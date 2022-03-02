 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Crack assassin team sent for Volodymyr Badass assassinated by Ukrainian asskickers. With assistance from associates in the FSB. Ass   (axios.com) divider line
44
    More: Asinine, Russia, Ukrainian National Security, Ukrainian forces, assassination plot, Defense Council, chief Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky  
•       •       •

1968 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, NO ONE likes these Chechen asshats, do they?

Maybe, and this is just some constructive criticism, Russia should maybe NOT publish when they are going to send badasses in to do some murders? Maybe just focus on the job, instead of the terror and the publicity? I know, it's nice to get credit, but credit is something that folks can take after the job gets done. Plus, you look less like a tool if it goes South because your own intelligence service is dropping hints at your plans because THEY think you're being a ginormous idiot who is putting the nation at risk because they gamed out the damage that shutting down the economy to get the gang back together and found it as unacceptable as shelling orphanages to get the world on your side.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protect that man at all costs.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now that Putin has tried to assassinate a head of state, can we use the same tactics against him?

//of course not, that wouldn't be PC
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Man, NO ONE likes these Chechen asshats, do they?

Maybe, and this is just some constructive criticism, Russia should maybe NOT publish when they are going to send badasses in to do some murders? Maybe just focus on the job, instead of the terror and the publicity? I know, it's nice to get credit, but credit is something that folks can take after the job gets done. Plus, you look less like a tool if it goes South because your own intelligence service is dropping hints at your plans because THEY think you're being a ginormous idiot who is putting the nation at risk because they gamed out the damage that shutting down the economy to get the gang back together and found it as unacceptable as shelling orphanages to get the world on your side.


One of the Chechen assholes who lived through the assault that killed their leader outright admitted they are more effective at striking terror in civilian populations, and since it was now obvious the Ukrainian people weren't scared he wouldn't go back.  They are an admitted terrorist organization, and deserve all the hate they get from everyone. The Russian gov't using them is further evidence they need to be made into international pariahs until they get their act together.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole some people have great ess thrust upon them line.

I can't imagine he thought this would be the job when he ran for president. But goodness has he risen to the challenge.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: So now that Putin has tried to assassinate a head of state, can we use the same tactics against him?

//of course not, that wouldn't be PC


I've been on board with that for a week. Between what you said and his nuclear threats to the world, some people just need to be offed. The world will celebrate whomever takes him out.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Holy moly if true. We knew there was opposition to the war in Russia, but turncoats in the FSB?
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


crack assassin/ ass crack
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: johnphantom: So now that Putin has tried to assassinate a head of state, can we use the same tactics against him?

//of course not, that wouldn't be PC

I've been on board with that for a week. Between what you said and his nuclear threats to the world, some people just need to be offed. The world will celebrate whomever takes him out.


Too bad Putin won't leave his bunker and get into a hooptie Toyota so he can get pasted by a predator drone.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Man, NO ONE likes these Chechen asshats, do they?

Maybe, and this is just some constructive criticism, Russia should maybe NOT publish when they are going to send badasses in to do some murders? Maybe just focus on the job, instead of the terror and the publicity? I know, it's nice to get credit, but credit is something that folks can take after the job gets done. Plus, you look less like a tool if it goes South because your own intelligence service is dropping hints at your plans because THEY think you're being a ginormous idiot who is putting the nation at risk because they gamed out the damage that shutting down the economy to get the gang back together and found it as unacceptable as shelling orphanages to get the world on your side.


TFA says a member of Russia's Federal Security Service tipped them off about the plot.

Putin's intelligence agencies are turning on him.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: One of the Chechen assholes who lived through the assault that killed their leader outright admitted they are more effective at striking terror in civilian populations, and since it was now obvious the Ukrainian people weren't scared he wouldn't go back.  They are an admitted terrorist organization, and deserve all the hate they get from everyone. The Russian gov't using them is further evidence they need to be made into international pariahs until they get their act together.


Hundreds of years of tribal animosity and trying to cram disparate ethnicities together, I wonder if the Afghans are looking at this and wondering what would've happened if they had actually had good leadership against the Taliban.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Brought to you by Vlad Jr.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are pictures of these chucklefarks on Twitter that are hilarious.

They drove to war in a Porsche and look like the babies of Ted Cruz and Duck Dynasty.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone that poisons/imprisons their political opponents, you can assume will try to assassinate the leader of a country he's attempting to conquer.

If you know something's is coming, it's easier to plan for/against.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Holy moly if true. We knew there was opposition to the war in Russia, but turncoats in the FSB?


Or Ukraine is trolling again.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: TFA says a member of Russia's Federal Security Service tipped them off about the plot.

Putin's intelligence agencies are turning on him.


Not sure that it is true. If it is, AWESOME! If it isn't, then it is amazing psy-ops by theUkrainians. Putin should be crapping his pants.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Holy moly if true. We knew there was opposition to the war in Russia, but turncoats in the FSB?


they probably just hate those Chechen shiats, but it doesn't bode well for Fat Adolf.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin is such a defender of Christianity (as the Far Right, Alt-Right, Q cultists, and their various associated wankers have tried to tell me), why is he giving radical Islamists like Kadyrov (the guy who supplied the hit team) so much support?

Rhetorical, of course. Putin views Christians as another category of "useful idiots", but the idiots won't accept this.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crack Assassin is also the name of my line of plumber's suspenders.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertfool: stoli n coke: TFA says a member of Russia's Federal Security Service tipped them off about the plot.

Putin's intelligence agencies are turning on him.

Not sure that it is true. If it is, AWESOME! If it isn't, then it is amazing psy-ops by theUkrainians. Putin should be crapping his pants.


Either way, the circle of people he trusts is now smaller.

The Ukrainians also just saying the assassins had been "eliminated" was a nice touch as a message to anyone else who may think about trying to collect on the bounty.

Has a "you can come pick up the parts the dogs didn't want" vibe.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Holy moly if true. We knew there was opposition to the war in Russia, but turncoats in the FSB?


Maybe.  Maybe not.  Maybe the Ukrainian intelligence services decided to fark with Vova's head a bit.  Make him think he has traitors in his ranks.

Think of it in the context of Trump.  Which would bother him the most: that his hit team has failed or the idea that his own people are plotting against him?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: If Putin is such a defender of Christianity (as the Far Right, Alt-Right, Q cultists, and their various associated wankers have tried to tell me), why is he giving radical Islamists like Kadyrov (the guy who supplied the hit team) so much support?

Rhetorical, of course. Putin views Christians as another category of "useful idiots", but the idiots won't accept this.


The same reason they see Trump as the savior of xtianity even though he tried to sell nukes to the Saudis and is a waddling cartoon of vice.

Racism.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Man, NO ONE likes these Chechen asshats, do they?

Maybe, and this is just some constructive criticism, Russia should maybe NOT publish when they are going to send badasses in to do some murders? Maybe just focus on the job, instead of the terror and the publicity? I know, it's nice to get credit, but credit is something that folks can take after the job gets done. Plus, you look less like a tool if it goes South because your own intelligence service is dropping hints at your plans because THEY think you're being a ginormous idiot who is putting the nation at risk because they gamed out the damage that shutting down the economy to get the gang back together and found it as unacceptable as shelling orphanages to get the world on your side.


Did Russia publish it? Sounds instead like Ukraine has some allies in the FSB.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Crack Assassin" is my anal-only porn star name, but spelled out with crude hand gestures.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: hubiestubert: Man, NO ONE likes these Chechen asshats, do they?

Maybe, and this is just some constructive criticism, Russia should maybe NOT publish when they are going to send badasses in to do some murders? Maybe just focus on the job, instead of the terror and the publicity? I know, it's nice to get credit, but credit is something that folks can take after the job gets done. Plus, you look less like a tool if it goes South because your own intelligence service is dropping hints at your plans because THEY think you're being a ginormous idiot who is putting the nation at risk because they gamed out the damage that shutting down the economy to get the gang back together and found it as unacceptable as shelling orphanages to get the world on your side.

One of the Chechen assholes who lived through the assault that killed their leader outright admitted they are more effective at striking terror in civilian populations, and since it was now obvious the Ukrainian people weren't scared he wouldn't go back.  They are an admitted terrorist organization, and deserve all the hate they get from everyone. The Russian gov't using them is further evidence they need to be made into international pariahs until they get their act together.


Let's just take a moment to appreciate how thoroughly the Ukrainians kicked their asses
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scanman61: jaytkay: Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Holy moly if true. We knew there was opposition to the war in Russia, but turncoats in the FSB?

Maybe.  Maybe not.  Maybe the Ukrainian intelligence services decided to fark with Vova's head a bit.  Make him think he has traitors in his ranks.

Think of it in the context of Trump.  Which would bother him the most: that his hit team has failed or the idea that his own people are plotting against him?


Something else Pootie Tang has to worry about. I'm a couple of days, a not insignificant number of agents are going to start asking each other "Did you get paid yet?"
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, that FSB thing is lovely, whether true or not.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scanman61: jaytkay: Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Holy moly if true. We knew there was opposition to the war in Russia, but turncoats in the FSB?

Maybe.  Maybe not.  Maybe the Ukrainian intelligence services decided to fark with Vova's head a bit.  Make him think he has traitors in his ranks.

Think of it in the context of Trump.  Which would bother him the most: that his hit team has failed or the idea that his own people are plotting against him?


Why would either bother him if he hadn't actually sent a hit team in the first place?
 
Creoena
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The global outrage if Volodymyr and his family are killed will be enormous.  At least until the next news cycle comes in, anyway.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait the country that claimed they're removing Nazis sent Islamist fighters to assassinate a Jewish head of state?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Don't Troll Me Bro!: hubiestubert: Man, NO ONE likes these Chechen asshats, do they?

Maybe, and this is just some constructive criticism, Russia should maybe NOT publish when they are going to send badasses in to do some murders? Maybe just focus on the job, instead of the terror and the publicity? I know, it's nice to get credit, but credit is something that folks can take after the job gets done. Plus, you look less like a tool if it goes South because your own intelligence service is dropping hints at your plans because THEY think you're being a ginormous idiot who is putting the nation at risk because they gamed out the damage that shutting down the economy to get the gang back together and found it as unacceptable as shelling orphanages to get the world on your side.

One of the Chechen assholes who lived through the assault that killed their leader outright admitted they are more effective at striking terror in civilian populations, and since it was now obvious the Ukrainian people weren't scared he wouldn't go back.  They are an admitted terrorist organization, and deserve all the hate they get from everyone. The Russian gov't using them is further evidence they need to be made into international pariahs until they get their act together.

Let's just take a moment to appreciate how thoroughly the Ukrainians kicked their asses


In fairness, these are guys who specialize in attacking unarmed civilians from cover and THEN get to the raping and looting AFTERWARDS. It's up for debate if these hardbois have ever seen a standup fight.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That doesn't bode well for the sort of "understood rule" that you don't try to assassinate the head of state.
That's a REAL bad faith move if you are also always trying to say you want the option of negotiation open.
You can't have it both ways..Either you recognize the gov and negotiate, or you don't...If you're
willing to send assassins, you don't..
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think the Russians don't want to win this war.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

question_dj: Wait the country that claimed they're removing Nazis sent Islamist fighters to assassinate a Jewish head of state?


And the GOP support this stuff, and think Putin is dreamy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnphantom: So now that Putin has tried to assassinate a head of state, can we use the same tactics against him?

//of course not, that wouldn't be PC


Damn I hope there's a coup...and Pooty Poot receives the Rasputin treatment.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: That doesn't bode well for the sort of "understood rule" that you don't try to assassinate the head of state.
That's a REAL bad faith move if you are also always trying to say you want the option of negotiation open.
You can't have it both ways..Either you recognize the gov and negotiate, or you don't...If you're
willing to send assassins, you don't..


I'm shocked, shocked that Putin might not respect the usual norms and rules.  Even more shocked at your suggestion that his negotiations might be in bad faith.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: qorkfiend: Don't Troll Me Bro!: hubiestubert: Man, NO ONE likes these Chechen asshats, do they?

Maybe, and this is just some constructive criticism, Russia should maybe NOT publish when they are going to send badasses in to do some murders? Maybe just focus on the job, instead of the terror and the publicity? I know, it's nice to get credit, but credit is something that folks can take after the job gets done. Plus, you look less like a tool if it goes South because your own intelligence service is dropping hints at your plans because THEY think you're being a ginormous idiot who is putting the nation at risk because they gamed out the damage that shutting down the economy to get the gang back together and found it as unacceptable as shelling orphanages to get the world on your side.

One of the Chechen assholes who lived through the assault that killed their leader outright admitted they are more effective at striking terror in civilian populations, and since it was now obvious the Ukrainian people weren't scared he wouldn't go back.  They are an admitted terrorist organization, and deserve all the hate they get from everyone. The Russian gov't using them is further evidence they need to be made into international pariahs until they get their act together.

Let's just take a moment to appreciate how thoroughly the Ukrainians kicked their asses

In fairness, these are guys who specialize in attacking unarmed civilians from cover and THEN get to the raping and looting AFTERWARDS. It's up for debate if these hardbois have ever seen a standup fight.


What do they serve for snacks in Chechnia at their #6 dances?  Some sort of French Toast finger?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: There are pictures of these chucklefarks on Twitter that are hilarious.

They drove to war in a Porsche and look like the babies of Ted Cruz and Duck Dynasty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"elite Chechen special forces"- you mean these dudes?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Amazing if true, and a good seed to plant in Putin's head if it's a ruse.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.

Amazing if true, and a good seed to plant in Putin's head if it's a ruse.


Like a sunflower seed perhaps?
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.