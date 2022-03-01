 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   How bad is Putin? He's even giving ExxonMobile a chance to occupy the moral high ground   (npr.org) divider line
21
    More: Fail, Russia, eastern Russia, offshore oil platform stands, global business community, gas giant ExxonMobil, Sakhalin island, Exxon, Norwegian company Equinor  
•       •       •

804 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 8:30 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You have to be pretty evil for ExxonMobil not wanting to have anything to do with you.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Russia says businesses won't be allowed to leave,
https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/01/investing/russia-economy-capital-controls/index.html

/you staying! understand? da?
 
algman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seems likely they wanted to get out of their business obligations and this just gives them a reasonable excuse to do so. ExxonMobil doesn't just walk away from a profitable venture because of humanitarian reasons.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only way Putin can raise money now.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's too much money involved long term. They'll be back. They'll all be back.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Russia says businesses won't be allowed to leave,
https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/01/investing/russia-economy-capital-controls/index.html

/you staying! understand? da?


FYA: Russia's stock market hasn't opened for trade this week, but shares in Russian companies listed overseas have crashed.

Putin: "Just close the stock market, boom, no crash".
 
TomDooley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Russia says businesses won't be allowed to leave,
https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/01/investing/russia-economy-capital-controls/index.html

/you staying! understand? da?


That'll a be a big tax write off.  So big they'll end up having to pay no taxes for years to come.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Putin is Deebo.  Ukraine is Craig.

The entire neighborhood has hated Deebo for years and since Craig knocked him da fuq out the entire neighborhood feels comfortable clowing Deebo without fear.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: You have to be pretty evil for ExxonMobil not wanting to have anything to do with you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ExxonMobile has good coverage, but their gas-powered phones are so noisy.
 
berylman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: There's too much money involved long term. They'll be back. They'll all be back.


That is exactly what I was thinking. This is a temporary PR move to chime in with the world sentiment until the dust settles and they can then go back to the feeding trough with perhaps a new dictator. I don't believe a goddamn word of their public issuances
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Banning foreigners from trading, to shore up your failing stock market, merely results in foreigners not wanting to do business with you anymore for fear they'll lose money.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.
 
berylman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey has anyone seen Rex Tillerson?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BigKaboom: The only way Putin can raise money now.[Fark user image 425x284]


Ukraine may be in the market for a few of these.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GoodHomer: You have to be pretty evil for ExxonMobil not wanting to have anything to do with you.


No f'ing kidding.
/still pizzed about the Valdez.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Donald Trump Christmas Cold Open - SNL
Youtube 3Ar80sFzViw
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tom-Servo: There's too much money involved long term. They'll be back. They'll all be back.


One day, maybe.

But Soviet Russia remained shut out of capital markets till after the Second World War. Definitely I don't expect a full rehabilitation while Putin remains in the Kremlin.

This is as big, I'd say as the repudiation of the Tsarist debt in 1918.
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: Tom-Servo: There's too much money involved long term. They'll be back. They'll all be back.

That is exactly what I was thinking. This is a temporary PR move to chime in with the world sentiment until the dust settles and they can then go back to the feeding trough with perhaps a new dictator. I don't believe a goddamn word of their public issuances


Considering how much the Russian economy has imploded over Putin's folly, all the oil companies have to do is pick up shop and leave, then next year they when Russia is desperate enough the oil companies can come swoop back to the rescue to negotiate a new contract with a 90-10 profit split in their favor.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.