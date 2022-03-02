 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   Small nope found eating a much larger cuter nope in England   (rte.ie) divider line
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Marvel - DC rivalry is starting to take a dark turn...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶 i know a false widow who swallowed a bat
Imagine that, it swallowed a bat! 🎶
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh? Did this happen in Galway or Shropshire? Also, stop spraying saliva at me.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spiders turn their prey into immobilized soup.  Neat cooking trick.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:( I like bats and spiders
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: :( I like bats and spiders


I do too, but that doesn't change the fact that both are nopes. Spiders for their venom, and bats for their vampirism.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: Marcos P: :( I like bats and spiders

I do too, but that doesn't change the fact that both are nopes. Spiders for their venom, and bats for their vampirism.


Wait until venomous spiders and vampire bats mate. Then you'll all be begging for the laser equipped sharks to come and save you. But it will be too late. TOO LATE!!!!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Umm.. Boss, y'know the widow that's not payin up?  The one you said to 'take a bat to her, and she'll come around? Sh.. Well, see, she ATE the bat, boss."
 
