Mission and look forward to your return with Victory to your family and friends! Glory to the Russian Army!"
 
tintar
1 hour ago  

that is just... wow.

esp. the "In this difficult time, wishing for the defeat of our army, agitating against Putin and the military operation, breeding defeatist sentiments, whining about sanctions and panicking is tantamount to betrayal, for which you will soon have to answer."
 
HerptheDerp
46 minutes ago  
Now do FOX.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
45 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?


At least back in the day, broadcast stations were essentially airgapped to prevent haxxing.  And that was for the major players.

So yeah, how the hell aren't these feeds hijacked?
 
I Hate You 2
45 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Now do FOX.


I thought... but they just... thos isn't about FOX?!
 
mongbiohazard
43 minutes ago  
Just like our "conservative" media ecosystem - Fox, OANN, Newsmax, NRO, Breitbart, etc..

And that's not a coincidence. It didn't just accidentally end up that way.
 
derpes_simplex
43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?


It involves hacking their satellites and while we almost certainly have the ability, we probably wouldn't waste that attack for such a small goal.
 
scalpod
43 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Blank Reg, we need you now more than ever!
 
fiddlehead
42 minutes ago  
Posting again the transcript of McFaul ripping on the BBC for letting Milonov spew Russian propaganda earlier this week:

AMB. MCFAUL: I want to ask a question. The BBC, if it was September 1st, 1939, would you put on the air a member of the Nazi Party to try to explain this ridiculous, absolute falsification of history and information that we just heard from Mr. Milonov? Because this is complete, utter nonsense what he just said, and I'm wondering if we're doing a service to the world by giving him a voice on the BBC?

MR. MENENDEZ: Do we need to hear, though...? And I don't speak for the BBC, of course, but do we need to hear what the justification is in those elite circles, in the Kremlin and among parliamentarians, even if it's not true? Put some of what he said to rest then.

AMB. MCFAUL: Well, it's utter nonsense, and I really want to ask the question, let's go back and find out was the BBC putting on Nazis on September 1st, 1939? Because I think it's an ethical question for those that are in the business. You put him on and then you put me on. It's here's one view. Here's another view, and I don't like that. There are not flowers being thrown in front of tanks riding in Ukraine, the people of Ukraine voted, including in the Donbas, except for the occupied territories where there were no votes. They voted overwhelmingly for President Zelensky. So the gentleman you just had on was speaking under false facts.
...
AMB. MCFAUL: First thing we need to do is we need to call things that are right and wrong, and things that are evil, and this is evil. And Mr. Milonov was propagating evil, and we need to call that out for what it is. That, I think, is the most important thing that people in the free world, not just governments, but individuals, need to do. This is an evil, unjust war.
 
Hospitaller
41 minutes ago  

It sucks if its true, but that first line sounds like every chain letter introduction.
 
SMB2811
41 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: HerptheDerp: Now do FOX.

I thought... but they just... thos isn't about FOX?!


Everything is about the US.
 
Icarus_Rising
40 minutes ago  
Channel One's presenter announces that Ukrainian troops "are preparing to shell residential houses" and bomb warehouses with ammonia, in "acts of provocation against civilians and Russian forces".

Well, I guess we know what the next Russian Escalation will be.... Christ.
 
Harry Freakstorm
39 minutes ago  
Nyet!  Ukrainians are killing Russian speakers!  The Jewish President is a Nazi.  Ukraine used to be a part of Russia and was actually located east of Moscow.  We have always been at war with Ukraine
 
Private_Citizen
38 minutes ago  
Putin is a Master of lies.
Not so good at logistics it tactics, but Dayummm, can he tell a lie.
 
Smoking GNU
38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?


It has already been, albeit briefly. Anonymous did a few days ago and put up some actual news about the war in Ukraine.
 
Geotpf
38 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?


Anonymous claims they did hack them for a time.  Dunno if true or how long/widespread said hack was.
 
CarnySaur
36 minutes ago  

I Hate You 2: HerptheDerp: Now do FOX.

I thought... but they just... thos isn't about FOX?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
36 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Channel One's presenter announces that Ukrainian troops "are preparing to shell residential houses" and bomb warehouses with ammonia, in "acts of provocation against civilians and Russian forces".

Well, I guess we know what the next Russian Escalation will be.... Christ.


So the Russian's are about to deploy chemical weapons...wow.
 
Private_Citizen
36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Nyet!  Ukrainians are killing Russian speakers!  The Jewish President is a Nazi.  Ukraine used to be a part of Russia and was actually located east of Moscow.  We have always been at war with Ukraine


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
36 minutes ago  

scalpod: Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?

[i.pinimg.com image 320x198]

Blank Reg, we need you now more than ever!


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
36 minutes ago  
bifster:

Does your wife remember Radio Yerevan? Because at this rate it may be the only reliable broadcaster available to Russians.

As it is, I've been reading Russian joke websites by way of trying to assess morale over there. Right now, it looks really low. Lots of pet pictures and gallows humour.

If the joke sites go down too, that's when I'll panic.

Radio Yerevan was asked recently: With sanctions it's going to be harder to find my wife a gift for Women's Day on March 8. What does Radio Yerevan suggest I do?

The answer was: Wait until we know there's going to be a Women's Day.
 
Grungehamster
35 minutes ago  
Man, those newscasters are going to be in so much trouble now that Russia is moving to categorize "spreading disinformation"  about what is happening in Ukraine a felony!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Not_Todd
33 minutes ago  
When Hoover wrote Masters of Deceit, he could just as easily have been talking about Russians in general as Communists in the US.
 
Begoggle
31 minutes ago  
Now do British "news".
 
jaytkay
30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?

It has already been, albeit briefly.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
30 minutes ago  
It's like Fox News on crack ... which begs the question. Why can't Fox, Newsmax, etc. just fark off, get out of the US and focus their efforts on Russia. They'd clearly be more at home there.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
30 minutes ago  
BBC do one on the western media of how much they cover this crisis vs other ones.
Hypocritical Media Coverage of Ukraine vs. the Middle East
Youtube 2z9UyPurVok
 
Begoggle
28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: BBC do one on the western media of how much they cover this crisis vs other ones.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z9UyPurVok]


Your "conservative comedy" is never funny to anyone.
 
indy_kid
28 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Could someone much younger than I please explain why their television channel feeds can't be hacked?


It requires expensive and rare satellite equipment to intercept the feed from the network to the transmitter, then supplying your own signal. AFAIK, such feeds are sent via microwave; it's not a phone line or Internet packet that can be hacked.

The only occurrence of a hijacked feed that I'm aware of was the Max Headroom incident.
 
indy_kid
24 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Now do FOX.


Itsthesamepicture.jpg
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
24 minutes ago  
What Russian TV might look like
Fark user imageView Full Size


What the world sees on their screens:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: BBC do one on the western media of how much they cover this crisis vs other ones.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z9UyPurVok]

Your "conservative comedy" is never funny to anyone.


Yeah my black ass on the west side of Chicago is a conservative.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: BBC do one on the western media of how much they cover this crisis vs other ones.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z9UyPurVok]

Your "conservative comedy" is never funny to anyone.

Yeah my black ass on the west side of Chicago is a conservative.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abiigdog
16 minutes ago  
That must be like watching CNN and MSNBC about russian collusion, isnt one iota of difference.
 
CasperImproved
15 minutes ago  
Russian news/Channel One must be the operating manual source for US/Faux News.
 
Lillya
15 minutes ago  
Yup. Can confirm - Russian friends say on TV its just Putin Putin Putin
 
CasperImproved
13 minutes ago  

abiigdog: That must be like watching CNN and MSNBC about russian collusion, isnt one iota of difference.


Now we know what Right side of the road you are on.
 
jaytkay
11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: drjekel_mrhyde: BBC do one on the western media of how much they cover this crisis vs other ones.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2z9UyPurVok]

Your "conservative comedy" is never funny to anyone.


??

Someone didn't watch the video.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, shiat. Now I'm torn.
 
jaytkay
9 minutes ago  

Lillya: Yup. Can confirm - Russian friends say on TV its just Putin Putin Putin


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
