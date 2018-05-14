 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Husband: "Maybe your sister could be our surrogate?" Wife: "Sure" Husband: "Ya know, IVF treatments are expensive, so"   (yahoo.com) divider line
42
    More: Creepy, Marriage, Family, Reddit user u, Wife, traditional way, husband's red flags, money IVF, much time  
•       •       •

1375 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 8:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10,000 or more a shot, saves her the pain of egg harvesting (not fun at all), and he gets to bang a younger version of his wife.  I think this is an absolute win.

If she uncomfortable, maybe he could suggest she join them during the conception.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: If she uncomfortable, maybe he could suggest she join them during the conception.


What that might look like...

cdn.mamamia.com.auView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow. Wow...
They haven't even got to the part where the sister gets to tell him to conceive by farking himself.

The Tik Tok thing about bad delivery room dads as well... I'm not sure how you watch someone in labour and think for a second "hey, but what about me?"
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could be worse, he could have suggested HIS sister.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There are only two ways this would work... If he were Pete Davidson or if they all lived in Alabama.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What happened to the turkey baster?

/ oh, I see, he wants to bang the sister
// carry on
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh God. Now we're getting Reddit stories via Yahoo?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She's going to be more devastated when she finds out he already did.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It can happen on the first try, but not always. So he might have to try several times. Does his wife have hot friends? They could be surrogates. And also maybe that cute barista at the coffee shop on the corner. And his secretary.

Just saying, if she wants a child she's going to have to cheer in this race to conception. He's doing this for her.
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Could be worse, he could have suggested HIS sister.


Plot twist: both of them are his sisters.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reddit user u/throwRASister9977 gained over 35,000 upvotes and 8,000 comments when she posted ...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/going to be in my bunk anyway
 
pd2001
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: She's going to be more devastated when she finds out he already did.


This.

She explained that her sister - four years younger than her and seven years younger than her husband - has no idea her husband suggested this and won't be finding out.

She knows, hon.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: It can happen on the first try, but not always. So he might have to try several times. Does his wife have hot friends? They could be surrogates. And also maybe that cute barista at the coffee shop on the corner. And his secretary.

Just saying, if she wants a child she's going to have to cheer in this race to conception. He's doing this for her.


Plot twist - he secretly had a vasectomy.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: It can happen on the first try, but not always. So he might have to try several times. Does his wife have hot friends? They could be surrogates. And also maybe that cute barista at the coffee shop on the corner. And his secretary.

Just saying, if she wants a child she's going to have to cheer in this race to conception. He's doing this for her.


Breaking Bad - "I did it for me"
Youtube uG1S7HJQL_4
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think they used that plot point in The Big Chill. One of the females was having problems conceiving so one of the husband's buddies stepped in to help. Possibly this was way before IVF and the only way to get it done.
 
sleze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sometimes it just makes sense, subby...

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People would have better lives if menage a trois were considered normal.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So most important question: what does the sister look like?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: It can happen on the first try, but not always. So he might have to try several times. Does his wife have hot friends? They could be surrogates. And also maybe that cute barista at the coffee shop on the corner. And his secretary.

Just saying, if she wants a child she's going to have to cheer in this race to conception. He's doing this for her.


Yeah, this guys going to wear hand warmers on his balls to make sure it doesn't work the first time...or the twentieth.
 
yms
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seen this happen in hundreds of documentaries on the internet already.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: [Fark user image 368x640]


Oh, Chick Tracts. they never fail to deliver.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Oh God. Now we're getting Reddit stories via Yahoo?


It's like being the third in line on the human centipede.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The still unanswered question in this scenario: Does he end up fixing the cable?
 
houstondragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: $10,000 or more a shot, saves her the pain of egg harvesting (not fun at all), and he gets to bang a younger version of his wife.  I think this is an absolute win.

If she uncomfortable, maybe he could suggest she join them during the conception.


The GOP Gilead approves.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: It can happen on the first try, but not always. So he might have to try several times. Does his wife have hot friends? They could be surrogates. And also maybe that cute barista at the coffee shop on the corner. And his secretary.

Just saying, if she wants a child she's going to have to cheer in this race to conception. He's doing this for her.


I think its rather rare for it to happen on the first time.

That, or my semen sucks, or I am lucky.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Wow. Wow...
They haven't even got to the part where the sister gets to tell him to conceive by farking himself.

The Tik Tok thing about bad delivery room dads as well... I'm not sure how you watch someone in labour and think for a second "hey, but what about me?"


that's the trick, you are thinking about yourself the whole time, not just for one measly second.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Advice column writers taking to Reddit to try out different material?

I'll file this with stories that include "Yeah (movie starlet) met my wife and I for dinner, after which we had a threesome."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jmr61: So most important question: what does the sister look like?


Well, she comes over to the house in volleyball shorts and a half shirt.  She hasn't discovered the Baskin Robbins down the street like the wife has, if you get my drift.  She's always talking way too loud about what she bought at Victoria's Secret and what she's wearing at this very moment under her clothes.  No VPN thanks to the Red VS thong.  And she said her last boyfriend went to dirty town on her and she kinda really, really likes it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The tough part is waiting for the sister to get stuck in the dryer, sink, or under a bed or table. This is the reason the success rate is so low with this type of fertility treatment. According to an article I read in Penthouse, the trick is to stop thinking about it and then, inevitably, it just happens.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: emersonbiggins: [Fark user image 368x640]

Oh, Chick Tracts. they never fail to deliver.


I can't stop laughing.  That could go in any thread.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Oh God. Now we're getting Reddit stories via Yahoo?


nobody wanted to tweet it
 
thesharkman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Advice column writers taking to Reddit to try out different material?

I'll file this with stories that include "Yeah (movie starlet) met my wife and I for dinner, after which we had a threesome."


I went to a bar with a girlfriend I was dating, her friend was there. After a few minutes my girlfriend comes up to me and says hey my friend wants to have a threesome. And I was thinking all this is pretty cool. Then I find out it was that her friend wanted to have a threesome with her boyfriend and my girlfriend. As my girlfriend's friend was married and was looking for a place to hook up with her man on the side.
 
Likwit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Wow. Wow...
They haven't even got to the part where the sister gets to tell him to conceive by farking himself.

The Tik Tok thing about bad delivery room dads as well... I'm not sure how you watch someone in labour and think for a second "hey, but what about me?"


I didn't say anything, but I definitely thought it. My wife is a pianist and when I held her hand she absolutely crushed mine. I really thought it might break. Later she said she was trying to transfer pain to me 😳
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
CSB: about 20 years ago one of my good friends asked me if I would father a child for her and her long time partner. I resisted the urge to say something along the lines of "the natural way would be more enjoyable and cheaper." After two tries of IVF they finally got a viable embryo implanted and have an incredibly handsome young man now. The process however is very stressful and expensive. My physical part was the simplest; physical, abstaining from ejaculating for a month and going to clinic to provide sperm twice (four total since the first treatment was unsuccessful).The paperwork to release and absolve paternity rights was more signatures and pages than a home mortgage and cost about the same as buying a house. After the first attempt her partner said to me: I should've just farked you, that would've been easier. Whole process (not including carrying to term) took nearly two years. //CSB
 
QFarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to ???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Google suggests there is a surprising number of short documentaries about this subject available online.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Vansthing: CSB: about 20 years ago one of my good friends asked me if I would father a child for her and her long time partner. I resisted the urge to say something along the lines of "the natural way would be more enjoyable and cheaper." After two tries of IVF they finally got a viable embryo implanted and have an incredibly handsome young man now. The process however is very stressful and expensive. My physical part was the simplest; physical, abstaining from ejaculating for a month and going to clinic to provide sperm twice (four total since the first treatment was unsuccessful).The paperwork to release and absolve paternity rights was more signatures and pages than a home mortgage and cost about the same as buying a house. After the first attempt her partner said to me: I should've just farked you, that would've been easier. Whole process (not including carrying to term) took nearly two years. //CSB


The cost might be based on the science but the VALUE is mostly about having that paperwork absolving everything
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eKonk: Ponzholio: Could be worse, he could have suggested HIS sister.

Plot twist: both of them are his sisters.


Great, now we know Shyamalan's Fark handle.
 
Invincible Sky Lizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Reddit user u/throwRASister9977 gained over 35,000 upvotes and 8,000 comments when she posted ...


Yeah, whenever I'm angry or otherwise upset about something I turn to tens of thousands of complete strangers for emotional support.
 
shamen123
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Questionable story on reddit from throwaway account causes thousands of replies. News at eleven. Next up its Troy with the weather.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They did it on Shameless with the wife's mother.  It was awful.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.