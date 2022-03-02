 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Bucha is outside Kyiv. The Sun is there. This convoy not so much   (the-sun.com) divider line
11
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So I turned on the news this morning and saw video of this explosion. What the fark is that? Looks almost like literal hell.

It was not a rounded explosion like a regular bomb. Not a mushroom cloud. It was like a wide pillar of light just getting taller and taller. <scary>

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: So I turned on the news this morning and saw video of this explosion. What the fark is that? Looks almost like literal hell.

It was not a rounded explosion like a regular bomb. Not a mushroom cloud. It was like a wide pillar of light just getting taller and taller. <scary>

[Fark user image 850x637]


Thermobaric weapon.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People look at the wreckages of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv


tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Convoy destroyed.

"Truckers" beware"
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ukraine needs more of those Turkish drones. I understand they had bought close to 50 before the war but had only received like 20+ before it started. I hope the Turks got a move on to deliver... maybe give them some of their used ones and keep the new ones being built for themselves.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
🎵Bayraktar!🎵
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
F*ck yes.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Makes you wonder how well the Ukrainians would be doing now if Trump hadn't suspended arms sales to try to shake them down for dirt on Hunter Biden.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to name my next child Bayraktar.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: bostonguy: So I turned on the news this morning and saw video of this explosion. What the fark is that? Looks almost like literal hell.

It was not a rounded explosion like a regular bomb. Not a mushroom cloud. It was like a wide pillar of light just getting taller and taller. <scary>

[Fark user image 850x637]

Thermobaric weapon.


Am I correct in thinking a Russian BUK got hit and then took out all the surrounding convoy?
 
