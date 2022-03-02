 Skip to content
(Slate)   Wanna make over $100,000 a year in Montana? Difficulty: the job title is "Grizzly Bear Conflict Manager"   (slate.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Bears, Montana, grizzly bear conflict, Grizzly Bear, Glacier National Park, important question, retired conflict specialist Tim Manley, Yellowstone National Park  
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BYOBazooka
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't sound too hard. Shoot the loser... and the winner if they get too close.

/drtfa
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: Doesn't sound too hard. Shoot the loser... and the winner if they get too close.


Exactly. This is what conflict resolution means in America. Plenty of ex-cops available who understand no other way
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants the pic-a-nic basket, lady.  Just give him the damn pic-a-nic basket.
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bear always wins. Easy.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if I can watch a bare-hands conflict between a grizzly bear and their shiatbag governor.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bugs are worse than the bears.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this for the local LGBTQABCMMMPJHF... arm of Community Centre?
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a peer mediator in middle school so I'm pretty sure I'd be great at this.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telework:This position is suitable for telework and may be allowed to telework with supervisory approval.

Are you going to tell Mama Bear she's on mute?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that's a job title at a bar I frequent.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me.... how did that other bear make you feel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
Ethertap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's the life insurance?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My experience is all in Grizzly Bear facilitation and arbitration, but I'll give it a swing.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure beats "Karen Conflict Manager" in pretty much all other lines of work.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Is this for the local LGBTQABCMMMPJHF... arm of Community Centre?


No, sillychops, it's the local furry chapter.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Sure beats "Karen Conflict Manager" in pretty much all other lines of work.


Or, as it's generally known, "Retail Manager"
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rip to bear: You want to fight somebody you come fight me I'll fight you all goddamn day!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you take the job, you're not there for the hunting, are you?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregoryD: Doesn't sound too hard. Shoot the loser... and the winner if they get too close.

/drtfa


The big problem is that when that's all done you're still in Montana
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to the simple necessities, I'd have to change my name to Claude.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: Pretty sure that's a job title at a bar I frequent.


I was gonna say, I didn't think they had that many there
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my old job at Ram Ranch.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing I thought of.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Not a bear, but you get the idea.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Quit living in bear country if you don't want to be around bears.

I prefer check or cash, please.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Finally all those years I spent uppercutting bears will be useful.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/It only works if you scream "SHOURYUKEN!" as you do it
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The bear wins, conflict over.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: GregoryD: Doesn't sound too hard. Shoot the loser... and the winner if they get too close.

/drtfa

The big problem is that when that's all done you're still in Montana


I will live in Montana. And I will marry a round American woman. I will scold grizzly bears and I will have a pickup truck and maybe a recreational vehicle.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GRCooper: chitownmike: GregoryD: Doesn't sound too hard. Shoot the loser... and the winner if they get too close.

/drtfa

The big problem is that when that's all done you're still in Montana

I will live in Montana. And I will marry a round American woman. I will scold grizzly bears and I will have a pickup truck and maybe a recreational vehicle.


Russian-like typing detected!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size


Looks like they get along just fine after a few beers
 
berylman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These guys could probably play some music to resolve the situation in a peaceable manner
Grizzly Bear - Knife
Youtube OJpC9JqSnJk
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Protip: you can fight any grizzly bear*

*Once.
 
Dodo David
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: The bugs are worse than the bears.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
