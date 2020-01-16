 Skip to content
(Guardian) Good morning Belarus. Welcome to the sanctions game. Red light. Green light
    Russia, Belarus, United Kingdom, first wave of sanctions, Poland, Russian language, Military, Foreign Office  
posted to Main » and Politics » on 02 Mar 2022 at 7:50 AM



54 Comments
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FA meet FO
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats what he gets for trusting old man Putin
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt Belarus can absorb sanctions as well a Russia can.
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
americanthinker.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexei Navalny calls for daily protests in Russia:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jumbled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Alexei Navalny calls for daily protests in Russia:

[Fark user image image 833x780]


Too bad they're a nation of frightened cowards then.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that it's taken this long for Belarus sanctions to start.  They're just as complicit as Russia is.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/16/trump-administration-broke-law-in-withholding-ukraine-aid.html

Trump literally withheld aid to Ukraine, maybe Putin didn't attack a few years ago because he didn't need to with the American President helping to weaken Ukraine for him?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, more Squid Game memes? Great....
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/16/trump-administration-broke-law-in-withholding-ukraine-aid.html

Trump literally withheld aid to Ukraine, maybe Putin didn't attack a few years ago because he didn't need to with the American President helping to weaken Ukraine for him?


Some here still act as if Donald "John" Trump wasn't a Russian asset from day one of his presidency.
 
comrade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: So, more Squid Game memes? Great....


it's better than those stupid memes from that 40-year-old submarine movie.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


So Ben Garrison has discovered Photoshop.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wholeheartedly approve of this targeting of specific problematic individuals. Please continue.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This would be an interesting time for massive street protests in Minsk
 
heavymetal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is a something I noticed regarding the article about all the non-western nations that are not joining in on the sanctions, and nations like Belarus probably fits that mold. But all the countries Russia has turned into puppet regimes and the countries they bribed with foreign aid might be good for a UN vote, but otherwise as far as international trade, banking, and trade matters; they all are pretty much useless as allies. They cannot do squat to reduce the impact of the sanctions, and Russia's economy is crumbling.

Sure the U.S. & western allies are a bit dysfunctional and do not always on the same page, but that is like any "family" type structure. But when necessary they do unite and are the nations that have the real economic strength. In today's globalized economy, no major economic power can survive isolated from the others economically, even China which depends on the U.S. consumer market as well as other western markets. The other nations' economies cannot produce the demand nor has the fiscal power to fuel China's economy. Countries that bash "western decadence" needs the markets created by that decadence to survive and prosper.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The president of Belarus deserves the Nicolae Ceaucescu treatment.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pootie Tang rented them cheap and now they don't even get to keep any of it.

Enjoy your inferior potassium, losers.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


User name checks out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's OK, Belarus will gorge themselves on Moldovan riches with their chief export which is... Chrome?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


It's fun watching Trumpanzees desperately cling to their "Putin was scared of Trump, but sees Biden as a pussy" narrative. As if the entire world didn't watch Trump come waddling out of the Helsinki meeting with tears in his eyes and latex on his breath.

Now post some shots of Trump's jowly, fat face photoshopped onto bodybuilders. That never gets old.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"The only thing Ukraine ever had going for it was ability to potentially outlast Russia's economy and will to fight,"

said someone in another thread, because the world economy turning its back on your whole country while sending arms to fight you is apparently nothing at all these days.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

shastacola: Alexei Navalny calls for daily protests in Russia:

[Fark user image 833x780]


Russian somehow emerging out of this rebuilding - THIS guy needs to be their new president.

I know, pipe dream....but still.  A girl can dream.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The president of Belarus deserves the Nicolae Ceaucescu treatment.


So does the former president of the United States.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's OK, Belarus will gorge themselves on Moldovan riches with their chief export which is... Chrome?


Guess they can put some spinners on that Soviet tank that hasn't started since the Ford administration.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That's OK, Belarus will gorge themselves on Moldovan riches with their chief export which is... Chrome?


That's why I still use Firefox.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just copy/paste "Belarus" into the existing Russia sanctions and call it a night.
 
BeatrixK
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]

It's fun watching Trumpanzees desperately cling to their "Putin was scared of Trump, but sees Biden as a pussy" narrative. As if the entire world didn't watch Trump come waddling out of the Helsinki meeting with tears in his eyes and latex on his breath.

Now post some shots of Trump's jowly, fat face photoshopped onto bodybuilders. That never gets old.


And their favorite is 'Sleepy Joe is Senile.'  'Sleepy Joe'

Well kids...let's run down Biden's short list of 'shiat he slept through'

1.)  Somehow mending enough fences, quickly to orchestrate a unified NATO front against Putin.  Jesus...even Switzerland got off the bench on this one!
2.)  Got this same global community to also say 'Gonna hurt for a bit, but Russian Cash ain't flowing ANYWHERE until Putin Sits down and shuts up!'
3.) Has out-intelled Putin to the point he's giving out Putin's plan what seems like before some of Russian troops know what the hell is happening.
4.)  Managing the pandemic and NOW throwing instant treatment post positive test.
5.)  Trying to seat a SCOTUS pick.
6.) US still got issues but we haven't started killing each other.
7.) Small matter of 1/6 committee ferreting out which members of congress helped insurrection shiat up.

And...for good measure...
8.) Given Russian finances...GOP coffers could take a hit - while they are coming to terms with a party in some serious identity crisis issues.

So tell me again, MAGAs, how Sleepy Joe isn't up to the task?
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


Go sit and spin, you shiat poster.
Every single Ukrainian that has used an assault rifle for a VALID purpose, is more heroic than you and VLAD worship of TFG.

"Bonus points" for using an image from "American Thinker" to fail miserably at how traffic signs work.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: shastacola: Alexei Navalny calls for daily protests in Russia:

[Fark user image 833x780]

Russian somehow emerging out of this rebuilding - THIS guy needs to be their new president.

I know, pipe dream....but still.  A girl can dream.


He's to the right of Putin. You know that, right?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


Like Vlad has even seen the inside of a Tank.  HA!  Good one, Douchey...
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

Yeah, he doesn't look evil at all.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shastacola: Alexei Navalny calls for daily protests in Russia:

[Fark user image image 833x780]


The way things are going with the ruble, it'll happen.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
having stoplight peppers for dinner tonight!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

heavymetal: This is a something I noticed regarding the article about all the non-western nations that are not joining in on the sanctions, and nations like Belarus probably fits that mold. But all the countries Russia has turned into puppet regimes and the countries they bribed with foreign aid might be good for a UN vote, but otherwise as far as international trade, banking, and trade matters; they all are pretty much useless as allies. They cannot do squat to reduce the impact of the sanctions, and Russia's economy is crumbling.

Sure the U.S. & western allies are a bit dysfunctional and do not always on the same page, but that is like any "family" type structure. But when necessary they do unite and are the nations that have the real economic strength. In today's globalized economy, no major economic power can survive isolated from the others economically, even China which depends on the U.S. consumer market as well as other western markets. The other nations' economies cannot produce the demand nor has the fiscal power to fuel China's economy. Countries that bash "western decadence" needs the markets created by that decadence to survive and prosper.


Gotta say I found what you posted to be wonderfully garbled but really, really intelligent at the same time. I'm not being snarky or sarcastic at all. I just did a "wake and bake" couple of bowls, fed, watered and cuddled my cat. So maybe that's why I get what you are saying.
/Or maybe you are perspicacious
//Thanks for the post
///My cat demands three slashies
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Simple. If you fark with Ukraine, your banks are cut off, your money is turned to toilet paper. The only way out is for one of your citizens to murder the oligarch in charge. I will personally pay $10,000 USD to any Russian or Belarusian who can provide DNA proof of any leader in the east. That would bring the total to $200k USD to anyone who shows proof of Putin's carcass with a DNA kit run. We're done with him, and any Belarusian that speaks.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

holdmybones: BeatrixK: shastacola: Alexei Navalny calls for daily protests in Russia:

[Fark user image 833x780]

Russian somehow emerging out of this rebuilding - THIS guy needs to be their new president.

I know, pipe dream....but still.  A girl can dream.

He's to the right of Putin. You know that, right?


Even if we were lucky enough to get regime change in Russia there's no hope of a Western type of liberal rising to power. Russia is a conservative, nationalist  country . I don't see that changing in my lifetime.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


EABOD Eric
 
holdmybones
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shastacola: holdmybones: BeatrixK: shastacola: Alexei Navalny calls for daily protests in Russia:

[Fark user image 833x780]

Russian somehow emerging out of this rebuilding - THIS guy needs to be their new president.

I know, pipe dream....but still.  A girl can dream.

He's to the right of Putin. You know that, right?

Even if we were lucky enough to get regime change in Russia there's no hope of a Western type of liberal rising to power. Russia is a conservative, nationalist  country . I don't see that changing in my lifetime.


Completely agree. It was the "a girl can dream" part that threw me as he's merely (probably) better than Vlad the Mad.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Il Douchey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeatrixK: So tell me again, MAGAs, how Sleepy Joe isn't up to the task?


1.). He pissed away US energy independence
2.). He chose a ditz to be a 79 year old heartbeat away from the presidency
3.) Afghanistan
4.) He presided over record number of US Covid deaths
5.) He soiled himself at the Vatican and farted on Camilla
6.) His crack addicted son is a walking invitation for extortion
7.) Runaway inflation
8.) He bribed a Clyburn with a Supreme Court pick
9.) He's seeding the country with illegal immigrants
10.) Supply chain problems suddenly a thing
11.). He's playing check the boxes identity games with the highest court in the land
12.). The man clearly has dementia
13.) $5 gasoline

I could go on and on, but I've got to go to work.  Just look at his approval ratings; a vast and growing majority of Americans realize that we elected a potato;  nobody likes him.

                                                    
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]

It's fun watching Trumpanzees desperately cling to their "Putin was scared of Trump, but sees Biden as a pussy" narrative. As if the entire world didn't watch Trump come waddling out of the Helsinki meeting with tears in his eyes and latex on his breath.

Now post some shots of Trump's jowly, fat face photoshopped onto bodybuilders. That never gets old.


Latex?   Nah.   That's not how Pootie rolls with his top biatch.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Barricaded Gunman: Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]

It's fun watching Trumpanzees desperately cling to their "Putin was scared of Trump, but sees Biden as a pussy" narrative. As if the entire world didn't watch Trump come waddling out of the Helsinki meeting with tears in his eyes and latex on his breath.

Now post some shots of Trump's jowly, fat face photoshopped onto bodybuilders. That never gets old.

Latex?   Nah.   That's not how Pootie rolls with his top biatch.


Even Putin wouldn't raw dog that.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: 1.). He pissed away US energy independence
2.). He chose a ditz to be a 79 year old heartbeat away from the presidency
3.) Afghanistan
4.) He presided over record number of US Covid deaths
5.) He soiled himself at the Vatican and farted on Camilla
6.) His crack addicted son is a walking invitation for extortion
7.) Runaway inflation
8.) He bribed a Clyburn with a Supreme Court pick
9.) He's seeding the country with illegal immigrants
10.) Supply chain problems suddenly a thing
11.). He's playing check the boxes identity games with the highest court in the land
12.). The man clearly has dementia
13.) $5 gasoline

I could go on and on, but I've got to go to work.  Just look at his approval ratings; a vast and growing majority of Americans realize that we elected a potato;  nobody likes him.



imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
clovercat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]


I would like to repost your meme on many social platforms to spread your message.
But I need a favor from you first.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: BeatrixK: So tell me again, MAGAs, how Sleepy Joe isn't up to the task?

1.). He pissed away US energy independence
2.). He chose a ditz to be a 79 year old heartbeat away from the presidency
3.) Afghanistan
4.) He presided over record number of US Covid deaths
5.) He soiled himself at the Vatican and farted on Camilla
6.) His crack addicted son is a walking invitation for extortion
7.) Runaway inflation
8.) He bribed a Clyburn with a Supreme Court pick
9.) He's seeding the country with illegal immigrants
10.) Supply chain problems suddenly a thing
11.). He's playing check the boxes identity games with the highest court in the land
12.). The man clearly has dementia
13.) $5 gasoline

I could go on and on, but I've got to go to work.  Just look at his approval ratings; a vast and growing majority of Americans realize that we elected a potato;  nobody likes him.

                                                    [Fark user image image 271x180]


I know you already know this, but you and people like you are the hemorrhoids dangling from the asshole of humanity.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Il Douchey: [americanthinker.com image 600x373]

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/16/trump-administration-broke-law-in-withholding-ukraine-aid.html

Trump literally withheld aid to Ukraine, maybe Putin didn't attack a few years ago because he didn't need to with the American President helping to weaken Ukraine for him?


He was smart enough to know Trump would start a nuclear war by bombing Chad.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Il Douchey: BeatrixK: So tell me again, MAGAs, how Sleepy Joe isn't up to the task?

1.). He pissed away US energy independence
2.). He chose a ditz to be a 79 year old heartbeat away from the presidency
3.) Afghanistan
4.) He presided over record number of US Covid deaths
5.) He soiled himself at the Vatican and farted on Camilla
6.) His crack addicted son is a walking invitation for extortion
7.) Runaway inflation
8.) He bribed a Clyburn with a Supreme Court pick
9.) He's seeding the country with illegal immigrants
10.) Supply chain problems suddenly a thing
11.). He's playing check the boxes identity games with the highest court in the land
12.). The man clearly has dementia
13.) $5 gasoline

I could go on and on, but I've got to go to work.  Just look at his approval ratings; a vast and growing majority of Americans realize that we elected a potato;  nobody likes him.

                                                    [Fark user image image 271x180]


Lol

Vlad lad Putin Pumper.

Keep losing.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are there any "good" charities or places that can be donated to for helping the Ukrainian citizens?
 
