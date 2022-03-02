 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(12News Phoenix)   Police respond to 911 calls about six to eight toddlers that escaped from day care and were resisting a rest   (12news.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Glendale police, Health care, criminal charges, staff members, Police, Child, daycare, children  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 1:25 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of calls.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: That's a lot of calls.


Nice!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size

Reminds me of an episode of simpsons when the above went to school or something and where going to use batons. Lou says they're just children and Wiggum says, okay use the small batons.
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Merltech: [static1.srcdn.com image 850x424]
Reminds me of an episode of simpsons when the above went to school or something and where going to use batons. Lou says they're just children and Wiggum says, okay use the small batons.


Ayn Rand School for Tots, or something like that?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Animal Control would have been more effective.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did the kids survive?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Lack of security at the child storage facility.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kids must've been white, no report of brutality.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.