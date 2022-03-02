 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Russians relying on the holy hand grenade to protect themselves for negotiations. It's your Wednesday morning Ukraine discussion thread   (cnn.com) divider line
59
    More: Facepalm, Russia, Russian state news agency RIA, Ukraine, Ukrainian presidential aide, Marci Shore, European Union, truck driver, Ukrainians  
•       •       •

1080 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 7:42 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tis only a flesh wound!

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw reports of an 80 vehicle column in the south being completely destroyed?
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I saw reports of an 80 vehicle column in the south being completely destroyed?


Have heard lots of reports of convoys being destroyed but haven't seen any verified ground truth, though that may just be because more and more reporters are heading west where it's safer.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BREAKING: Ukrainian Air Force says two Ukrainian MIG-29 fighter jets battled 2 Russian warplanes over Kyiv region. Two Russian aircraft destroyed. Ukraine also lost one fighter.

https://twitter.com/haynesdeborah/status/1498986502478610437?t=Ma0NC96w0r9sfyeCpa540Q&s=19
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I saw reports of an 80 vehicle column in the south being completely destroyed?


https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1498989441154703365?t=akTVtvfSqLGXUsMHDKbVMg&s=19


Dayum. farked em good. That's a lot of burnt out armor.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*pokes head in for bookmark purposes*
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rare naval win by Ukraine near Odesa

https://twitter.com/Guderian_Xaba/status/1498998567163334656?t=7omU8-cNWjUWIQp3X_gfcQ&s=19
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I saw reports of an 80 vehicle column in the south being completely destroyed?


/\
So this would be the fifth post
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think fark might be having problems this morning... Having troubles refreshing and posting sometimes.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: A rare naval win by Ukraine near Odesa

https://twitter.com/Guderian_Xaba/status/1498998567163334656?t=7omU8-cNWjUWIQp3X_gfcQ&s=19


Or they're upgrading more ships with the Kuznetsov's engine technology.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are coming in and claiming they will give No Quarter unless they give in, that is a WAR CRIME
(maybe two, because you aren't supposed to FORCE civilians to affirm or pledge loyalty to the other side).
Alfred Jodl got a hemp necktie and Spandau for a No Quarter like order similar to this.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilarious video of a Russian soldier trying to loot a store...
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I saw reports of an 80 vehicle column in the south being completely destroyed?


and some forward elements of the biggie approaching Kiev got royally chewed up as well.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪


A 7mm isn't going to do sh*t against that armored tub
 
pd2001
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Osinttechnical: Russian delegation came to the city of Konotop to negotiate a surrender, effectively said that the city would be destroyed in the fighting otherwise. https://t.co/SpRtSeju2N


Konotop?

Konotop.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Russians always did like a good squeeze.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: cameroncrazy1984: I saw reports of an 80 vehicle column in the south being completely destroyed?

https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1498989441154703365?t=akTVtvfSqLGXUsMHDKbVMg&s=19


Dayum. farked em good. That's a lot of burnt out armor.


Well 80 seems like a far more sober estimate than the 800 number we heard previously. Still, damn good on the Ukranians for that.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: Think fark might be having problems this morning... Having troubles refreshing and posting sometimes.


Indeed, had trouble posting that reply to you above.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brax33: A rare naval win by Ukraine near Odesa

https://twitter.com/Guderian_Xaba/status/1498998567163334656?t=7omU8-cNWjUWIQp3X_gfcQ&s=19


Can't tell if Russian ship, or if the Russians just shot up another neutral freighter as part of their "everybody root for us" campaign.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of activity today on for NATO air assets.

Instructions (With Screenshot) listed at : https://www.fark.com/comments/12165131/148291448#c148291448

Updated filter list:
PYTHON,FORTE,VIPER,LAGR,HOMER,NCHO,REDEYE,GAF,RAF,NATO,MMF,COOL,KAYAK,DUKE,HEIST,YANK,REACH,RRR,WINK,KK,RFR,RCH,HAF,CNV,ROPER,STGRY,BOMR,RNGR,SMILE,RAIDR,GRZLY,OCEAN,SAM,TONUS,OLIVE,DISCO,SPAR,HERKY,VALOR,CASTLE,HKY,JEDI,TUAF,PLF,REBEL,VMP,JAKE


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

A 7mm isn't going to do sh*t against that armored tub


Dude, the engines are from the 90's. Before they made the turbines resistant to debris. It could suck up a 7mm rock and the engine would explode like a hand grenade.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

A 7mm isn't going to do sh*t against that armored tub

Dude, the engines are from the 90's. Before they made the turbines resistant to debris. It could suck up a 7mm rock and the engine would explode like a hand grenade.


Ok now imagine hitting a target that size with a pistol from 500 feet
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪


The Ukrainins could IED their roads..And i'm not sure why they aren't..They might just not have the
time/manpower at hand.. I'd kinda like to see fewer people protesting (Though thats' a GREAT moral builder and a great moral breaker for the Russians to see too) and more molotov cocktail parties and drive
by shootings, and blowing holes in roads.. They HAVE been doing a lot better barricading..There are
some great pics of barricades made with dump trucks, sandbags,tractor tires, home made hedgehogs,
caltrops and all that good stuff..They can't take those tanks and BMPs into the mud fields to get around that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brax33: Hilarious video of a Russian soldier trying to loot a store...


"Techno House"? What's he going to loot, a bunch of OONCE OONCE OONCE OONCE OONCEs?
 
Theeng
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You can't park there sir!
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brax33: Hilarious video of a Russian soldier trying to loot a store...


The Simpsons - I'm giving you the beating of your life
Youtube OnTdUYTOaCQ
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

A 7mm isn't going to do sh*t against that armored tub

Dude, the engines are from the 90's. Before they made the turbines resistant to debris. It could suck up a 7mm rock and the engine would explode like a hand grenade.

Ok now imagine hitting a target that size with a pistol from 500 feet


Thus the, "enough ammo", portion of my statement.

Look, I'm not trying to directly shiat on the A-10. I know people love it for some reason. I understand why they do, the gun is cool. I've put hands on them, I've refueled a ton of them, I've helped their maintenance crews and was good friends with multiple A-10 crew chiefs. Maintaining them is a pain in the dick, and they are all ancient so it's like working on a particularly stupidly designed ford from the 70's.

Doesn't stop the 130 from being better in nearly every aspect though.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: brax33: A rare naval win by Ukraine near Odesa

https://twitter.com/Guderian_Xaba/status/1498998567163334656?t=7omU8-cNWjUWIQp3X_gfcQ&s=19

Can't tell if Russian ship, or if the Russians just shot up another neutral freighter as part of their "everybody root for us" campaign.


Or just an unharmed Russian ship underway.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Theeng: You can't park there sir!
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x636]


Maybe they shouldn't have used World of Tanks as a training tool.  "Win probability is less than 80%? Straight to the lake, comrades!"
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brax33: Have heard lots of reports of convoys being destroyed but haven't seen any verified ground truth, though that may just be because more and more reporters are heading west where it's safer.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Source: https://www.the-sun.com/news/4803482/incredible-photos-russian-convoy-wreckage-bucha-kyiv/
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

A 7mm isn't going to do sh*t against that armored tub

Dude, the engines are from the 90's. Before they made the turbines resistant to debris. It could suck up a 7mm rock and the engine would explode like a hand grenade.

Ok now imagine hitting a target that size with a pistol from 500 feet

Thus the, "enough ammo", portion of my statement.

Look, I'm not trying to directly shiat on the A-10. I know people love it for some reason. I understand why they do, the gun is cool. I've put hands on them, I've refueled a ton of them, I've helped their maintenance crews and was good friends with multiple A-10 crew chiefs. Maintaining them is a pain in the dick, and they are all ancient so it's like working on a particularly stupidly designed ford from the 70's.

Doesn't stop the 130 from being better in nearly every aspect though.


I think it would be helpful to remember that American airpower typically uses strike packages, so a mix of several different aircraft types would probably be the best way to disperse this convoy over a wide area in very small pieces.
 
rohar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪


I grew up at Rhein Main, did summer hire at 37TAS as a teenager.  Somehow, I share your fondness for the C-130.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Maker_of_Roads: cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: cameroncrazy1984: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

A 7mm isn't going to do sh*t against that armored tub

Dude, the engines are from the 90's. Before they made the turbines resistant to debris. It could suck up a 7mm rock and the engine would explode like a hand grenade.

Ok now imagine hitting a target that size with a pistol from 500 feet

Thus the, "enough ammo", portion of my statement.

Look, I'm not trying to directly shiat on the A-10. I know people love it for some reason. I understand why they do, the gun is cool. I've put hands on them, I've refueled a ton of them, I've helped their maintenance crews and was good friends with multiple A-10 crew chiefs. Maintaining them is a pain in the dick, and they are all ancient so it's like working on a particularly stupidly designed ford from the 70's.

Doesn't stop the 130 from being better in nearly every aspect though.

I think it would be helpful to remember that American airpower typically uses strike packages, so a mix of several different aircraft types would probably be the best way to disperse this convoy over a wide area in very small pieces.


True that.

Get some F-16's to wild weasel the AA, Some F-15's to keep other jets off their back, and bring in some 130's to till the road into fresh mulch for the entire 40 miles. Perfect for planting all those sunflowers people keep talking about.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bloobeary: brax33: Have heard lots of reports of convoys being destroyed but haven't seen any verified ground truth, though that may just be because more and more reporters are heading west where it's safer.

[Fark user image 850x598]
[Fark user image 850x540]
Source: https://www.the-sun.com/news/4803482/incredible-photos-russian-convoy-wreckage-bucha-kyiv/


Wow....Enough scrap metal there for 10,000 Lada...
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rohar: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

I grew up at Rhein Main, did summer hire at 37TAS as a teenager.  Somehow, I share your fondness for the C-130.


Nice! A buddy of mine was stationed at Rammstein. I hear it is a particularly awesome place.

I would 100X rather live near an airbase with C-130's than any other aircraft. The low rumble is relaxing, and doesn't shake the windowpanes (usually). I spent 4 years at an F-16 base, and hearing the sky rip open as they take off in full afterburner every time gets old after about a week.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This was posted last night, it's a good breakdown by a German (in English) about how Putin's invasion of Ukraine has caused German defense policy to do a complete 180 within 48 hours.  The video is from the same guy who did the interview with the Russian airpower expert I've posted in several threads the past few days.  No, the video is not just about the F-35, the title is a concession to the channel being aviation focused and appeasing the almighty You Tube algorithm:

GERMANY RE-ARMING: F-35 is Back?
Youtube 2B4njJatAhA
 
pd2001
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bloobeary: brax33: Have heard lots of reports of convoys being destroyed but haven't seen any verified ground truth, though that may just be because more and more reporters are heading west where it's safer.

[Fark user image image 850x598]
[Fark user image image 850x540]
Source: https://www.the-sun.com/news/4803482/incredible-photos-russian-convoy-wreckage-bucha-kyiv/


This would be a bad time to get caught littering in Ukraine and have to do roadside cleanup duty.

Seriously, what do you do with all of that wreckage? Melt it down into statues of Baka-San's wife's vulva pointing towards Moscow and Minsk?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bloobeary: brax33: Have heard lots of reports of convoys being destroyed but haven't seen any verified ground truth, though that may just be because more and more reporters are heading west where it's safer.

[Fark user image 850x598]
[Fark user image 850x540]
Source: https://www.the-sun.com/news/4803482/incredible-photos-russian-convoy-wreckage-bucha-kyiv/


I think these may be new pics of the convoy that got hit in Bucha a couple of days ago.
https://twitter.com/Osinttechnical/status/1498914047235870720
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brax33: Hilarious video of a Russian soldier trying to loot a store...


HAHAHAHAHAAHAH!
 
valenumr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: rohar: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

I grew up at Rhein Main, did summer hire at 37TAS as a teenager.  Somehow, I share your fondness for the C-130.

Nice! A buddy of mine was stationed at Rammstein. I hear it is a particularly awesome place.

I would 100X rather live near an airbase with C-130's than any other aircraft. The low rumble is relaxing, and doesn't shake the windowpanes (usually). I spent 4 years at an F-16 base, and hearing the sky rip open as they take off in full afterburner every time gets old after about a week.


Unless you've been in one. Or maybe you enjoy inhaling diesel fumes.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brax33: Hilarious video of a Russian soldier trying to loot a store...


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pd2001: bloobeary: brax33: Have heard lots of reports of convoys being destroyed but haven't seen any verified ground truth, though that may just be because more and more reporters are heading west where it's safer.

[Fark user image image 850x598]
[Fark user image image 850x540]
Source: https://www.the-sun.com/news/4803482/incredible-photos-russian-convoy-wreckage-bucha-kyiv/

This would be a bad time to get caught littering in Ukraine and have to do roadside cleanup duty.

Seriously, what do you do with all of that wreckage? Melt it down into statues of Baka-San's wife's vulva pointing towards Moscow and Minsk?


One would be statue made on a mold of Baka-San's Wife's vulva...Marked PUTIN
The other side of the street would be a giant penis statue..Marked ZELINSKY
 
pd2001
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

valenumr: Maker_of_Roads: rohar: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

I grew up at Rhein Main, did summer hire at 37TAS as a teenager.  Somehow, I share your fondness for the C-130.

Nice! A buddy of mine was stationed at Rammstein. I hear it is a particularly awesome place.

I would 100X rather live near an airbase with C-130's than any other aircraft. The low rumble is relaxing, and doesn't shake the windowpanes (usually). I spent 4 years at an F-16 base, and hearing the sky rip open as they take off in full afterburner every time gets old after about a week.

Unless you've been in one. Or maybe you enjoy inhaling diesel fumes.


The only time I was ever airsick was on an MC-130 doing a low-level airdrop on an incentive ride at Hurlburt, back in '99

Between the fumes and the weaving, one person puked, starting a chain reaction like the Chunk blender story in Goonies.

Even pulling 8g's on an F15 ride a year later didn't make me hurl... just the big ol' Four Fans of Freedom.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pd2001: bloobeary: brax33: Have heard lots of reports of convoys being destroyed but haven't seen any verified ground truth, though that may just be because more and more reporters are heading west where it's safer.

[Fark user image image 850x598]
[Fark user image image 850x540]
Source: https://www.the-sun.com/news/4803482/incredible-photos-russian-convoy-wreckage-bucha-kyiv/

This would be a bad time to get caught littering in Ukraine and have to do roadside cleanup duty.

Seriously, what do you do with all of that wreckage? Melt it down into statues of Baka-San's wife's vulva pointing towards Moscow and Minsk?


They will be melted down and made into a sculpture honoring the Ukrainian's massive balls.  They still need more.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pd2001: valenumr: Maker_of_Roads: rohar: Maker_of_Roads: I keep seeing people talking about the 40 mile long convey, and then saying that an A-10 would clear it right up.
A-10's fly at jogging speed. A dude with enough ammo could shoot one down with a makarov.

What they really need is a C-130. Jam their shiatty, dollar store radios, and drop a moab in the middle of the road. You can't drive a fuel truck through a 20 foot deep crater.

/again, take what i say with a grain of salt.
//I'm an 8 year C-130 crew chief, it is the best aircraft in the USAF inventory
///♫"Anything you can do, I can do better"♪

I grew up at Rhein Main, did summer hire at 37TAS as a teenager.  Somehow, I share your fondness for the C-130.

Nice! A buddy of mine was stationed at Rammstein. I hear it is a particularly awesome place.

I would 100X rather live near an airbase with C-130's than any other aircraft. The low rumble is relaxing, and doesn't shake the windowpanes (usually). I spent 4 years at an F-16 base, and hearing the sky rip open as they take off in full afterburner every time gets old after about a week.

Unless you've been in one. Or maybe you enjoy inhaling diesel fumes.

The only time I was ever airsick was on an MC-130 doing a low-level airdrop on an incentive ride at Hurlburt, back in '99

Between the fumes and the weaving, one person puked, starting a chain reaction like the Chunk blender story in Goonies.

Even pulling 8g's on an F15 ride a year later didn't make me hurl... just the big ol' Four Fans of Freedom.


Gotta admit. The pilots are slightly insane. I didn't know those things could drop from like 25k feet to a runway that fast.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sebastrd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Slaxl: [Fark user image 850x1268]


Why is there a roll of toilet paper standing next to Legolas.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sebastrd: Slaxl: [Fark user image 850x1268]

Why is there a roll of toilet paper standing next to Legolas.


That's the one ring on the pedestal :D
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.