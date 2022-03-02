 Skip to content
(Twitter) Protip: When abandoning your tank during an invasion, treat it like a rental car and grab your stuff before you go. In other news, 1/18 was when battle plans were approved, and Putin planned for 15 days
Original 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It'll be done in 2 weeks? So that's where he gets it.
 
SVC_conservative 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.


Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.
 
fragMasterFlash 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Morning Jacket - One big Holiday (Lyrics) HD
Youtube EsliytaETRg


/I prefer engineer projects planned for 6 weeks that last 6 years
 
KangTheMad 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So anyone read Russian that can translate?
 
NewportBarGuy 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?


"Encircle Kyiv and be home in time for Vodka on Saturday. No resistance expected."

I did stay at a holiday Inn Express last night.
 
adamgreeney 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?


Yeah, I really would like to know what this says.
 
KangTheMad 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

adamgreeney: KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?

[Fark user image 609x769]


I meant the documents themselves, sorry
 
adamgreeney 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: adamgreeney: KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?

[Fark user image 609x769]

I meant the documents themselves, sorry


That I could not find yet... Because I REALLY want to know, too
 
Irving Maimway 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.
 
GardenWeasel 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

andrewagill: KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?

Yeah, I really would like to know what this says.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.


Yeah, if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation.
 
KangTheMad 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.

Yeah, if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation.


It would still be prudent to suspect until the plans are proven to be legit.
 
From Philly to Boston 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?


I don't speak Russian, but that battle plan timeline in top right corner only goes to March 6th.

The assumption here is that the invasion would be complete by then, but who knows.
Almost everything coming out is propaganda in one form or another. If it help Ukraine, rock on.
 
Nah'mean 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.


I have a Russian friend who told me on 2/21 that the troop buildup was a myth and that photos shown on the news were from several years ago. It was all just a ruse so that when nothing happened, Biden could say he made Putin back down. She also insisted that people in Ukraine want to be part of Russia. Damn... it's no wonder our friendship has waned considerably over the last couple of years.
 
cameroncrazy1984 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nah'mean: Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.

I have a Russian friend who told me on 2/21 that the troop buildup was a myth and that photos shown on the news were from several years ago. It was all just a ruse so that when nothing happened, Biden could say he made Putin back down. She also insisted that people in Ukraine want to be part of Russia. Damn... it's no wonder our friendship has waned considerably over the last couple of years.


Have you talked since?
 
SVC_conservative 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nah'mean: Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.

I have a Russian friend who told me on 2/21 that the troop buildup was a myth and that photos shown on the news were from several years ago. It was all just a ruse so that when nothing happened, Biden could say he made Putin back down. She also insisted that people in Ukraine want to be part of Russia. Damn... it's no wonder our friendship has waned considerably over the last couple of years.


Give it 30 minutes, she'll be onto how Poles are so racist because one train video showed people getting yanked off, even though the train was full.

Russian bots are trying to use "immigration" effectively again since its a wedge issue, I immediately roll my eyes when I see people focus more on the racism of the evacuation than on Kharkiv getting it's shiat rocked.
 
hobnail 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: Nah'mean: Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.

I have a Russian friend who told me on 2/21 that the troop buildup was a myth and that photos shown on the news were from several years ago. It was all just a ruse so that when nothing happened, Biden could say he made Putin back down. She also insisted that people in Ukraine want to be part of Russia. Damn... it's no wonder our friendship has waned considerably over the last couple of years.

Give it 30 minutes, she'll be onto how Poles are so racist because one train video showed people getting yanked off, even though the train was full.

Russian bots are trying to use "immigration" effectively again since its a wedge issue, I immediately roll my eyes when I see people focus more on the racism of the evacuation than on Kharkiv getting it's shiat rocked.


I think I've seen this video.
 
GardenWeasel 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: Nah'mean: Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.

I have a Russian friend who told me on 2/21 that the troop buildup was a myth and that photos shown on the news were from several years ago. It was all just a ruse so that when nothing happened, Biden could say he made Putin back down. She also insisted that people in Ukraine want to be part of Russia. Damn... it's no wonder our friendship has waned considerably over the last couple of years.

Give it 30 minutes, she'll be onto how Poles are so racist because one train video showed people getting yanked off, even though the train was full.

Russian bots are trying to use "immigration" effectively again since its a wedge issue, I immediately roll my eyes when I see people focus more on the racism of the evacuation than on Kharkiv getting it's shiat rocked.


And it worked. In the Ukraine threads some people jumped right in w/o thinking and took the bait.
 
gopher321 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beau has something to say on the matter:

Let's talk about the SOTU, Biden, and European worries about Russia....
Youtube naddJbhUYjw
 
raerae1980 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.


.....I must be in the wrong thread........
 
Sin'sHero 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.

Yeah, if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation.


The real plans would have a sharpie marked circle showing the real target of the hurricane strength invasion.
 
Nah'mean 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Nah'mean: Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.

I have a Russian friend who told me on 2/21 that the troop buildup was a myth and that photos shown on the news were from several years ago. It was all just a ruse so that when nothing happened, Biden could say he made Putin back down. She also insisted that people in Ukraine want to be part of Russia. Damn... it's no wonder our friendship has waned considerably over the last couple of years.

Have you talked since?


We have only traded texts. I really want to rub her nose in how completely wrong she was, but would prefer to do so in person. Then again, I tried many times to convince her that TFG is two-bit conman, completely unfit for the presidency, but she would not accept a word of it.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.

Yeah, if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation.

It would still be prudent to suspect until the plans are proven to be legit.


Right.  Didn't the Allies sneak fake battle plans into the jacket of a corpse and have it conveniently "wash up" in front of the Germans right before D-Day?
 
abb3w 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.

Yeah, if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation.

It would still be prudent to suspect until the plans are proven to be legit.

Right.  Didn't the Allies sneak fake battle plans into the jacket of a corpse and have it conveniently "wash up" in front of the Germans right before D-Day?


More than that, but aye.  Operation Fortitude/Bodyguard.
 
abb3w 2 hours ago
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Per other tweets, the captured plans anticipated a 15-day war.
"It will all be over by Christmas Valentine's Day."

Somehow, I'm doubting that would be in a "Major Martin" style of disinformation drop.
 
abb3w 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: Operation Fortitude/Bodyguard.


That specific part was Operation Mincemeat.
I am not making that up.
 
andrewagill 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: KangTheMad: GardenWeasel: Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.

Yeah, if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation.

It would still be prudent to suspect until the plans are proven to be legit.

Right.  Didn't the Allies sneak fake battle plans into the jacket of a corpse and have it conveniently "wash up" in front of the Germans right before D-Day?


Any plans dated from Jan 18 are effectively useless now anyway.

I suppose if Russia's plan all along had been to lose thousands of soldiers & fail to take any major objectives in over a week, this might be a useful document in that way, but so much has changed since January that current plans are way different. & would have been way different had Putin not farked it up to begin with.

The only utility might come from knowing where the Russian plans had to change, or knowing what objectives they had at the outset, but the only practical impact of that is something Ukraine mostly knows anyway.
 
abb3w 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: The only utility might come from knowing where the Russian plans had to change, or knowing what objectives they had at the outset, but the only practical impact of that is something Ukraine mostly knows anyway.


Plans also tend to reflect estimates of logistics capacity -- while plans may change quickly, underlying logistics capacity is much harder to change. Contrariwise, it seems as if the Russian strategists have grossly overestimated their logistics capacity.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  

From Philly to Boston: KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?

I don't speak Russian, but that battle plan timeline in top right corner only goes to March 6th.

The assumption here is that the invasion would be complete by then, but who knows.
Almost everything coming out is propaganda in one form or another. If it help Ukraine, rock on.


"In war, the first casualty is truth."

I got that from a video game.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russians don't take a dump without a plan" except Putin's plan was to think he remembered where the toilet seat was in the dark and wound up crapping in the sink. The kitchen sink.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since the tanks on both sides are the same model, the learning curve is very short for Ukraine drivers -- except for the magic of it working without fuel.  That's an advanced course at Hogwarts.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: GardenWeasel: if this were a competent army, I would suspect deliberate misinformation


[Fark user image 297x475]


Sometimes the truth must be protected by a bodyguard of lies.

From what I recall this book provided yet more misinformation. Smart.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, nice "plan" how's that working out for ya?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of that very special Leave it to Beaver episode where the Beaver steals the playbook for the big game against City.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.


Not really no. But this *is* how you make it about yourself.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.


I was told I was overracting and that he'd never do something so brazen and foolish, it was all just saber rattling.
 
Dustin_00 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This document is lacking maintenance, fuel, food, and supply details" -- some document AI, probably
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the way Russian troops have been deserting, and given the utter lack of concern the Russian government seems to have for its troops, it would not surprise me at all to find out that the troops deliberately left this information behind (knowing that they were supposed to destroy it in the event of capture) as another "F*ck You" to Putin.
 
jethroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Looking for some kind of confirmation on this. I mean it sounds about right, but you know, let's not start sucking each other's dicks quite yet.


Are you saying we shouldn't be instantly reacting to Tweets as if they are gospel truth?  The hell you say.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, since the tanks are the same model, any retreat by a Russian tank back into Russia would be considered an invasion by Ukraine using deceptive markings.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?


"They'll greet us as liberators"
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abb3w: andrewagill: The only utility might come from knowing where the Russian plans had to change, or knowing what objectives they had at the outset, but the only practical impact of that is something Ukraine mostly knows anyway.

Plans also tend to reflect estimates of logistics capacity -- while plans may change quickly, underlying logistics capacity is much harder to change. Contrariwise, it seems as if the Russian strategists have grossly overestimated their logistics capacity.


🎵 Bayraktar 🎵
 
The Dog Ate My Homework 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: SVC_conservative: I was assured that those of us calling an invasion imminent back in early Feb were warmongering liars who loved Colin Powell or something like that.

Oh.  I got the wrong memo.  I was told we were pants-shiattingly fearful chicken littles who thought every single troop movement anywhere was a precursor to a non-existent invasion.


And don't forget that we were just trying to distract everyone from Biden's disastrous performance.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie 1 hour ago
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: So anyone read Russian that can translate?


Sure, it says:

हमारे आदेश को रूसी संघ के काला सागर बेड़े की 810 वीं समुद्री ब्रिगेड की बटालियन सामरिक समूह के उपखंडों में से एक के नियोजन दस्तावेज प्राप्त हुए हैं।
 
