(Twitter)   Guys, find a woman who looks at you the way this Ukrainian soldier looks at her anti tank rocket   (twitter.com) divider line
68
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

68 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ukrainian Madonna"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, no!
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She could kick my ass any day of the week.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.


NASHA NO
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: cowsaregoodeating: Anything's a dildo if you're brave enough.

NASHA NO


ні
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh , I can assure you I'd let her look at my rocket.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How YOU doin?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: "Ukrainian Madonna"


I don't know, "Madonna and Rocket" has a nice ring to it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me ONE more story about Bayraktar!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hit it like it was the LAW.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw shush it you coddled pansies.
Mad respect to this woman, her loved ones, her community, and her country.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And by scrolling down we quickly get back down to earth...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not impressed, I mean just one stroke and she blows her load then there is a dreadful mess to clean up afterwards...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like she's nailing a wicked guitar solo
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photoshop contest incoming...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she looked at my rocket like that she would have no time to aim.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got one already. That's enough, tanks though.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks more like she's holding a big puppy.

Who's a good boi?
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's Becky
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the comments:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: "Ukrainian Madonna"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she makes some SOB pay
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: And by scrolling down we quickly get back down to earth...

[Fark user image 400x447]


She seems nice.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige, нет !
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: And by scrolling down we quickly get back down to earth...

[Fark user image image 400x447]


She's invited to my next cocktail party.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: And by scrolling down we quickly get back down to earth...

[Fark user image 400x447]


Где ты был прошлой ночью?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does she know what I call it?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately my rocket launcher isn't that size caliber :(
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: If she looked at my rocket like that she would have no time to aim.


"Backblast area not clear!"
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:



iamskibibitz: And by scrolling down we quickly get back down to earth...

[Fark user image 400x447]


These two illustrate the dilemna of Eastern European women.  They are the most beautiful women on earth...until they age a bit, then it goes south FAST.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: And by scrolling down we quickly get back down to earth...

[Fark user image 400x447]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Paige, no!


That's the best use of this meme in ages!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: OdradekRex: "Ukrainian Madonna"

[pbs.twimg.com image 583x709]


Also known as "Saint Javelin"
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: "Ukrainian Madonna"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I think the problem is on my end. I've been told the way I look at women violates the Geneva Convention.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
cdn1.thecomeback.comView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've never before wanted to be a light anti-tank weapon so much.

/only wanted just a little in the past
 
kb7rky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Give those Russkie motherfarkers a blowjob they won't forget...straight to Hell
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I will say it sure looks like there are a metric fark ton of Javelins in active use by the Ukrainians.
 
ViebrS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Got one already. That's enough, tanks though.


Canadian-like typing detected
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Have some more women unafraid to fight that small nations might be free:

th.bing.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I WILL BE BABUSHKA TO 1000 RPGs!
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do all of those come with the tiny derringer installed?

The launcher, I mean, not the woman.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Russians are meeting the holy trinity,

Blessed are the Javelin, the MLAW and the AT4.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn, I should have paid more attention to those emails telling me about all those Ukrainian women that saw my pictures online and wanted to meet me.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I think the problem is on my end. I've been told the way I look at women violates the Geneva Convention.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Norfolking Chance: The Russians are meeting the holy trinity,

Blessed are the Javelin, the MLAW and the AT4.


Putin's cannon fodder might be.

Putin himself? It's not the Holy Trinity he'll be meeting.
 
