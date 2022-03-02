 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Student in Russia? Be sure to report to your designated learning center for a lesson on the "liberation of the Ukraine"   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Literally в кавычках.

Outfarkingstanding.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I did Nazi this coming!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Betrina Devoski, Minister of Education
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
DeathSantis is already ordering the English translated version as a supplement for Floriduh's curriculum
 
toetag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How long until the Trailer Swift twins try to push for such in their home states and the nation?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Next day will be the dangers of alcohol and sex
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So it is like the great patriotic war where they drove the nazis out?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Family Guy; German tour bus
Youtube sacn_bCj8tQ
 
untoldforce
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We have always been at war with Ukraine! And Big Brother Putin loves us all... At least that's what the schoolteacher said!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Maturin: Next day will be the dangers of alcohol and sex


In that order?
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: So it is like the great patriotic war where they drove the nazis out?


its about 'state's rights' not 'slavery'.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've seen this one before. It ends with "Jews".
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A "Russian education" sounds like a joke in and of itself.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Man! It sure looks like Putin is going to win this war, and the first thing he will do once he wins is turn off Age of Empires.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Dangers posed to us by NATO" = their defensive alliance hurts our feefees and stops us from invading them individually
 
special20
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"fontanku.ru"?

Hey! Fontanka.ru to you, too!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think the Ukrainians are already teaching a master's level class on this subject...
 
Veloram
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Reeducation camps in Russia? It's like Red Dawn, but backwards.
 
Zenith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
if ever there was a time for a hacking.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: "Dangers posed to us by NATO" = their defensive alliance hurts our feefees and stops us from invading them individually


Apparently really wealthy people like Putin and the other oligarchs in Russia get really angry when people defend themselves when they are attacked, and even angrier when those that might be attacked join together to vow that an attacker won't be able to fight one without fighting them all.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Maturin: Next day will be the dangers of alcohol and sex


Wait. WUT?
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I believe they misjudge their audience. Russian youth can be . . . willful
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Maturin: Next day will be the dangers of alcohol and sex

In that order?


Don't forget about cars.

After all Confucius says people in cars cause accidents, accidents in cars cause people.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: I believe they misjudge their audience. Russian youth can be . . . willful


Pussy Riot muddderfugger!!!!!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Veloram: Reeducation camps in Russia? It's like Red Dawn, but backwards.


Technically yes, since Russia is now a kleptocratic capitalist country run by oligarchs like Putin.

Which would be the same occurring here if the Republicans wanted to invade Mexico to acquire slave labor (as opposed to the current situation of wealthy businessmen hiring cheap undocumented immigrant labor at below minimum wage levels, to get a race to the bottom in wages), and put liberals in reeducation camps to force them to "see" how "evil" Mexico is and why slavery of Hispanic "lessors" is good for America.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Didn't we use similar terminology and false pretexts when we invaded Iraq and Afghanistan?  Haven't we for generations encouraged our young, disadvantaged people to join the military to fight these kinds of wars?  I include myself; my first job out of high school was fighting Russians during the Cold War.  I have no love of Russia but we can't pretend they're doing something we would not do, something we indeed have done many times.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This doesn't sound like free market capitalism.
It doesn't sound like Russia is a communist society either.
Hm.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Didn't we use similar terminology and false pretexts when we invaded Iraq and Afghanistan?  Haven't we for generations encouraged our young, disadvantaged people to join the military to fight these kinds of wars?  I include myself; my first job out of high school was fighting Russians during the Cold War.  I have no love of Russia but we can't pretend they're doing something we would not do, something we indeed have done many times.


Not really true, but what is your point?
Whataboutism is so weak.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
From the reports I've heard, the majority of Russians think the invasion is the US's and NATO's fault. Putin's propaganda is very effective in Russia.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Didn't we use similar terminology and false pretexts when we invaded Iraq and Afghanistan?  Haven't we for generations encouraged our young, disadvantaged people to join the military to fight these kinds of wars?  I include myself; my first job out of high school was fighting Russians during the Cold War.  I have no love of Russia but we can't pretend they're doing something we would not do, something we indeed have done many times.


Two wrongs don't make a right.

/but three do
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Didn't we teach kids the oil acquisition operations in the middle east were a war on terror?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: A "Russian education" sounds like a joke in and of itself.


Russia has the highest rate of college educated people in the world.
The quality of that education... *shrug*
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Meat's dream: Didn't we use similar terminology and false pretexts when we invaded Iraq and Afghanistan?  Haven't we for generations encouraged our young, disadvantaged people to join the military to fight these kinds of wars?  I include myself; my first job out of high school was fighting Russians during the Cold War.  I have no love of Russia but we can't pretend they're doing something we would not do, something we indeed have done many times.


The politicians used similar terminology and false pretexts, but (unless some research proves me wrong) I don't remember a concentrated effort from George W. Bush's presidency to reeducate students to make them think that invasion and occupation of foreign countries is proper and just. Dick Cheney did orchestrate the invasion of Iraq for oil money and to give military spending to his former company Haliburton, and deserves to be in prison for all of that along with Bush and others of that administration, but (as far as I am aware) didn't throw students into reeducation camps when they didn't tow the "invasion is good" line. Our politicians just ignore the protests and do the bad thing anyway.
 
