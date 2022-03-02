 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gaston Gazette)   Guy shagging balls celebrates his 1st home run with his 1st random corpse; "I've watched enough 'Law & Order' to know this is obviously a human"   (gastongazette.com) divider line
49
    More: Strange, Baseball, Police, Death, Forensic science, Gaston County, North Carolina, Skull, Detective, Bone  
•       •       •

1748 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the British 'shagging' or the engagement of sexual intercourse, but the American 'shagging' which just means scrumping.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: Not the British 'shagging' or the engagement of sexual intercourse, but the American 'shagging' which just means scrumping.


Well, you just took half the fun out of this story.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?
 
k4mi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: "We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?


So God was excited about the murder he let happen and wanted to show off?  I mean that checks out based on the Bible stories, but jeez does that make God seem like a serial killer that want's to flaunt his work.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Ineffectual enough to let a murderer kill a person and dump a body. But involved enough to lead children to find it years after the fact. Great god you got there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shagging is cool but I would have teabagged that corpse.  I know I didn't get the kill but I got to TB the fool.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Nurglitch: Not the British 'shagging' or the engagement of sexual intercourse, but the American 'shagging' which just means scrumping.

Well, you just took half the fun out of this story.


Scrumping means something sexual too.

AND I've never seen "American shagging".

The fun appears to be in the story, but about how language is stupid.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the person was killed by a baseball then. Hanging around outside the park. Never saw it coming.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we stop with the 'gritty' reboots? The world is enough of a hot mess without Scooby Doo going realistically dark.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've watched enough 'Law & Order' to know this is obviously a human," said Walker.

It's entirely possible that this kid's god staged this entire scenario as a stinging indictment of the American educational system.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

k4mi: edmo: "We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?

So God was excited about the murder he let happen and wanted to show off?  I mean that checks out based on the Bible stories, but jeez does that make God seem like a serial killer that want's to flaunt his work.



"We don't know how long the deceased has been out there," [city spokesman Rick] Goodale said. "They may have been there for two weeks or they may have been out there for 20 years.


It's like when "that guy" in a group conversation keeps trying to make a joke but has horrible timing, so he tries but everyone is kinda talking to another person so maybe only one person hears it, so then he tries for like five minutes to awkwardly force the conversation to circle back to the same setup point just so someone will witness his killer joke.  Except, by the time he succeeds it's just weird and is really forced.  God gave up waiting for someone to make a genuine cool murder case discovery for this thing and finally just pushed the Hardly boys to go find his Hannibal Lector-esque murder scene so everyone would finally see it.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He stole my pickup line!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheBigJerk: AND I've never seen "American shagging".


I think baseball is the one and only context in which I've seen "shag" used as a verb/action in American english.  It doesn't even get carried over to other sports where you could have a sort of analogous action.  I grew up around baseball, so I never thought twice about it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't know how long the deceased has been out there," (spokesman) Goodale said. "They may have been there for two weeks or they may have been out there for 20 years.

Look, IANAME, but I think you could tell the difference between a two-week old corpse and one that had been there twenty years.  All things being equal, it's just the rate of decomposition.  Throw a thawed turkey onto your lawn, and see what it looks like in two weeks, and then check again in even ten years.  There'll be a difference.
 
fat boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
They Might Be Giants - Turn Around
Youtube b-gCUkxisxU
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

God:   left... left... getting warmer.  Good...   now turn right.  No, right!  Cold!  Colder!  Holy crap, just turn around.  Don't go over there!  Stupid talking monkeys.  Last time I play Halo II with stupid talking monkeys.  Never gonna get them skulls.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Not the British 'shagging' or the engagement of sexual intercourse, but the American 'shagging' which just means scrumping.


I don't know what 'scrumping' is either, aside from, appearantly, a verb.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Not the British 'shagging' or the engagement of sexual intercourse, but the American 'shagging' which just means scrumping.


Stealing apples?

I am so confused.
 
whidbey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I shag one baseball, ONE BASEBALL...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: "We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?


fight club- god hates you
Youtube ssHtqHWMjJQ
 
deadsanta
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Just a perfect God-botherer quote right there, not surprising that so many Farkers singled it out.  As if your life was made to be a bloodhound for God, righting wrongs and getting the personal attention of a deity to solve crimes lmao. More likely God was like "Body buried off church land? Oh no, that will not do.  Get them relocated onto my lot with all the all pomp and circumstance and fill my church's coffers, now, C.R.E.A.M. and don't forget your tithe, biatches!"
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction,"


The Steven King Memorial Stand By Me United Methodist Church?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

k4mi: edmo: "We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?

So God was excited about the murder he let happen and wanted to show off?  I mean that checks out based on the Bible stories, but jeez does that make God seem like a serial killer that want's to flaunt his work.


Well... yeah, dude tortured and murdered his own son, he doesn't give a fark
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to own a business in Gastonia, and I can guaran-Fing-tee there are lots of bodies buried out there. For those of you who don't know where the term "in the sticks" comes from, visit NC in the winter. Thick forests, endless rolling hills. Whoever disposed of this one didn't try very hard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

k4mi: edmo: "We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?

So God was excited about the murder he let happen and wanted to show off?  I mean that checks out based on the Bible stories, but jeez does that make God seem like a serial killer that want's to flaunt his work.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And not very subtle about it.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: I used to own a business in Gastonia, and I can guaran-Fing-tee there are lots of bodies buried out there. For those of you who don't know where the term "in the sticks" comes from, visit NC in the winter. Thick forests, endless rolling hills. Whoever disposed of this one didn't try very hard.


Was that kudzu in the pic?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "We don't know how long the deceased has been out there," (spokesman) Goodale said. "They may have been there for two weeks or they may have been out there for 20 years.

Look, IANAME, but I think you could tell the difference between a two-week old corpse and one that had been there twenty years.  All things being equal, it's just the rate of decomposition.  Throw a thawed turkey onto your lawn, and see what it looks like in two weeks, and then check again in even ten years.  There'll be a difference.


It would never last two weeks, farking racoons
 
Theeng
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: k4mi: edmo: "We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?

So God was excited about the murder he let happen and wanted to show off?  I mean that checks out based on the Bible stories, but jeez does that make God seem like a serial killer that want's to flaunt his work.

[Fark user image image 770x565]

And not very subtle about it.


Whoever drew that has next to no idea how boats work, which fits honestly.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Psst ... hey! Wanna see someone I (let get) killed?
Uh ... God?
Yeah, yeah, it's Me. Now come check this out.
Do I have to?
What do you think?
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: TheBigJerk: AND I've never seen "American shagging".

I think baseball is the one and only context in which I've seen "shag" used as a verb/action in American english.  It doesn't even get carried over to other sports where you could have a sort of analogous action.  I grew up around baseball, so I never thought twice about it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good to know that their god led them to the remains long after they could be readily identified or cause of death could be determined. Of course, it is obvious the person deserved to die in whatever manner that they did so those boys could find what was left. Seriously makes you wonder if these three were the only god fearing people in their town.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was today years old when I learned the term "shagging balls"
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the god stuff is a distraction.  this little farker is a brutal murderer and should be put down like a dog.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Barry McCockner: Whoever disposed of this one didn't try very hard.


Have you ever tried to move a body? There's a reason most killers don't hike their victim's corpses too far once the road runs out.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't know why subby didn't capitalize Guy's last name.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Priest_to_the_Exanimate: Obviously the person was killed by a baseball then. Hanging around outside the park. Never saw it coming.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How the hell is that kid only eighteen but has two tattoo arm sleeves?

Someone's been misdemeanin'.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: How the hell is that kid only eighteen but has two tattoo arm sleeves?

Someone's been misdemeanin'.


Pretty normal for Gastonia.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Priest_to_the_Exanimate: Obviously the person was killed by a baseball then. Hanging around outside the park. Never saw it coming.

[Fark user image 314x420]


I'll go one further: It was these three guys who killed the person during a baseball argument, and then conveniently led authorities to the body years later in order to absolve themselves of suspicion.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
🎵TAKE ME OUT TO THE CRIME SCENE, TAKE ME OUT TO THE GRAVE🎵
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Sounds to me like this "God" fella is now a suspect.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Barry McCockner: Whoever disposed of this one didn't try very hard.

Have you ever tried to move a body? There's a reason most killers don't hike their victim's corpses too far once the road runs out.


So... how many bodies have you had to dispose of?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Sounds to me like this "God" fella is now a suspect.


Well, He would be the world recorder holder for serial killer, wouldn't He?
 
special20
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pert: New Rising Sun: TheBigJerk: AND I've never seen "American shagging".

I think baseball is the one and only context in which I've seen "shag" used as a verb/action in American english.  It doesn't even get carried over to other sports where you could have a sort of analogous action.  I grew up around baseball, so I never thought twice about it.

[Fark user image 346x750]


Fair enough.  I know golf exists, but that's where my knowledge of it stops.
 
Zroop
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

k4mi: edmo: "We all three go to church and it was like God knew we were going to be there and led us in that direction," he said.

Maybe God is giving you a warning?

So God was excited about the murder he let happen and wanted to show off?  I mean that checks out based on the Bible stories, but jeez does that make God seem like a serial killer that want's to flaunt his work.


Joan of Arc and the Sword
Youtube vICums-nFUM
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I heard shagging balls and it reminded me of an old golf joke:
--
One day, Jim and Bob are out golfing. Jim slices his ball deep into a wooded ravine. He grabs his 8-iron and proceeds down the embankment into the ravine in search of his ball.

The brush is quite thick, but Jim searches diligently and suddenly he spots something shiny.

As he gets closer, he realizes that the shiny object is in fact an 8-iron in the hands of a skeleton lying near an old golf ball.

Jim calls out to his golfing partner in excitement, "Hey Bob, come here, I got trouble down here."

Bob comes running over to the edge of the ravine and calls out, "What's the matter Jim?"

"Throw me my 7-iron," Jim shouts back. "I just realized you can't get out of here with an 8-iron!"
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.