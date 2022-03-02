 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Guy shoves bag of poop in woman's face on NYC subway, tells arresting cops "s--t happens"   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A very immoral, very bad wannabe comedian, what's his Fark handle?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was ordered released without bail. The only reason why he's in jail right now is because he was recognized by detectives as the asshole who committed hate crimes months ago.

https://abc7ny.com/frank-abrokwa-feces-attack-subway-crime-hate/11614136/
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Wednesday already?
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-bop) Official Video HD - Scatman John
Youtube Hy8kmNEo1i8
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A Brooklyn Hello?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Abrokwa, who also has another open hate crime case in Brooklyn as well, was released on his own recognizance ..." to do it again.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Say what you will, but the man clearly has a knack for slapstick.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Welcome to NY ... this great liberal paradise of awesomeness and diversity.

/s
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was just celebrating Ass-Wednesday early.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HoodRich White Man: Say what you will, but the man clearly has a knack for slapstick.


He needs to be slapped with a very large stick. Repeatedly, until he stops moving
 
gbv23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Possible poop trifecta incoming?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Give him a bath in a septic tank.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 300x168]


At least the guy next to her gave him his shirt so she could wipe it off.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Abrokwa, who also has another open hate crime case in Brooklyn as well, was released on his own recognizance by a judge, the Bronx DA's office said.

Yeah, he's turning out to be more and more trustworthy.  Nice move.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm thinking this PR bond stuff is getting a little out of hand.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Abrokwa, who also has another open hate crime case in Brooklyn as well, was released on his own recognizance by a judge, the Bronx DA's office said.

Yeah, he's turning out to be more and more trustworthy.  Nice move.


Yey, bail reform.

/guy actually has 40+ priors
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cman: He was ordered released without bail. The only reason why he's in jail right now is because he was recognized by detectives as the asshole who committed hate crimes months ago.

https://abc7ny.com/frank-abrokwa-feces-attack-subway-crime-hate/11614136/


So under the old system, they'd have let him out if he had some money.
Wow, that's so much better.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was getting tough to keep track of all of the isolated incidents, so at least this one wasn't yet another severe beating.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
shiat happens.
It is a shiatty situation
But at least his shiat didn't fly this time?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: cman: He was ordered released without bail. The only reason why he's in jail right now is because he was recognized by detectives as the asshole who committed hate crimes months ago.

https://abc7ny.com/frank-abrokwa-feces-attack-subway-crime-hate/11614136/

So under the old system, they'd have let him out if he had some money.
Wow, that's so much better.


Smearing poop all over someone else's face is a release immediately kind of crime. The fact that you have no problem with that shows everyone what kind of person you are.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JimmySlicings: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hy8kmNEo1i8]


I saw a big "Scat Pack" decal on someone's car before I knew the term was some kind of Dodge Challenger thing. I was very confused.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

browntimmy: JimmySlicings: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Hy8kmNEo1i8]

I saw a big "Scat Pack" decal on someone's car before I knew the term was some kind of Dodge Challenger thing. I was very confused.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe getting his sh*t pushed in will adjust his attitude.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Welcome to NY ... this great liberal paradise of awesomeness and diversity.

/s


Look. A troll was born.
Just a day ago (see his profile)
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why do I feel like this guy has a fark handle that translates as "45's bootlicker"?
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
