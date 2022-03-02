 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Call, Lene Lovich, and Robyn Hitchcock & The Egyptians. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #320. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

the jazz pregame today is live.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hungary checking in.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
San Pedro yawning in.

/need coffeeeeeeeee
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago here, 'standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Chicago here, 'standing' by...


that toddlin' town
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great White North, both sunny and present.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New England, avoiding eye contact.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: New England, avoiding eye contact.


so, same as old england, eh.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: New England, avoiding eye contact.

so, same as old england, eh.


Just that London
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just saw Bandcamp has been acquired by Epic Games
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: Just saw Bandcamp has been acquired by Epic Games


No sure how to feel about this... : /
 
Oh No Joe!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man..this jazz gets it!

wonder if they can play that goes   " Stand By Me "  or something by The Clash?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pista: Just saw Bandcamp has been acquired by Epic Games


Hmm.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sunny South Florida, checking in.

Come on Vacation, leave on Probation (Spring Break 2022)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Just saw Bandcamp has been acquired by Epic Games

No sure how to feel about this... : /


Well they've published all the usual "nothing will change" blurb alongside expansion claims so we can only wait & see & hope.
As long as the artists still get a better deal than with spotify that's a good thing in my book
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Poland here, was sunny but dark and cold now.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Reporting in from overcast Seattle.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Reporting in from overcast Seattle.


Talked to my son in Redmond last night. Asked about the weather and reply was, "Seattleish".
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive: Reporting in from overcast Seattle.

Talked to my son in Redmond last night. Asked about the weather and reply was, "Seattleish".


Accurate reply is accurate
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Thanks anonymous stranger for the:

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Interns showing up? What the hell alternate universe is this?!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Thanks anonymous stranger for the:

[memegenerator.net image 850x694]


Yeah, we have a fairy goth mother in here.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: New England, avoiding eye contact.


When we were living in Salem, MA, we called that "reserved".
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh! Thank you, dear anonymous benefactor, for making me a total fark. Again.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: New England, avoiding eye contact.

When we were living in Salem, MA, we called that "reserved".


When I lived in Portsmouth, NH, we called it "No, I will not tell you how to get to Strawberry Banke".
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pc_gator: BourbonMakesItBetter: Madison_Smiled: New England, avoiding eye contact.

When we were living in Salem, MA, we called that "reserved".

When I lived in Portsmouth, NH, we called it "No, I will not tell you how to get to Strawberry Banke".


Wow. You guys were very talkative up there in Portsmouth.

Rode the train from Salem to Boston every day for about 11 years, and after seeing the same person for a couple years, you might upgrade to a curt nod to acknowledge them.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh hells yes!! This Ascension! <3 <3 <3
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Interns showing up? What the hell alternate universe is this?!


to be fair, they've been showing up quite a bit of late
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Interns showing up? What the hell alternate universe is this?!

to be fair, they've been showing up quite a bit of late


I've noticed. It's weird. :p
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hello Adora
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good answer Adora!
 
