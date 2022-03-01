 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What it's like to be in the middle of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv   (twitter.com)
29
    More: Scary, shot  
29 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The longer video ends with him locating a pair of clean underwear.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm impressed. My wife can't even avoid dropping her phone and cracking the screen while just stepping out of the car.
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unless that building was the ministry of defense, it looks like more civilian targetting - AKA war crimes on video.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I'm impressed. My wife can't even avoid dropping her phone and cracking the screen while just stepping out of the car.


If I see a wasp, I'll drop my phone and run around in little panic circles for five minutes.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow, They are targeting  people using cell phones and are missing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So Russia has finally achieved air superiority over Ukraine? That sucks, but everyone knew this day was coming.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's legitimately one of the scariest videos I've ever seen
 
Juc
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised he didn't move away from that window the second he heard a jet.

also I've said it since this started, the aim of the Russians really seems awful. at least with regards to air strikes and artillery.
their smart munitions don't seem much better than dumb ones.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So Russia has finally achieved air superiority over Ukraine? That sucks, but everyone knew this day was coming.


Ukraine's a big place. This city is 20 miles from the Russian border, it's going to be one of the hardest to hold.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Juc: I'm a little surprised he didn't move away from that window the second he heard a jet.


They're probably so used to hearing Jet engines from flyovers and cruise missiles, they've become numb to them.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: fragMasterFlash: So Russia has finally achieved air superiority over Ukraine? That sucks, but everyone knew this day was coming.

Ukraine's a big place. This city is 20 miles from the Russian border, it's going to be one of the hardest to hold.


The more resources Russian forces waste on this shiatshow, the harder it will be to hold cities inside Russia.
 
Juc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.


not even tucker?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: The longer video ends with him locating a pair of clean underwear.


We have a condition brown.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They give no farks about civilians.

Here is a less close but still very real video of a massive explosion over there.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/03/01/ukraine-huge-blast-sends-mushroom-cloud-through-ukrainian-city-16198699/
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Juc: Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.

not even tucker?


They won't send Tucker over there for fear of losing him to defection.

But no, not even Tucker.  I don't want to see anyone die, even people I don't like.
 
lefty248
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.


Not even tucker carlson? I pay to see that.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dunno if I'd say he was in the middle of it. I'd say he was at least tens of feet below from the middle.

I mean, the only way to be in the middle is to be riding inside the rocket, no?
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.


The last one out gets a Pulitzer.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: Unless that building was the ministry of defense, it looks like more civilian targetting - AKA war crimes on video.


It's like Russia is tempting the world into nuking them into oblivion. And, I don't mean in a M.A.D. sort of way, I mean as in Russia has no chance for a counter-attack as the world just creates a huge crater and China laughs.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: Enigmamf: fragMasterFlash: So Russia has finally achieved air superiority over Ukraine? That sucks, but everyone knew this day was coming.

Ukraine's a big place. This city is 20 miles from the Russian border, it's going to be one of the hardest to hold.

The more resources Russian forces waste on this shiatshow, the harder it will be to hold cities inside Russia.


What do you mean by that? No one is advocating invading Russia, no matter how well Ukraine's defense goes.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.



Clarissa Ward is always so calm and measured, it's really impressive.  I'd think after covering the Afgan clusterfark last year she'd want to sit this one out - she's certainly earned a looooong vacation.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.


Clarissa Ward is always so calm and measured, it's really impressive.  I'd think after covering the Afgan clusterfark last year she'd want to sit this one out - she's certainly earned a looooong vacation.


Warzone reporters are just wired differently. It's about telling the story. Personal safety is in a distant fifth place, behind speed, accuracy, and proximity.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: They give no farks about civilians.

Here is a less close but still very real video of a massive explosion over there.

https://metro.co.uk/2022/03/01/ukraine-huge-blast-sends-mushroom-cloud-through-ukrainian-city-16198699/


That really looks like fuel-air explosives, which is just below a tactical nuke and banned under the Geneva Convention. How many days can they hold out under that kind of siege? I certainly have a new found respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people. They are demonstrating the kind of national unity that the USA is sorely lacking. Perhaps we can learn something from this and move away from our current political madness.

/yeah... not likely I know... *sigh*
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.


How did you get my porn hub search query?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Chemlight Battery: I'm impressed. My wife can't even avoid dropping her phone and cracking the screen while just stepping out of the car.


Somewhere else out there in the last 24 hours there was a similar video where a guy is in a tall building filming a tank at the far end of the street leading up to that building.  He zooms in on the tank as it stops, and then it fires and hits somewhere else on the building he's in. Explosion, glass and debris flying, the works.  Dude doesn't miss a beat. No tumbling camera or anything, then he decides to go back to the windows and get a look around at the smoke and debris cloud wafting by.  Meanwhile people uploading their vacation video of a shark slowly circling their fishing boat look like they're tossing the phone in the air from person to person like a hot potato.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Anyone who has seen "Winter on Fire" (and if you haven't, you should), should realize that the Ukrainian youth are pretty hardcore. Most of us would have sh*t ourselves and run screaming. This guy just keeps the video rolling.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkkuss: I keep watching CNN and wondering when the hell they are going to get those reporters out of there.  When there are explosions all around them and the Russians are clearly targeting communications they would realize it's time to get the hell out.

Yea, it will be on Russia if any reporters get killed but at some point, I wish they would just say, "Ok, it's not worth getting Anderson Cooper, Matthew Chance, Clarissa Ward, etc and all the other people involved killed for a live shot."

I'm as big a voyeur as anyone else, but I don't wanna watch a reporter get blown to hell on live TV.


I've watched enough hurricane footage to know that tv networks - CNN in particular - would love nothing more than have one of their reporters die on air.

It would do wonders for the ratings.
 
