Ukraine's Defense Ministry says it will release Russian POWs but only if their mother comes to pick them up
26
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Release them to Moscow at 30,000 feet without a parachute.
 
Veloram
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How long you figure Russia will give them until they round them back up and send them back in?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
https://god.dailydot.com/russian-soldier-cries-mother/

The more videos like this happen, the harder it's going to get to prevent desertion.
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah I don't see Russia taking them up on it, because they are cowards who are afraid of their own population.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Returning them to their families because just dropping them off at the Russian border would not go well.  The military has an unpleasant way of dealing with them for getting captured.

This way at least the family knows the story and can care for them.

There are going to be a lot of kids returning home that will never trust their leaders again.
 
hammettman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Aside from his actions as a badass leader, Zelensky is doing some grand wold stage comedy.

But things being what they are in Putin's Russia, I assume any naming of names will cause trouble for the families.

But history offers ample and simple solutions to the sick farking dictator problem.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Release them to Moscow at 30,000 feet without a parachute.


The officers, sure.  Many of these kids were conscripted and thought they were in a training exercise and never fired a shot.
 
cynicalbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hammettman: Aside from his actions as a badass leader, Zelensky is doing some grand wold stage comedy.

But things being what they are in Putin's Russia, I assume any naming of names will cause trouble for the families.

But history offers ample and simple solutions to the sick farking dictator problem.


The Russian Magna Carta has always been the knowledge that every ruthless tyrant always has someone nearby ready to kill him. Doesn't mean the successor will be much better, but at least there's usually a change of pace. And a party.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: https://god.dailydot.com/russian-soldier-cries-mother/

The more videos like this happen, the harder it's going to get to prevent desertion.


The way he's just inhaling whatever that is they gave him tells me he's probably been underfed for awhile.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This move should win more hearts and minds of the Russian people.

Enemies don't do this.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah I don't see Russia taking them up on it, because they are cowards who are afraid of their own population.

How quickly we forget history.  At the end of World War II, the British repatriated tens of thousands of captured Russian POWs against a protest by the POWs, who knew what awaited them at the hands of the Stalinists.
 
Elfich
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Release them to Moscow at 30,000 feet without a parachute.


This is a very smart hearts and minds tactic on the Ukrainians part. It gets the truth to the mothers, who are sure to share that with the other locals. And I'll bet the son wants nothing more than to go home to his mother's cooking.

And it helps make the Ukrainians people to the russians who are getting nothing more than "Ukrainians BAD" on state TV.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Please excuse Epsteinovich from war. He is many sick.

Signed, Epsteinovich's mom
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Veloram: How long you figure Russia will give them until they round them back up and send them back in?


Yes, that's the point. Now they all know how easy it is to surrender.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theeng: Yeah I don't see Russia taking them up on it, because they are cowards who are afraid of their own population.


Huh. So is the GOP.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The people of Ukraine are clearly taking the high road and I hope with all my heart it works out for them.  I'm jealous of the sense of patriotism they have, whether it's embellished by media or not.  I struggle to believe there would be the same sense of community and teamwork here in the states were we put in the same situation.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With the way it is going, kick in some basic food.

Or get the fathers to come and provide a few gallons of vodka for the road trip home to screw up the roads.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Jake Havechek: Release them to Moscow at 30,000 feet without a parachute.

The officers, sure.  Many of these kids were conscripted and thought they were in a training exercise and never fired a shot.


Many of those captured surrendered as soon as they could.
 
spleef420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Give them asylum and extricate their families.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With what does Russian mothers hit their naughty children with?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i love it. shame them.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I want that sauce Morty!: Flappyhead: https://god.dailydot.com/russian-soldier-cries-mother/

The more videos like this happen, the harder it's going to get to prevent desertion.

The way he's just inhaling whatever that is they gave him tells me he's probably been underfed for awhile.


Half rations of 10 year old food.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: hammettman: Aside from his actions as a badass leader, Zelensky is doing some grand wold stage comedy.

But things being what they are in Putin's Russia, I assume any naming of names will cause trouble for the families.

But history offers ample and simple solutions to the sick farking dictator problem.

The Russian Magna Carta has always been the knowledge that every ruthless tyrant always has someone nearby ready to kill him. Doesn't mean the successor will be much better, but at least there's usually a change of pace. And a party.


Sort of also applies to the Chinese. 'This Too Shall Pass' explains why they put up with so much shiat from their various governments over the course of history.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Release them to Moscow at 30,000 feet without a parachute.


It's raining men, hallelujah!!

RuPaul - It's Raining Men HQ
Youtube zcjNuAsMT-E
 
atomic-age
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: The people of Ukraine are clearly taking the high road and I hope with all my heart it works out for them.  I'm jealous of the sense of patriotism they have, whether it's embellished by media or not.  I struggle to believe there would be the same sense of community and teamwork here in the states were we put in the same situation.


That is the reason Putin's spent so much time and energy dividing Americans.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Geez, some people are never satisfied. They are just taking guns away from citizens. Why should a simple citizen have any right to a gun?
 
