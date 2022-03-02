 Skip to content
Houston woman's car trapped in ditch when several Good Samaritans came to her aid, except for Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, who she said pointed a gun at her. Then things get weird
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!

I am guessing this is from his record producer
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When a Memphis rapper comes in to Houston, shiat like this will go down.  H-ton doesn't play with the little leagues
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.


And throw an esquire in there for good measure
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!

I am guessing this is from his record producer



From his Wiki:
The EP's second single, "Made Me", peaked at number 93 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the highest-charting single of his career.

He may have gone out like Tupac but I don't think anyone will be making a movie about his career. He had one minor hit and then ended up dead in a ditch that isn't much of a legacy.
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So someone's car broke down, a crowd of good Samaritans gathered round to fix everything, and then a local rapper showed up out of nowhere brandishing a gun. The car's owner then turned and fled as the good Samaritans killed the rapper dude. Seems legit
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Anyone interested in investing in a Rap/Western musical called "L'le Dawg comes to Tucumcari"?  It's an olde timey western town where rapper battle with rhymes instead of guns.   I guessing it will hit Broadway, run for a few years as a top draw, then a bad movie.  Then a good movie but everyone will remember the bad movie as a not so bad movie.  The guy who played the lead on Broadway will OD when he doesn't get chosen as the lead for either movie.  Two of the chicks will do pron or get revenged pron'd.

I'm taking my cut off the top and investors will never see any profit because Hollywood.  But it'll be a great write off and you can say you help magic Broadway and Hollywood magic.

I'm off to learn rapping music.  Should have the tones dropped by noon, yo.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.


Little know fact:  LePreston is French for "the preston."

Le plus que vous savez...  ----====*
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
YO keeping it REAL YO, so the wannabes the gonna-be's and hasn't beens know what's UP!

/this is my culture, understand?
//It's not for you to judge if I pistol-whip some ho to prove a point
///YOU made me this way with all you snarky comments on FARK
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!

I am guessing this is from his record producer


From his Wiki:
The EP's second single, "Made Me", peaked at number 93 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the highest-charting single of his career.

He may have gone out like Tupac but I don't think anyone will be making a movie about his career. He had one minor hit and then ended up dead in a ditch that isn't much of a legacy.


True; but still did better than I could ever do.  Uh, outside of the whole shooty-shooty-croaky thing...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.


I think with this guy's level of success he may have been relegated to this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subarus do have a reputation for longevity and I'm sure he was very proud of his Legacy but it's not going to live forever.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.


LeCar is lefancier lecar, LeRapmaster2000
Only three lelugs on lewheel
LeMagnificent
 
shamen123
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: So someone's car broke down, a crowd of good Samaritans gathered round to fix everything, and then a local rapper showed up out of nowhere brandishing a gun. The car's owner then turned and fled as the good Samaritans killed the rapper dude. Seems legit


My thoughts too.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.


Wondering why McKinley Phipps, Jr. didn't change his name to LeBig Mac.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's like they called Central Casting and asked for 15% Fast & Furious and 85% bad guy from Matrix 2.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Whenever I see a city from above in USA, it always reminds me of the original version of Simcity.

Everyone loves grids.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.

I think with this guy's level of success he may have been relegated to this...

[Fark user image 400x218]



Fark user imageView Full Size


All I want to do is sleep.  Please let me sleep.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Snootie's on the corner, now......................"
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar:

[Fark user image 800x600]

My brother, father and I drove a Le Car rental from Melbourne, FL to Port Ritchey, FL and back to Melbourne, right across the state on a hot sunny July afternoon. if it we had not been laughing at the absurdity of it (saving $25 and not getting the bigger better car), it would have been one of the most miserable days of my life. Even though it was perfectly flat, we had the choice of 60 mph with the windows down, or 45 mph with the A/C on.  We chose expediency over comfort.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm:

I'm off to learn rapping music.  Should have the tones dropped by noon, yo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ghostfacekillahrabbit: So someone's car broke down, a crowd of good Samaritans gathered round to fix everything, and then a local rapper showed up out of nowhere brandishing a gun. The car's owner then turned and fled as the good Samaritans killed the rapper dude. Seems legit


It's entirely possible ditch lady and rapper dude got into some road rage altercation which ended up with ditch lady in ditch. Rapper dude, being dissed needs to show ditch lady how he feels, forgetting of course he's in Texas...
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Rapmaster2000: LePreston Porter,

I like that name.  Preston is already pretty classy, but LePreston really steps it up to the next level of prestige.  If my name was LePreston, I would drive a LeBaron.

And throw an esquire in there for good measure


Gotta admit this guy's name always amused me. No knock on the guy, and I refuse to "inform" myself by googling him. Decent to good player.  Peerless Price.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: Wondering why McKinley Phipps, Jr. didn't change his name to LeBig Mac.


Because of the metric system?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ghostfacekillahrabbit: So someone's car broke down, a crowd of good Samaritans gathered round to fix everything, and then a local rapper showed up out of nowhere brandishing a gun. The car's owner then turned and fled as the good Samaritans killed the rapper dude. Seems legit

It's entirely possible ditch lady and rapper dude got into some road rage altercation which ended up with ditch lady in ditch. Rapper dude, being dissed needs to show ditch lady how he feels, forgetting of course he's in Texas...


Knowing Houston it is more likely said rapper, or others on the street, were brandishing their chrome plated weenee extensions, ditch lady saw this, tried to turn around in a driveway but got a wheel stuck in a ditch(because Houston still has ditches instead of storm sewers in many neighborhoods).  She saw him approach and said "f this" and ran away, while said rapper continued to have an argument with whoever went all shooty shooty bang bang.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rip Snooty Puff Jr

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
