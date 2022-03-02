 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Morning Call)   Woman arrested for marijuana and for having two men dig up the grave of her late boyfriend and take his ashes. I guess she wanted to conduct her own joint undertaking   (mcall.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Misdemeanor, Theft, probation officer, Cannabis smoking, Nicole Chester, township Police Chief Marvin Livergood, felony count of institutional vandalism, S. Line St.  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 1:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's not a crime of violence, but it's wrong in so many ways," the chief said. "It's immoral. It's just not right."

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man, dude...
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone watched "How High."
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well done, Subby.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
+1 on the headline.

She wanted one more weekend with Bernie.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Grief drives us to some dark places..

She would have been punished for the pipe, etc anyhow.
But, I can see how someone grieving might come up with that plan to hold onto even just a piece of her late boyfriend. Yes, it's a horrible way to go about it. No, it's not a good idea. But, it is sweet in a took-it-too-far way...
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can relate to the whole "Doing drugs with someone's ashes" bit..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This comes to mind
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not that I condone deception, but I suspect there may have been an easier way to assuage this poor woman's grief.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
🎶She was gonna hide the urn but then she got high
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.