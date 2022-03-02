 Skip to content
Vladimir Putin has done something seemingly unheard of only a few short days ago... He has united every political party in the world together in seeking his destruction
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not EVERY one.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Not EVERY one.


Ya, some people just find him so dreamy.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He has united every political party in the world together in seeking his destruction


I can think of two political parties that he hasn't united. At all.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He still leads the Republican Primary for 2024...
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've still got Iran and the Saudi's.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, don't worry, the GOP is still firmly in Putin's pockets.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Random thought, is the guy sitting 30 yards down table from those he is meeting the real and actual "Putin"?
Should not there be fresh appearances by "Putin"? Has his candle melted?
If Putin were replaced by a body double, the oligarchs could do whatever they wished and blame Putin.
Not sayin' it is so, but what if?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: They've still got Iran and the Saudi's.


And Pakistan.

Pakistan today became the first major nation to back pariah Vladimir Putin as it signed the first new trade deal with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan has said that his country will import about 2million tons of wheat and supplies of natural gas after meeting the Russian President last Thursday - the day he sent troops into its sovereign neighbour.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: oldernell: They've still got Iran and the Saudi's.

And Pakistan.

Pakistan today became the first major nation to back pariah Vladimir Putin as it signed the first new trade deal with Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan has said that his country will import about 2million tons of wheat and supplies of natural gas after meeting the Russian President last Thursday - the day he sent troops into its sovereign neighbour.


Well, on the bright side, that should move India firmly to our side.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I can't WAIT for the pathetic trumper apologists to tell us all how much Putin doesn't care about this and how it means he's actually winning his war against Ukraine.
Go on. I'll wait.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So he's started a new Russian Revolution?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Not EVERY one.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's like Trump.
Most of the Republican leadership hates him.
But a large number of the "grass roots" are cultists to the end and would die for either of them.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Not EVERY one.


This
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: GardenWeasel: Not EVERY one.

[i0.wp.com image 850x477]


does anyone feel the pain of the man sitting between them?  Did he get the short straw?
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wish it hadn't happened at all, but watching people coming together to see Vlad swatted on all fronts is refreshing. It is really nice to see the criminal, bully, hateful, homophobic, phony-christian, autocrat lose. Which is why the GOP must be sad he isn't winning.

Seeing that the leader of the LGBTQ purges in Chechnya got killed was a serious fist pump moment for me.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Aside from China, anyway. They're playing lip service protest while conducting business as usual.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Begoggle: He's like Trump.
Most of the Republican leadership hates him.
But a large number of the "grass roots" are cultists to the end and would die for either of them.


Sending your "voters" to die in the Ukraine seems like a bad move.  Wait, the "voters" aren't necessary.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
GOP: "Down with Putin!"

(aides in the background hurriedly feeding years of Russian propaganda into the shredders hoping no one will notice)
 
kindms
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I can't WAIT for the pathetic trumper apologists to tell us all how much Putin doesn't care about this and how it means he's actually winning his war against Ukraine.
Go on. I'll wait.


there is no way Russia wins this. Perhaps they may occupy Ukraine for a short spell but they they are going to be dealing with a very motivated insurgency. An insurgency that looks just like Russians, not brown or easily discernable targets. The insurgency is going to be force fed the craziest shyte the west has to offer on a very long and hard to defend border.

So what are his options ? Ukrainians to control other Ukrainians ? they already tried that and the entire world wasnt opening their armories to them and it didnt go well last time. Russian soldiers ? well they gonna get a lot of dead soldiers by that insurgency
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: GardenWeasel: Not EVERY one.

[i0.wp.com image 850x477]


I've seen that facial expression before, I just can't put my finger on where...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: AAAAGGGGHHHH: GardenWeasel: Not EVERY one.

[i0.wp.com image 850x477]

does anyone feel the pain of the man sitting between them?  Did he get the short straw?


He's a republican, he's earned that spot.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about the world's largest and most powerful party, the CCP?

Thought not.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OkieDookie: Begoggle: He's like Trump.
Most of the Republican leadership hates him.
But a large number of the "grass roots" are cultists to the end and would die for either of them.

Sending your "voters" to die in the Ukraine seems like a bad move.  Wait, the "voters" aren't necessary.


Convincing your voters to die of a pandemic seems like a bad move too.
But it worked - even most Republican leaders are amazed how stupid their followers are.
 
