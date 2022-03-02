 Skip to content
Ukraine Maximum Trolling: We foiled a plot to kill our President because the Russian FSB tipped us off because they do not want to take part in this bloody war
    Russia, Ukrainian defense minister, Oleksiy Danilov, National Security, Ukraine, secretary of Ukraine, Defense Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky  
•       •       •

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter if it's true, Vova's paranoia will not let him ignore the possibility that *might* be true.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Doesn't matter if it's true, Vova's paranoia will not let him ignore the possibility that *might* be true.


At least some of Putin's logistics problems are being caused by sabotage among the ranks.
So there's that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Killing Zelensky would be like destroying a national treasure.  It's not the winning move Putin thinks it is.  World opinion of Russia is bad now?  It can get worse.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Time to lengthen the table a bit... not quite out of pistol range, but Vlad will take his chances.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
trivial use of my dark powers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And just WHEN is he going to fall down an elevator shaft onto some bullets?  I'm very disappointed in the Russian mafia right about now
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Killing Zalensky would just make him a martyr. Same as bombing the Iron Maiden. It would be just a rallying cry.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would think that if they had an FSB contact, they wouldn't be outing him.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Time to lengthen the table a bit... not quite out of pistol range, but Vlad will take his chances.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x249]


I'm sure there's a piece of table in a nearby closet that lengthens it for when lots of guests come over.

/extra folding chairs are in either the basement or the garage
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Killing Zalensky would just make him a martyr. Same as bombing the Iron Maiden. It would be just a rallying cry.


Damn Right.

vinyl-records.nlView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
True or not this is a hell of a head game for Putin.
Who can he trust?
Who will he kill if he believes it?


HAHAHAHAHAHA
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I would think that if they had an FSB contact, they wouldn't be outing him.


Why bite the hand giving out treats?
.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: hobnail: Doesn't matter if it's true, Vova's paranoia will not let him ignore the possibility that *might* be true.

At least some of Putin's logistics problems are being caused by sabotage among the ranks.
So there's that.


This makes me happy.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Time to lengthen the table a bit... not quite out of pistol range, but Vlad will take his chances.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x249]


Heh, Bernie in the middle there is a nice touch.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.


Vlad has been worrying about his own people killing him since Yeltsin was in charge.  Not sure if it was always maximum priority, but it has to be now.  Not sure how he gets out of this alive, or even if he is aiming for such (Khrushchev treatment).

/the Khrushchev treatment was important as it emphasized a break with the Stalinist past
//Putin may like his polonium and defenstrations, but his death count isn't anything like Lenin/Trotsky, let alone Stalin
///so any coup plotters really won't see any advantage to leaving him alive
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Paging James Jesus Angleton.
 
maram500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Time to lengthen the table a bit... not quite out of pistol range, but Vlad will take his chances.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x249]


"How's the soup?"

(Obscure?)
 
Veloram
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I would think that if they had an FSB contact, they wouldn't be outing him.


The people who aren't wrapped up in Putin's delusions of grandeur see the writing on the wall and don't like what they're reading.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I really, really want this to be true.

The spooks (the Russian word escapes me just now) are Putin's core constituency. He's a brother. If he's lost them, he really is done.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Killing Zalensky would just make him a martyr. Same as bombing the Iron Maiden. It would be just a rallying cry.


Bogus!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Paging James Jesus Angleton.


I actually get that reference.
 
stuffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Might be good time to swap out Vlad's nuke keys.
 
maram500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Given that (a) Putin was in the KGB and (b) the FSB is that agency's more or less successor, this is just hilarious.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Right now in Pooty's brouhaha bunker:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.


He's in an underground bunker big enough to house and feed thousands for a decade deep under the Altai mountains.

I think he already is.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.


Sadly, that means the nuclear portion of this escapade is that much closer to reality. In Putin's mind, after MAD, the Russian people have a greater chance of world domination because they currently hold duck and cover drills and have underground human storage capacity. That is unmatched in the west. Is he right? Probably not, but I'd stake a lot on the fact this is part of his deranged calculus.
 
flexflint
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember Kadyrov? Public knowledge that he's hated by some in the FSB.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maram500: emersonbiggins: Time to lengthen the table a bit... not quite out of pistol range, but Vlad will take his chances.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x249]

"How's the soup?"

(Obscure?)



A reference from the first Batman movie to star Michael Keaton? Hardly obscure.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seems like disinformation. If Ukraine has allies in the Russian FSB I don't think they would want Vlad to know about it. Still, planting the seeds of madness in his mind might not be a bad idea.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Killing Zalensky would just make him a martyr. Same as bombing the Iron Maiden. It would be just a rallying cry.


You know that's a pretty cool band and they've been around for a while. I don't think they deserve your bombing scorn.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iq_in_binary: Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.

He's in an underground bunker big enough to house and feed thousands for a decade deep under the Altai mountains.

I think he already is.


Do you think Vlad cooks his own dinner?
Scrubs his own toilet?
🤔
 
goodncold
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lets be clear here....what actually happened was that the assassins where near the President waiting on their orders to strike.

Then central command sent their orders over hundreds of relay stations using cheap Chinese FRS radios on unsecured frequencies. (because apparently the sat phones they were promised weren't delivered yet and they didn't buy a roaming package either for the cell phones they were provided)

The FSB guys didn't stand a chance.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.

Sadly, that means the nuclear portion of this escapade is that much closer to reality. In Putin's mind, after MAD, the Russian people have a greater chance of world domination because they currently hold duck and cover drills and have underground human storage capacity. That is unmatched in the west. Is he right? Probably not, but I'd stake a lot on the fact this is part of his deranged calculus.


Actually, this reduces the ability of Putin to use nuclear weapons...now he's worried they'll kill him for trying.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

trivial use of my dark powers: And just WHEN is he going to fall down an elevator shaft onto some bullets?  I'm very disappointed in the Russian mafia right about now


He's in his Ural mountain bunker retreat, he probably has a ton of very loyal and well paid (dunno how long that'll last) guards all around him makign sure nothing happens and he made sure the mafia and all his pet Oligarchs are never able to reach him there.
 
buster_v
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is so much misinformation flying around right now, I'm pretty sure I don't believe any news I see about this. This is bananas
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

goodncold: Lets be clear here....what actually happened was that the assassins where near the President waiting on their orders to strike.

Then central command sent their orders over hundreds of relay stations using cheap Chinese FRS radios on unsecured frequencies. (because apparently the sat phones they were promised weren't delivered yet and they didn't buy a roaming package either for the cell phones they were provided)

The FSB guys didn't stand a chance.


The important thing here is that you found a way to defend Putin.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I bet the people sent to assassinate Zelenksy were not exactly the kind of shock troopers that the FSB liked having around in mother Russia anyway.
 
goodncold
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weaver95: goodncold: Lets be clear here....what actually happened was that the assassins where near the President waiting on their orders to strike.

Then central command sent their orders over hundreds of relay stations using cheap Chinese FRS radios on unsecured frequencies. (because apparently the sat phones they were promised weren't delivered yet and they didn't buy a roaming package either for the cell phones they were provided)

The FSB guys didn't stand a chance.

The important thing here is that you found a way to defend Putin.


Yes that is exactly what I was doing.

/s
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Weaver95: hobnail: Doesn't matter if it's true, Vova's paranoia will not let him ignore the possibility that *might* be true.

At least some of Putin's logistics problems are being caused by sabotage among the ranks.
So there's that.

This makes me happy.


My concern is will this be enough before they step foot in Kyiv.
 
Zenith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: trivial use of my dark powers: And just WHEN is he going to fall down an elevator shaft onto some bullets?  I'm very disappointed in the Russian mafia right about now

He's in his Ural mountain bunker retreat, he probably has a ton of very loyal and well paid (dunno how long that'll last) guards all around him makign sure nothing happens and he made sure the mafia and all his pet Oligarchs are never able to reach him there.


They could just seal him in and bury the exits
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

goodncold: Weaver95: goodncold: Lets be clear here....what actually happened was that the assassins where near the President waiting on their orders to strike.

Then central command sent their orders over hundreds of relay stations using cheap Chinese FRS radios on unsecured frequencies. (because apparently the sat phones they were promised weren't delivered yet and they didn't buy a roaming package either for the cell phones they were provided)

The FSB guys didn't stand a chance.

The important thing here is that you found a way to defend Putin.

Yes that is exactly what I was doing.

/s


Yes, I know. I already covered this.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Weaver95: iq_in_binary: Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.

He's in an underground bunker big enough to house and feed thousands for a decade deep under the Altai mountains.

I think he already is.

Do you think Vlad cooks his own dinner?
Scrubs his own toilet?
🤔


Depending on the level of paranoia, you can't rule out an ex-KGB agent going full isolationist. Then again he probably doesn't and just has food tasters and slave-maids. Either is just as valid supposition at this point.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

outtatowner: Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.

Sadly, that means the nuclear portion of this escapade is that much closer to reality. In Putin's mind, after MAD, the Russian people have a greater chance of world domination because they currently hold duck and cover drills and have underground human storage capacity. That is unmatched in the west. Is he right? Probably not, but I'd stake a lot on the fact this is part of his deranged calculus.


I'm not disagreeing with you on how the neurons are firing in Putin's deranged mind.

But damned if I can tell how Russia would maintain its territorial or political integrity after a nuclear exchange.  The cost and technology needed for the infrastructure required will not be available.
 
iq_in_binary
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weaver95: iq_in_binary: Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.

He's in an underground bunker big enough to house and feed thousands for a decade deep under the Altai mountains.

I think he already is.

Do you think Vlad cooks his own dinner?
Scrubs his own toilet?
🤔


He's got 2 bag men at his side at all times who get their choice of the women so long as Vlad stays alive. You can see them in half the pictures you see of Vlad that are impromptu and not a planned photo op.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maram500: Given that (a) Putin was in the KGB and (b) the FSB is that agency's more or less successor, this is just hilarious.


He ran the FSB, so even more hilarious if true:

In July 1998 Pres. Boris Yeltsin made Putin director of the Federal Security Service (FSB; the KGB's domestic successor)

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Vladimir-Putin
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Killing Zalensky would just make him a martyr. Same as bombing the Iron Maiden. It would be just a rallying cry.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hit squad was Chechik. I thought Chechnya noped out.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Killing Zelensky would be like destroying a national treasure.  It's not the winning move Putin thinks it is.  World opinion of Russia is bad now?  It can get worse.


Yeah, dude will be a martyr at this point.  There is no winning move for Putin now.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

To Wish Impossible Things: outtatowner: Weaver95: Vlad better start worrying about his own people trying to kill him.
This war is not popular even among his allies.

Sadly, that means the nuclear portion of this escapade is that much closer to reality. In Putin's mind, after MAD, the Russian people have a greater chance of world domination because they currently hold duck and cover drills and have underground human storage capacity. That is unmatched in the west. Is he right? Probably not, but I'd stake a lot on the fact this is part of his deranged calculus.

I'm not disagreeing with you on how the neurons are firing in Putin's deranged mind.

But damned if I can tell how Russia would maintain its territorial or political integrity after a nuclear exchange.  The cost and technology needed for the infrastructure required will not be available.


Neither can I. The only 'vision' I have is the total expenditure of all nuclear arsenal, and 5-10 year underground wait for the true-Russians, who will then come out in force and liberate the Earth from the 'afflicted'. Or some such post-apocalyptic nonsense. Seeing how current world events make exactly that much of it;- none. No sense.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

buster_v: There is so much misinformation flying around right now, I'm pretty sure I don't believe any news I see about this. This is bananas


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


