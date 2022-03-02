 Skip to content
(WCNC Charlotte)   Apparently, roller-skating is making a comeback because of increased Google searches during the pandemic, and if these trends continue...eyyyyy   (wcnc.com) divider line
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a lot of roller derby players who were at loose ends due to WFTDA covid guidelines putting a halt to all official games and practice, so they started hosting public skating events and lessons in their usual practice spaces instead.

My partner got me out on skates a couple times, until I managed to break a rib falling on top of my own wrist guard.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town i live in has a roller skating rink from the 60's and its still open.  the original owners sold it to my cousin who has kept it open.  we go every now and then, and it has been getting a lot busier lately.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesbian bars might also face a resurgence
https://www.advocate.com/lesbian/2022/2/28/are-lesbian-bars-making-post-lockdown-comeback
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scared people cling to nostalgia. Film at 11
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Making a comeback" meaning people spent a bunch of money on roller skates that got used once and have been sitting in a closet ever since.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Followed by "Treating a compound fracture at home"
 
BadMoonRisin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You can't roller skate with a buffalo herd
 
kabloink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember, you have to wear short shorts for the full nostalgia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Loved the one I went to as a kid.

Not so much for the skating and bon jovi (to each their own, eh),
but I was *all about* the arcade cabinets and burger stand.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From out of NOWHERE, Xanadu races to the top of Netflix...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Lesbian bars might also face a resurgence
https://www.advocate.com/lesbian/2022/2/28/are-lesbian-bars-making-post-lockdown-comeback


There is a problem with some bars though:

comic4squares.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Mcavity
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Skate [Official Music Video]
Youtube CEw-7cMnBDY


um gay?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I actually have considered getting some roller skates. The ones that light up. I've been considering it for awhile, but haven't pulled the trigger yet.

I am a little afraid of falling and breaking a wrist/leg. Also, not that many places to skate safely where I am.
 
Mouser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Incompetent Democratic President replacing corrupt Republican President?  Check.
Stagflation?  Check.
Insane foreign leaders threatening war?  Check.
Roller disco making a comeback?  Check.

Man, the 70s are coming along nicely.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Chet Faker - Gold (Official Music Video)
Youtube hi4pzKvuEQM


and why not post this one..
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kabloink: Remember, you have to wear short shorts for the full nostalgia.

[Fark user image 382x550]


LOL, here's some more inspiration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hi4pzKvuEQM

Not a rickroll.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dammit. But yes, watch that video.
 
berylman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aww yeah
MOONSHOES - if you want to do it (official HD video)
Youtube 8iwbL6Mosbg
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Chet Faker - Gold (Official Music Video)
Youtube hi4pzKvuEQM
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I actually have considered getting some roller skates. The ones that light up. I've been considering it for awhile, but haven't pulled the trigger yet.

I am a little afraid of falling and breaking a wrist/leg. Also, not that many places to skate safely where I am.


Keep in mind that wheels are easy to replace - so get skates that work well for you and then add the light up wheels after.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Booooo
 
neofonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I approve of this headline.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Brand New Heavies - Midnight At The Oasis
Youtube XMO84Twq9Ow
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Melanie - Brand New Key (Audio)
Youtube lKcpodt0YCU
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: [Fark user image 611x307]


we used that for roller blades when they came out (we were on skateboards, like real men).

Fruitboots was another one that was common back then.

/was ignorant, different times, insert excuse here
 
Mcavity
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Main Squeeze || Angelus
Youtube ShDYvilLGxo
 
apathy2673
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It never went away it evolved
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We had a roller rink around here since the 60s. The most recent owners were Jan 6ers. So the exterior was loaded with all the Trump flags, with all the classy language you expect. The marquee always had something negative or assholish. Last I heard they closed. But who knows. Turds like that keep floating to surface somehow.
 
stupiddream
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mcavity: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CEw-7cMnBDY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

um gay?


Best album of 2021!
 
pretzel_chic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As someone who plays roller derby, getting a kick out of these replies.
Skating got popular during the pandemic partly because of TikTok, I'm pretty sure (and the boredom of being stuck at home). All these videos came out at once and everyone decided they wanted to do it too. Now the market is a bit saturated with slightly used skates because they gave up on it pretty quickly.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Dammit. But yes, watch that video.


Can you link it here for me? I didn't see a video in TFA (either that or I managed to miss it).
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Matthew Herbert - Skate House
Youtube 3fhAZ5JNEUY
 
