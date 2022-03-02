 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Baby giraffe born at Toronto Zoo. Immediately bought by Russian oligarch, then immediately seized by federal authorities   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Back in the day when the giraffes were on the other side of the zoo, and this baby's mom, Mstari, was kid herself, we got a quick private tour of the old giraffe house. Actually got to scratch her mother Twiga's ears from the second floor catwalk. Best zoo trip ever.  /csb

They are now where the elephants used to be, in another visit we got a back of house visit with the elephants too, with the elephants in what kinda looked like Jurassic Park cages with heavy steel poles more than 'bars'. The giraffe house was still the better visit.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did the "ugly-ass" thing end on Fark?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What drugs are you on, Subby? May I have some?
 
hjk321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which was immediately seized by PETA, which was immediately seized by Noah's Ark, which was immediately seized by aliens, which was immediately seized by...
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danielscissorhands: What drugs are you on, Subby? May I have some?


Opulence
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: When did the "ugly-ass" thing end on Fark?


Came in to ask the same
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad it wasn't an adult giraffe born.  So is the mother.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has that curled down scowl like he is already done with this shiat
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: He has that curled down scowl like he is already done with this shiat


... spend the rest of his life trying to get back in
 
The5thElement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: danielscissorhands: What drugs are you on, Subby? May I have some?

Opulence
[Fark user image image 500x239]


Epic win.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: danielscissorhands: What drugs are you on, Subby? May I have some?

Opulence
[Fark user image image 500x239]


Brings back memories from almost 10 years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm almost famous?
//Note inclusion of UFIA
///surprised UD still exists
 
talkertopc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I find it amazing that any animal can walk on the day they're born, doubly so for giraffes.

Before someone comes in and explain that it's a matter of survival, I know, but knowing does not make it less amazing. Evolution is amazing.
 
berylman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The baby does not yet have a name, and the gender remains unknown. The zoo said its Giraffe House will remain closed to the public, but that an announcement will be made when he or she is "ready to make their public debut."

Ruh roh. A gender reveal party. Don't do it! They are all cursed! Something terrible is going to happen guaranteed
 
Muta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Muta: When did the "ugly-ass" thing end on Fark?

Came in to ask the same


I think Subby committed a serious breach of Fark protocol and should feel really bad about himself.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Intense Battle Between Lioness & Giraffe Over Her Newborn Baby
Youtube o9TuZCG1f0k
 
thamike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: danielscissorhands: What drugs are you on, Subby? May I have some?

Opulence
[Fark user image image 500x239]


Aw man. Beat me to it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


One day we will free them all from the clutches of corrupt oligarchs. You gotta work your way up the ladder, though.
 
