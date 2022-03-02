 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   ♫ "Stonehenge...Where the demons dwell. ♫ Where the banshees live and they do live well. ♫ Stonehenge...Where a man's a man. ♫ And the children dance to the Pipes of Pan ♫...Wait, what? It's a CALENDAR?"   (bbc.com) divider line
34
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Calendars are pretty effing important to temperate climate people to help live and prepare and prosper in that climate.

Fark user imageView Full Size


One might call them religiously important.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that to the Psycho Dad theme.
 
WMCB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?
 
SuperLorie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this old news?
 
Steep Spiral
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?


Yeah...I thought way earlier than that...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember learning that Stonehenge was a giant calendar in grade school. And every year since, that fact has been reported by some outlet as a brand-new discovery.

Like clockwork!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we've known this for decades.
/ Someone got paid for this study.
// Probably for credit at an online college.
/// Third slashie aligns perfectly with the sun at cocktail hour.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just came in to say that I enjoyed the headline.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old news. Like, really really old.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?


We were too amused watching it being trampled on by a dwarf.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imageio.forbes.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Steep Spiral: WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?

Yeah...I thought way earlier than that...


According to the article, we knew this thousands of years ago.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the problem may have been that there was a Stonehenge monument on the stage that was in danger of being crushed by a dwarf.

/little person is the preferred nomenclature, Dude.
//two different movie references in one post.
///I win the slashies war. Suck it, losers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ancient buildings and structures like this serve one of three purposes:
-Tombs for kings, pharaohs, or other rich people.
-Orgy sites for kings, pharaohs, or other rich people.
-Calendars paid for by kings, pharaohs, or other rich people, but designed by mathematicians who wanted to conceal a math joke into the structure, after the orgy.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DRTFA: I thought we've known this for decades.
/ Someone got paid for this study.
// Probably for credit at an online college.
/// Third slashie aligns perfectly with the sun at cocktail hour.


2pm?
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Duh!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psssh...Bronzehenge was way cooler
 
SunTzuX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pieces of it can also melt your face.
/ Silver Shamrock!
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?


At least, I think it was closer to the 20s.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Psssh...Bronzehenge was way cooler


It has nothing on my TAFFYHENGE:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duncan did a heck of a job putting it together.

Stonehenge Theories with Nigel Tufnel of Spinal Tap - Part 1 | National Geographic
Youtube HMofDWzfA6A
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soundgarden- Exit Stonehenge (SuperUnkown Outtake)
Youtube mgzIOWUPb8I
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything that can accurately determine the solstices is a solar calendar and was intended to be used as such. This has literally been the case since before recorded history.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Steep Spiral: WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?

Yeah...I thought way earlier than that...


I expect people have known this for 5.000 years or so
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Steep Spiral: WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?

Yeah...I thought way earlier than that...

According to the article, we knew this thousands of years ago.


"We"?

I was told there are no immortals on Fark
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gobekli Tepe is the weird one, since it pre-dates farming and stationary civilization (at least according to what we know now.)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


But small-scale grain gathering and storage was happening. And with that came the accidental discovery of fermentation. Which might have led to large gatherings of people all ready to party.

So you heard it first, Farkers: we owe civilization to...beer!
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's only a model.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Gobekli Tepe is the weird one, since it pre-dates farming and stationary civilization (at least according to what we know now.)
[Fark user image image 425x282]
[Fark user image image 425x298]

But small-scale grain gathering and storage was happening. And with that came the accidental discovery of fermentation. Which might have led to large gatherings of people all ready to party.

So you heard it first, Farkers: we owe civilization to...beer!


Yes, yes we do:  
How Beer Saved the World (HD)
Youtube pcLasNk4i-c
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://carhenge.com/
 
johnny queso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
a man a plan a canal stonehenge

/obviously have nothing to contribute
 
shamen123
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?


Yes. And even farther back too
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WMCB: Wait, didn't we know this back in the 80s?


Yes.  Stupid headline is stupid.  The next line of text starts talking about "other cultures may have influenced...". So I will go ahead and assume the ACTUAL news is we have found new connections between the culture that built it and ancient cultures we thought were not related.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All those ancient structures are aligned with sun, moon and/or cardinal points. Some point to other stars and constellations. This has been know for years.
 
