(I Heart Radio)   Florida woman who murdered a $30 million winner says making big lottery payouts public puts their lives at risk, and she should know   (realradio921.iheart.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Dee Dee, Law, Murder, Appeal, names of lottery winners, degree murder, bill, Florida  
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JoLayne Lucks agrees.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is she trying the "attractive nuisance" defense?
 
Diabolic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
jury convicted Moore in December 2012 of first-degree murder in the 2009 shooting death of Abraham Lee Shakespeare


What a tragedy.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
she passes the Daubert test for sure
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And we should feel sorry for the Menendez brothers because they became orphans.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ok, this thread really smells like lawyers
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

That bad, eh?
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I never put in my dollar on the prizes worth hundreds of millions.  I want about three to maybe ten million.  That's pretty low-key, right?
 
berylman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has there ever been a lottery winner of a big jackpot who doesn't immediately disappear from society and every family member who has not had a bad ending?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Me? Buying a new identity and a passport.
 
